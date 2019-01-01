QQQ
Lynx Global Digital Finance Corp, formerly CannaOne Technologies Inc is engaged in the business of developing and marketing a software technology platform for use by the cannabis industry. It offers a flagship product, known as BloomKit which is a comprehensive web-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) for the cannabis vendors and producers designed as integrated business management, marketing, and sales tools. BloomKit incorporates themed online storefronts, automated customer acquisition tools, and production, inventory, shipping, logistics, payment, marketing, and website management features, among others.

Lynx Global Digital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Lynx Global Digital (CNONF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lynx Global Digital (OTCPK: CNONF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lynx Global Digital's (CNONF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lynx Global Digital.

Q

What is the target price for Lynx Global Digital (CNONF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lynx Global Digital

Q

Current Stock Price for Lynx Global Digital (CNONF)?

A

The stock price for Lynx Global Digital (OTCPK: CNONF) is $0.1495 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:17:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lynx Global Digital (CNONF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lynx Global Digital.

Q

When is Lynx Global Digital (OTCPK:CNONF) reporting earnings?

A

Lynx Global Digital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lynx Global Digital (CNONF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lynx Global Digital.

Q

What sector and industry does Lynx Global Digital (CNONF) operate in?

A

Lynx Global Digital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.