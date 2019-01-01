QQQ
Range
0.58 - 0.63
Vol / Avg.
228.1K/465.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 1
Mkt Cap
381.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.6
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
657.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 6:29AM
Fission Uranium Corp owns a 100% interest in the high-grade and near-surface Triple R uranium deposit, located on the south-western edge of Canada's Athabasca Basin. The company released results of a pre-feasibility study outlining an underground-only mine plan. With over 80% of the company's landholding unexplored, management's goal is to grow shareholder value through further advancement of the Triple R deposit and continued exploration at the highly prospective PLS project.

Fission Uranium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fission Uranium (FCUUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fission Uranium (OTCQX: FCUUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fission Uranium's (FCUUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fission Uranium.

Q

What is the target price for Fission Uranium (FCUUF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fission Uranium (OTCQX: FCUUF) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.60 expecting FCUUF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 175.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fission Uranium (FCUUF)?

A

The stock price for Fission Uranium (OTCQX: FCUUF) is $0.5798 last updated Today at 8:59:01 PM.

Q

Does Fission Uranium (FCUUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fission Uranium.

Q

When is Fission Uranium (OTCQX:FCUUF) reporting earnings?

A

Fission Uranium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fission Uranium (FCUUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fission Uranium.

Q

What sector and industry does Fission Uranium (FCUUF) operate in?

A

Fission Uranium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.