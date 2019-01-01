QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Specialty Retail
Kingfisher is a home improvement company with over 1,360 stores in nine countries across Europe. The company operates several retail banners that are focused on trade customers and general do-it-yourself needs. Kingfisher's main retail brands include B&Q, Screwfix, and TradePoint in the United Kingdom and Castorama and Brico Depot in France. The U.K. and France are Kingfisher's largest markets, accounting for 81% of sales. The company is the second-largest DIY retailer in Europe, with a leading position in the U.K. and a number-two position in France.

Kingfisher Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kingfisher (KGFHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kingfisher (OTCQX: KGFHY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kingfisher's (KGFHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kingfisher.

Q

What is the target price for Kingfisher (KGFHY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kingfisher (OTCQX: KGFHY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 23, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KGFHY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kingfisher (KGFHY)?

A

The stock price for Kingfisher (OTCQX: KGFHY) is $7.935 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kingfisher (KGFHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 14, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Kingfisher (OTCQX:KGFHY) reporting earnings?

A

Kingfisher does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kingfisher (KGFHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kingfisher.

Q

What sector and industry does Kingfisher (KGFHY) operate in?

A

Kingfisher is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.