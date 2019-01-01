QQQ
Apr 2, 2021
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Shoprite Holdings Ltd is part of The Shoprite Group of Companies, an African food retailer, which operates in countries across Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands. The primary business is food retailing. Besides food retailing, the company is operating in furniture, house products, fast foods, pharmacies, and liquor business segments. The company is targeting consumers at all income levels. The Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and House & Home stores address higher-income groups, while Shoprite Usave focuses on the lower end of the market. Shoprite and OK Furniture offer products for the middle- to lower-income market.

Shoprite Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shoprite Holdings (SRGHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shoprite Holdings (OTCPK: SRGHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shoprite Holdings's (SRGHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shoprite Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Shoprite Holdings (SRGHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shoprite Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Shoprite Holdings (SRGHY)?

A

The stock price for Shoprite Holdings (OTCPK: SRGHY) is $14.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:02:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shoprite Holdings (SRGHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 20, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Shoprite Holdings (OTCPK:SRGHY) reporting earnings?

A

Shoprite Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shoprite Holdings (SRGHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shoprite Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Shoprite Holdings (SRGHY) operate in?

A

Shoprite Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.