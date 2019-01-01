QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
11.2K/178.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
22M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
435.7M
Outstanding
Micromem Technologies Inc develops customized magnetic sensor applications based on its proprietary technology. The technology has a combination of superior sensitivity, robust structure, cost-effectiveness, and small size, enabling a wide variety of applications within each industry sector. It designs and develops magnetic random-access memory for low-density radiation hard applications. The company serves oil and gas, automotive, power generation and distribution, and other specific industrial applications in Canada and the United States.

Micromem Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Micromem Technologies (MMTIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Micromem Technologies (OTCQB: MMTIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Micromem Technologies's (MMTIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Micromem Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Micromem Technologies (MMTIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Micromem Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Micromem Technologies (MMTIF)?

A

The stock price for Micromem Technologies (OTCQB: MMTIF) is $0.0505 last updated Today at 4:28:43 PM.

Q

Does Micromem Technologies (MMTIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Micromem Technologies.

Q

When is Micromem Technologies (OTCQB:MMTIF) reporting earnings?

A

Micromem Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Micromem Technologies (MMTIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Micromem Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Micromem Technologies (MMTIF) operate in?

A

Micromem Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.