|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lucara Diamond (OTCPK: LUCRF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lucara Diamond.
There is no analysis for Lucara Diamond
The stock price for Lucara Diamond (OTCPK: LUCRF) is $0.5015 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:05:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 20, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.
Lucara Diamond does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Lucara Diamond.
Lucara Diamond is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.