Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Swire Pacific is a Hong Kong-based conglomerate, with interests in property, aviation, beverage, marine service, trading and industrials. The property division, an 82% stake in Swire Properties, contributes more than half of the group's operating profit. The beverage division is one of two Coca-Cola bottlers in mainland China, a bottler in Hong Kong and Taiwan, and in the mid-west and west of the United States. The aviation division consists of Haeco, an aircraft engineering company, and a 45% stake in Cathay Pacific. In 2020, the group ventured into healthcare investments. John Swire and Sons Group, the parent company, holds a 43% stake in Swire Pacific but has 58% of the voting rights through a dual-class share structure.

Swire Pacific Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Swire Pacific (SWRAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Swire Pacific (OTCPK: SWRAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Swire Pacific's (SWRAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Swire Pacific.

Q

What is the target price for Swire Pacific (SWRAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Swire Pacific

Q

Current Stock Price for Swire Pacific (SWRAY)?

A

The stock price for Swire Pacific (OTCPK: SWRAY) is $5.84 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Swire Pacific (SWRAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 4, 2018.

Q

When is Swire Pacific (OTCPK:SWRAY) reporting earnings?

A

Swire Pacific does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Swire Pacific (SWRAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Swire Pacific.

Q

What sector and industry does Swire Pacific (SWRAY) operate in?

A

Swire Pacific is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.