CLP Holdings is the larger of the two electric utility companies in Hong Kong, serving 80% of the city population. It generates, transmits and distributes electricity to about 2.6 million customers in Kowloon and the New Territories through its wholly owned network. The business is regulated by the Hong Kong government with a permitted return on net fixed asset of 8.00%. Besides Hong Kong, the company has expanded its reach overseas, with generation and retail assets in Australia and generation assets in China, India, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia. Its Hong Kong activities make up more than 60% of group operating profit.