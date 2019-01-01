QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA is one of the largest transporters of natural gas in Latin America. The company's operating segments include Natural Gas Transportation, Production & Commercialization of Liquids, Other services, and Telecommunications. It generates maximum revenue from the Production and Commercialization of the Liquids segment. Geographically, it derives the majority of revenue from Argentina.

Transportadora de Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Transportadora de Gas (TGS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Transportadora de Gas (NYSE: TGS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Transportadora de Gas's (TGS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Transportadora de Gas (TGS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Transportadora de Gas (NYSE: TGS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TGS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Transportadora de Gas (TGS)?

A

The stock price for Transportadora de Gas (NYSE: TGS) is $5.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Transportadora de Gas (TGS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 18, 2018.

Q

When is Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS) reporting earnings?

A

Transportadora de Gas’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Transportadora de Gas (TGS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Transportadora de Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Transportadora de Gas (TGS) operate in?

A

Transportadora de Gas is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.