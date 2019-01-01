QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.7K
Div / Yield
0.03/10.48%
52 Wk
0.29 - 0.37
Mkt Cap
480.1M
Payout Ratio
92.05
Open
-
P/E
10.22
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in services relating to shipbuilding, ship trading and chartering for the fleet. It carries its operations in six segments including Coatings, Marine equipment and spare parts, Ship trading agency, Insurance brokerage, Marine fuel and other products, and General trading. The majority of its revenue comes from the sale of marine equipment and spare parts. The company has its business network in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Germany, and the USA.

COSCO SHIPPING Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy COSCO SHIPPING Intl (CHDGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of COSCO SHIPPING Intl (OTCPK: CHDGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are COSCO SHIPPING Intl's (CHDGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for COSCO SHIPPING Intl.

Q

What is the target price for COSCO SHIPPING Intl (CHDGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for COSCO SHIPPING Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for COSCO SHIPPING Intl (CHDGF)?

A

The stock price for COSCO SHIPPING Intl (OTCPK: CHDGF) is $0.3132 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 14:44:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does COSCO SHIPPING Intl (CHDGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for COSCO SHIPPING Intl.

Q

When is COSCO SHIPPING Intl (OTCPK:CHDGF) reporting earnings?

A

COSCO SHIPPING Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is COSCO SHIPPING Intl (CHDGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for COSCO SHIPPING Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does COSCO SHIPPING Intl (CHDGF) operate in?

A

COSCO SHIPPING Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.