QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.31 - 0.32
Vol / Avg.
1.2K/120K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.65
Mkt Cap
144.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.31
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
452.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 12:18AM
load more
BioHarvest Sciences Inc is the developer and owner of the proprietary and patent-protected bio-farming technology. It is the industrial large-scale plant cell growth technology capable of directly and constantly producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The technology has been already validated by Vinia, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest. By adopting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate cells production capacity, the company's objective is to be the supplier of Cannabis for both medicinal and recreational legal use.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BioHarvest Sciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioHarvest Sciences (CNVCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioHarvest Sciences (OTCPK: CNVCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BioHarvest Sciences's (CNVCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BioHarvest Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for BioHarvest Sciences (CNVCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BioHarvest Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for BioHarvest Sciences (CNVCF)?

A

The stock price for BioHarvest Sciences (OTCPK: CNVCF) is $0.32 last updated Today at 2:35:46 PM.

Q

Does BioHarvest Sciences (CNVCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioHarvest Sciences.

Q

When is BioHarvest Sciences (OTCPK:CNVCF) reporting earnings?

A

BioHarvest Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BioHarvest Sciences (CNVCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioHarvest Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does BioHarvest Sciences (CNVCF) operate in?

A

BioHarvest Sciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.