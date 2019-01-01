QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.4K
Div / Yield
0.05/1.49%
52 Wk
2.46 - 3.72
Mkt Cap
10.6B
Payout Ratio
18.35
Open
-
P/E
12.38
EPS
0
Shares
3.1B
Outstanding
After the demerger in late 2017, Wharf is mostly now a China-focused property developer. We expect China assets to contribute 70% to 80% of the earnings, splitting between investment properties and development properties. A small portfolio of Hong Kong assets, consisting of niche luxury residential properties located on the peak, and some industrial and residential assets in Kowloon East, is expected to contribute 15% of the earnings. Incomes from hotel management and logistic businesses account for the rest. The parent company, Wheelock, holds a 70% stake.

Wharf (Holdings) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wharf (Holdings) (WARFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wharf (Holdings) (OTCPK: WARFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wharf (Holdings)'s (WARFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wharf (Holdings).

Q

What is the target price for Wharf (Holdings) (WARFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wharf (Holdings)

Q

Current Stock Price for Wharf (Holdings) (WARFF)?

A

The stock price for Wharf (Holdings) (OTCPK: WARFF) is $3.4601 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wharf (Holdings) (WARFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wharf (Holdings).

Q

When is Wharf (Holdings) (OTCPK:WARFF) reporting earnings?

A

Wharf (Holdings) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wharf (Holdings) (WARFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wharf (Holdings).

Q

What sector and industry does Wharf (Holdings) (WARFF) operate in?

A

Wharf (Holdings) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.