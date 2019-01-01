Fission Uranium Corp owns a 100% interest in the high-grade and near-surface Triple R uranium deposit, located on the south-western edge of Canada's Athabasca Basin. The company released results of a pre-feasibility study outlining an underground-only mine plan. With over 80% of the company's landholding unexplored, management's goal is to grow shareholder value through further advancement of the Triple R deposit and continued exploration at the highly prospective PLS project.