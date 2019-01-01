QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 15
Mkt Cap
775.4K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
7.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Bionovate Technologies Corp is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a medical imaging device to detect tumors, a technology based on a Bionovate-owned patent.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bionovate Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bionovate Technologies (BIIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bionovate Technologies (OTCPK: BIIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bionovate Technologies's (BIIO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bionovate Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Bionovate Technologies (BIIO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bionovate Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Bionovate Technologies (BIIO)?

A

The stock price for Bionovate Technologies (OTCPK: BIIO) is $0.1 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 18:06:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bionovate Technologies (BIIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bionovate Technologies.

Q

When is Bionovate Technologies (OTCPK:BIIO) reporting earnings?

A

Bionovate Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bionovate Technologies (BIIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bionovate Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Bionovate Technologies (BIIO) operate in?

A

Bionovate Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.