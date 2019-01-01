Lynx Global Digital Finance Corp, formerly CannaOne Technologies Inc is engaged in the business of developing and marketing a software technology platform for use by the cannabis industry. It offers a flagship product, known as BloomKit which is a comprehensive web-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) for the cannabis vendors and producers designed as integrated business management, marketing, and sales tools. BloomKit incorporates themed online storefronts, automated customer acquisition tools, and production, inventory, shipping, logistics, payment, marketing, and website management features, among others.