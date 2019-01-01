QQQ
Aug 13, 2021
Ag Growth International Inc manufactures portable and stationary grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment, and grain drying systems. The company operates mainly in Portable handling, permanent handling, storage and conditioning, livestock, and manufacturing sectors. Some of its brands are batco, wheatheart, westfield, storm, rem, hi roller, union iron, hsi, tramco, ptm, vis, nuvision, twister, grain guard, airlanco, westeel, frame, and entringer. It has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Italy, Brazil, France, United Kingdom, and India. Its geographical segments are Canada, United States, and the International.

Ag Growth International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ag Growth International (AGGZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ag Growth International (OTCPK: AGGZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ag Growth International's (AGGZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ag Growth International.

Q

What is the target price for Ag Growth International (AGGZF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ag Growth International (OTCPK: AGGZF) was reported by National Bank Of Canada on August 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AGGZF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ag Growth International (AGGZF)?

A

The stock price for Ag Growth International (OTCPK: AGGZF) is $28.47 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ag Growth International (AGGZF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Ag Growth International (OTCPK:AGGZF) reporting earnings?

A

Ag Growth International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ag Growth International (AGGZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ag Growth International.

Q

What sector and industry does Ag Growth International (AGGZF) operate in?

A

Ag Growth International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.