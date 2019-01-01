COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in services relating to shipbuilding, ship trading and chartering for the fleet. It carries its operations in six segments including Coatings, Marine equipment and spare parts, Ship trading agency, Insurance brokerage, Marine fuel and other products, and General trading. The majority of its revenue comes from the sale of marine equipment and spare parts. The company has its business network in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Germany, and the USA.