Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/27.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
9.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
163.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
THC Biomed International Ltd operates as a licensed producer under Canada's Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (MMPR). It is also engaged in the research and development of the products and services to medical marihuana. In addition, it is also engaged in providing horticulture training, record keeping and documenting research studies, and analytical services. Geographically all the activities are carried out through the region of Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

THC Biomed International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy THC Biomed International (THCBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of THC Biomed International (OTCQX: THCBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are THC Biomed International's (THCBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for THC Biomed International.

Q

What is the target price for THC Biomed International (THCBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for THC Biomed International

Q

Current Stock Price for THC Biomed International (THCBF)?

A

The stock price for THC Biomed International (OTCQX: THCBF) is $0.05789 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:25:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does THC Biomed International (THCBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for THC Biomed International.

Q

When is THC Biomed International (OTCQX:THCBF) reporting earnings?

A

THC Biomed International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is THC Biomed International (THCBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for THC Biomed International.

Q

What sector and industry does THC Biomed International (THCBF) operate in?

A

THC Biomed International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.