Range
23.57 - 23.57
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.42/1.79%
52 Wk
15.8 - 24.17
Mkt Cap
9.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
23.57
P/E
10.73
EPS
0
Shares
415M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Absa Group Ltd is a financial-services company that has three main business segments: retail and business banking; corporate and investment banking; and wealth, investment management, and insurance. Retail and business banking includes various types of loans and credit cards, and that segment generates most of the firm's revenue. Overall, more than half of the firm's total revenue comes from net interest income. The firm also generates revenue through fees, insurance premiums, and commissions. Barclays Africa operates in roughly a dozen African countries, but the vast majority of its business is in South Africa.

Absa Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Absa Gr (AGRPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Absa Gr (OTCPK: AGRPY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Absa Gr's (AGRPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Absa Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Absa Gr (AGRPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Absa Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Absa Gr (AGRPY)?

A

The stock price for Absa Gr (OTCPK: AGRPY) is $23.57 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:17:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Absa Gr (AGRPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is Absa Gr (OTCPK:AGRPY) reporting earnings?

A

Absa Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Absa Gr (AGRPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Absa Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Absa Gr (AGRPY) operate in?

A

Absa Gr is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.