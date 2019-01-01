Shoprite Holdings Ltd is part of The Shoprite Group of Companies, an African food retailer, which operates in countries across Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands. The primary business is food retailing. Besides food retailing, the company is operating in furniture, house products, fast foods, pharmacies, and liquor business segments. The company is targeting consumers at all income levels. The Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and House & Home stores address higher-income groups, while Shoprite Usave focuses on the lower end of the market. Shoprite and OK Furniture offer products for the middle- to lower-income market.