Range
0.13 - 0.13
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/4.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.28
Mkt Cap
19.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.13
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
155.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gowest Gold Ltd is engaged in the business of mining and exploring minerals. It focuses on the development of its wholly-owned Bradshaw Gold Deposit. The company also has interests in the Pipestone, Tully, and Whitney properties.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gowest Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gowest Gold (GWSAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gowest Gold (OTCPK: GWSAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gowest Gold's (GWSAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gowest Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Gowest Gold (GWSAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gowest Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Gowest Gold (GWSAF)?

A

The stock price for Gowest Gold (OTCPK: GWSAF) is $0.1257 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:25:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gowest Gold (GWSAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gowest Gold.

Q

When is Gowest Gold (OTCPK:GWSAF) reporting earnings?

A

Gowest Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gowest Gold (GWSAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gowest Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Gowest Gold (GWSAF) operate in?

A

Gowest Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.