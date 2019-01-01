BioHarvest Sciences Inc is the developer and owner of the proprietary and patent-protected bio-farming technology. It is the industrial large-scale plant cell growth technology capable of directly and constantly producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The technology has been already validated by Vinia, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest. By adopting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate cells production capacity, the company's objective is to be the supplier of Cannabis for both medicinal and recreational legal use.