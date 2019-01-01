Absa Group Ltd is a financial-services company that has three main business segments: retail and business banking; corporate and investment banking; and wealth, investment management, and insurance. Retail and business banking includes various types of loans and credit cards, and that segment generates most of the firm's revenue. Overall, more than half of the firm's total revenue comes from net interest income. The firm also generates revenue through fees, insurance premiums, and commissions. Barclays Africa operates in roughly a dozen African countries, but the vast majority of its business is in South Africa.