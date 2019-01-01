QQQ
FinecoBank SpA is the direct, multichannel bank of the UniCredit Group. The bank's business model integrates direct banking and financial advice, with operations split into three segments, including banking, brokerage, and investing. Unlike most banks, FinecoBank's net revenue is split nearly evenly between net interest and net fee and commission income, given its strategic emphasis on private banking. The majority of its balance sheet assets are exposed to central Italy, with some notable exposure to the rest of Italy and other European countries. The bank has some sovereign debt exposure, mostly to in Italian and Spanish debt securities.

FinecoBank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FinecoBank (FCBBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FinecoBank (OTCGM: FCBBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are FinecoBank's (FCBBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FinecoBank.

Q

What is the target price for FinecoBank (FCBBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FinecoBank

Q

Current Stock Price for FinecoBank (FCBBF)?

A

The stock price for FinecoBank (OTCGM: FCBBF) is $16.685267 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 17:32:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FinecoBank (FCBBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FinecoBank.

Q

When is FinecoBank (OTCGM:FCBBF) reporting earnings?

A

FinecoBank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FinecoBank (FCBBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FinecoBank.

Q

What sector and industry does FinecoBank (FCBBF) operate in?

A

FinecoBank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.