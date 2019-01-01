QQQ
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 3:36PM
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Airlines
Headquartered in Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific is one of few global carriers that has strong exposure to the booming mainland market via its 18% stake in Air China. The company employs a dual-brand strategy (Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Express), with the former mainly serving the long-haul global market, and the latter a budget carrier. On the cargo front, Cathay operates Hong Kong's only dedicated freight airline, Air Hong Kong, and holds a 35% share in Air China Cargo.

Cathay Pacific Airways Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCPK: CPCAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cathay Pacific Airways's (CPCAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cathay Pacific Airways.

Q

What is the target price for Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCPK: CPCAY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CPCAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY)?

A

The stock price for Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCPK: CPCAY) is $4.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:30:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 4, 2018.

Q

When is Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCPK:CPCAY) reporting earnings?

A

Cathay Pacific Airways does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cathay Pacific Airways.

Q

What sector and industry does Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY) operate in?

A

Cathay Pacific Airways is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.