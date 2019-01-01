QQQ
Range
0.12 - 0.13
Vol / Avg.
65K/60.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
13.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.12
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
115.9M
Outstanding
Golden Arrow Resources Corp is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resources properties in South America. It has one reportable segment being Mineral Exploration and Development. The company's projects include Tierra Dorada, Rosales, Flecha de Oro and others. It has a business presence in Canada, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay.

Golden Arrow Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Arrow Resources (GARWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Arrow Resources (OTCQB: GARWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Golden Arrow Resources's (GARWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Arrow Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Arrow Resources (GARWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Arrow Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Arrow Resources (GARWF)?

A

The stock price for Golden Arrow Resources (OTCQB: GARWF) is $0.12 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:58:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Arrow Resources (GARWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Arrow Resources.

Q

When is Golden Arrow Resources (OTCQB:GARWF) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Arrow Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Arrow Resources (GARWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Arrow Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Arrow Resources (GARWF) operate in?

A

Golden Arrow Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.