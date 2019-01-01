Westell Technologies Inc is a provider of wireless network infrastructure solutions. It is organized into the following operating segments, In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management (ISM), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). IBW segment solutions enable cellular and public safety coverage in stadiums, arenas, malls, buildings, and other indoor areas not served well or at all by the existing macro outdoor cellular network. ISM segment solutions include a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control physical site infrastructure and support systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the US.