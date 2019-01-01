Xingda International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in manufacturing and trading Radial tire cords, Bead wires, and other wires. Its products cover Rubber reinforcement materials and Precision sawing wires, such as Steel cord, Tyre bead wires, and High-pressure hose wire. The company derives key revenue from the sale of Radial tire cords for trucks. Its geographical segments are China, India, United States, Thailand, Korea, Germany, and Others.