|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bionovate Technologies (OTCPK: BIIO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bionovate Technologies.
There is no analysis for Bionovate Technologies
The stock price for Bionovate Technologies (OTCPK: BIIO) is $0.1 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 18:06:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Bionovate Technologies.
Bionovate Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Bionovate Technologies.
Bionovate Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.