QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/33.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.4 - 0.7
Mkt Cap
227.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
12.54
EPS
0.03
Shares
453M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lucara Diamond Corp is a diamond mining company engaged in the development and operations of diamond properties in Africa. Its business segment includes Karowe Mine, Corporate and other. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the Karowe Mine segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lucara Diamond Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lucara Diamond (LUCRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lucara Diamond (OTCPK: LUCRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lucara Diamond's (LUCRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lucara Diamond.

Q

What is the target price for Lucara Diamond (LUCRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lucara Diamond

Q

Current Stock Price for Lucara Diamond (LUCRF)?

A

The stock price for Lucara Diamond (OTCPK: LUCRF) is $0.5015 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:05:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lucara Diamond (LUCRF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 20, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Lucara Diamond (OTCPK:LUCRF) reporting earnings?

A

Lucara Diamond does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lucara Diamond (LUCRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lucara Diamond.

Q

What sector and industry does Lucara Diamond (LUCRF) operate in?

A

Lucara Diamond is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.