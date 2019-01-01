QQQ
Xingda International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in manufacturing and trading Radial tire cords, Bead wires, and other wires. Its products cover Rubber reinforcement materials and Precision sawing wires, such as Steel cord, Tyre bead wires, and High-pressure hose wire. The company derives key revenue from the sale of Radial tire cords for trucks. Its geographical segments are China, India, United States, Thailand, Korea, Germany, and Others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Xingda Intl Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xingda Intl Holdings (XNGIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xingda Intl Holdings (OTCPK: XNGIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Xingda Intl Holdings's (XNGIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xingda Intl Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Xingda Intl Holdings (XNGIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xingda Intl Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Xingda Intl Holdings (XNGIF)?

A

The stock price for Xingda Intl Holdings (OTCPK: XNGIF) is $0.2862 last updated Fri Apr 16 2021 17:40:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xingda Intl Holdings (XNGIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xingda Intl Holdings.

Q

When is Xingda Intl Holdings (OTCPK:XNGIF) reporting earnings?

A

Xingda Intl Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xingda Intl Holdings (XNGIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xingda Intl Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Xingda Intl Holdings (XNGIF) operate in?

A

Xingda Intl Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.