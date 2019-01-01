Headquartered in Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific is one of few global carriers that has strong exposure to the booming mainland market via its 18% stake in Air China. The company employs a dual-brand strategy (Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Express), with the former mainly serving the long-haul global market, and the latter a budget carrier. On the cargo front, Cathay operates Hong Kong's only dedicated freight airline, Air Hong Kong, and holds a 35% share in Air China Cargo.