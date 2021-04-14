Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

During Wednesday's morning session, 226 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

(NASDAQ:NVDA). Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:TRMT) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV)'s stock gained the most, trading up 28.26% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares broke to $628.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.22%.

(NASDAQ:NVDA) shares broke to $628.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.22%. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stock made a new 52-week high of $322.54 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.

(NYSE:HD) stock made a new 52-week high of $322.54 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares were up 0.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $77.32.

(NYSE:ORCL) shares were up 0.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $77.32. Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $124.86. Shares traded up 0.59%.

(NYSE:MDT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $124.86. Shares traded up 0.59%. Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $230.83.

(NYSE:HON) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $230.83. Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $203.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.32%.

(NYSE:LOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $203.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.32%. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $116.23. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SBUX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $116.23. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $811.38. Shares traded up 0.9%.

(NYSE:BLK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $811.38. Shares traded up 0.9%. Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) shares set a new 52-week high of $306.02 on Wednesday, moving up 0.84%.

(NYSE:EL) shares set a new 52-week high of $306.02 on Wednesday, moving up 0.84%. Stryker (NYSE:SYK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $255.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.

(NYSE:SYK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $255.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%. Cigna (NYSE:CI) shares were up 1.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $250.32.

(NYSE:CI) shares were up 1.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $250.32. Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) stock made a new 52-week high of $119.93 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.

(NYSE:ICE) stock made a new 52-week high of $119.93 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $126.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.49%.

(NYSE:MMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $126.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.49%. Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares were up 1.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $135.66 for a change of up 1.96%.

(NYSE:COF) shares were up 1.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $135.66 for a change of up 1.96%. Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares hit $318.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%.

(NYSE:MCO) shares hit $318.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%. Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.63. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.

(NYSE:BX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.63. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session. MetLife (NYSE:MET) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $63.02. Shares traded up 1.19%.

(NYSE:MET) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $63.02. Shares traded up 1.19%. RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares were up 0.81% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.75.

(NYSE:RELX) shares were up 0.81% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.75. IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) stock hit a yearly high price of $103.73. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.

(NYSE:INFO) stock hit a yearly high price of $103.73. The stock was up 0.77% for the day. HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares hit $33.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.

(NYSE:HPQ) shares hit $33.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%. Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $171.95. Shares traded up 0.32%.

(NYSE:TT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $171.95. Shares traded up 0.32%. IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares were up 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $210.95.

(NYSE:IQV) shares were up 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $210.95. MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $467.68 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.2%.

(NYSE:MSCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $467.68 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.2%. Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $97.61. Shares traded up 2.18%.

(NYSE:PRU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $97.61. Shares traded up 2.18%. Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $64.74 with a daily change of up 1.19%.

(NYSE:LUV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $64.74 with a daily change of up 1.19%. Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.77 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%.

(NYSE:CARR) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.77 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%. Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.80. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.

(NYSE:AFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.80. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session. Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $120.03.

(NYSE:ALL) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $120.03. Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $118.78.

(NYSE:YUM) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $118.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) shares broke to $170.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.03%.

(NYSE:ZBH) shares broke to $170.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.03%. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock made a new 52-week high of $203.82 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FTNT) stock made a new 52-week high of $203.82 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.26% for the day. Welltower (NYSE:WELL) stock made a new 52-week high of $76.41 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.

(NYSE:WELL) stock made a new 52-week high of $76.41 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day. Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.74.

(NYSE:PEG) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.74. BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $132.50.

(NASDAQ:BNTX) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $132.50. KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.35 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.18%.

(NYSE:KKR) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.35 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.18%. Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.04%.

(NYSE:MGA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.04%. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $247.63 with a daily change of up 1.52%.

(NYSE:AMP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $247.63 with a daily change of up 1.52%. Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) shares set a new yearly high of $38.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.82% on the session.

(NYSE:WY) shares set a new yearly high of $38.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.82% on the session. DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $138.17 with a daily change of up 0.28%.

(NYSE:DTE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $138.17 with a daily change of up 0.28%. Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares were down 0.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $139.23.

(NASDAQ:GRMN) shares were down 0.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $139.23. Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $158.72 with a daily change of up 0.2%.

(NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $158.72 with a daily change of up 0.2%. CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) shares broke to $177.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.

(NASDAQ:CDW) shares broke to $177.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%. ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) shares hit a yearly high of $52.15. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.

(NYSE:OKE) shares hit a yearly high of $52.15. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares set a new yearly high of $76.05 this morning. The stock was up 4.26% on the session.

(NYSE:PKX) shares set a new yearly high of $76.05 this morning. The stock was up 4.26% on the session. Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares hit a yearly high of $110.17. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NTRS) shares hit a yearly high of $110.17. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) stock made a new 52-week high of $203.08 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.67% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TXG) stock made a new 52-week high of $203.08 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.67% for the day. Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) stock made a new 52-week high of $329.13 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.

(NYSE:BURL) stock made a new 52-week high of $329.13 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day. L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares were up 2.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.60.

(NYSE:LB) shares were up 2.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.60. Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $130.27 with a daily change of up 2.1%.

(NYSE:RJF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $130.27 with a daily change of up 2.1%. Steris (NYSE:STE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $205.75 with a daily change of up 1.37%.

(NYSE:STE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $205.75 with a daily change of up 1.37%. Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) shares set a new yearly high of $63.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.67% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PFG) shares set a new yearly high of $63.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.67% on the session. NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares set a new yearly high of $75.92 this morning. The stock was up 1.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NTAP) shares set a new yearly high of $75.92 this morning. The stock was up 1.64% on the session. Markel (NYSE:MKL) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,201.09 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day.

(NYSE:MKL) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,201.09 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day. Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) shares broke to $43.97 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.14%.

(NYSE:DRE) shares broke to $43.97 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.14%. WPP (NYSE:WPP) shares hit a yearly high of $66.62. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session.

(NYSE:WPP) shares hit a yearly high of $66.62. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session. Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) stock made a new 52-week high of $423.09 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TECH) stock made a new 52-week high of $423.09 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.47% for the day. Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $313.59 for a change of up 1.02%.

(NYSE:CRL) shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $313.59 for a change of up 1.02%. Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) shares hit a yearly high of $34.04. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session.

(NYSE:EQH) shares hit a yearly high of $34.04. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session. Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares were up 2.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.77.

(NASDAQ:XRAY) shares were up 2.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.77. Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) shares set a new 52-week high of $106.73 on Wednesday, moving down 0.3%.

(NYSE:CCK) shares set a new 52-week high of $106.73 on Wednesday, moving down 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $33.15. Shares traded up 2.28%.

(NYSE:HWM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $33.15. Shares traded up 2.28%. Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.56 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.46%.

(NASDAQ:CG) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.56 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.46%. XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock set a new 52-week high of $136.83 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.94%.

(NYSE:XPO) stock set a new 52-week high of $136.83 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.94%. Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares were up 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.83.

(NYSE:BRO) shares were up 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.83. Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.21.

(NASDAQ:OTEX) shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.21. Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.69%.

(NYSE:TXT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.69%. Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.05 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.94%.

(NYSE:GPS) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.05 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.94%. LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares set a new 52-week high of $149.09 on Wednesday, moving up 1.75%.

(NASDAQ:LPLA) shares set a new 52-week high of $149.09 on Wednesday, moving up 1.75%. AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $151.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.37%.

(NYSE:AGCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $151.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.37%. Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $8.23. Shares traded up 4.53%.

(NYSE:SID) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $8.23. Shares traded up 4.53%. McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.05%.

(NASDAQ:MCFE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.05%. Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $114.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.

(NYSE:CPT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $114.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.77 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.

(NYSE:AMH) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.77 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%. MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%.

(NYSE:MGP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%. Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $45.80. Shares traded up 1.89%.

(NASDAQ:GLPI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $45.80. Shares traded up 1.89%. Pentair (NYSE:PNR) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.42 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.

(NYSE:PNR) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.42 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.46% for the day. Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.61 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BRKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.61 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day. Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) shares set a new 52-week high of $258.97 on Wednesday, moving up 0.72%.

(NYSE:RE) shares set a new 52-week high of $258.97 on Wednesday, moving up 0.72%. Sasol (NYSE:SSL) shares hit $15.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.16%.

(NYSE:SSL) shares hit $15.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.16%. Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.51%.

(NYSE:GGB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.51%. Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares set a new yearly high of $83.74 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.

(NYSE:RHI) shares set a new yearly high of $83.74 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.41 with a daily change of up 0.78%.

(NASDAQ:AGNC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.41 with a daily change of up 0.78%. Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $134.38 with a daily change of up 1.6%.

(NYSE:RGA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $134.38 with a daily change of up 1.6%. Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) shares hit $149.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.

(NYSE:AIZ) shares hit $149.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%. Polaris (NYSE:PII) shares were up 2.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $146.44.

(NYSE:PII) shares were up 2.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $146.44. Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares were up 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $117.73.

(NYSE:ARW) shares were up 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $117.73. Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) shares were up 0.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.96.

(NYSE:KIM) shares were up 0.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.96. Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) shares hit a yearly high of $67.73. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.

(NYSE:VOYA) shares hit a yearly high of $67.73. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session. BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) stock set a new 52-week high of $93.64 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.59%.

(NASDAQ:DOOO) stock set a new 52-week high of $93.64 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.59%. TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $232.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.32%.

(NYSE:BLD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $232.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.32%. MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares hit a yearly high of $101.42. The stock traded up 1.83% on the session.

(NYSE:MTZ) shares hit a yearly high of $101.42. The stock traded up 1.83% on the session. Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $174.00. The stock traded down 0.23% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FRPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $174.00. The stock traded down 0.23% on the session. Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.85 on Wednesday, moving up 28.26%.

(NYSE:TV) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.85 on Wednesday, moving up 28.26%. FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares were up 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $162.42.

(NASDAQ:FSV) shares were up 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $162.42. Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares were down 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.57.

(NYSE:REXR) shares were down 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.57. Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $44.72. Shares traded up 1.23%.

(NYSE:SKX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $44.72. Shares traded up 1.23%. Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares broke to $85.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.2%.

(NYSE:PAG) shares broke to $85.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.2%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) shares were up 0.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $74.08 for a change of up 0.84%.

(NYSE:WH) shares were up 0.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $74.08 for a change of up 0.84%. Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.99. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session.

(NYSE:GMED) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.99. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.65 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.41%.

(NYSE:LPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.65 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.41%. Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares hit $16.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.23%.

(NYSE:BAK) shares hit $16.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.23%. Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.64 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%.

(NYSE:GIL) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.64 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%. EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $118.97. Shares traded up 1.16%.

(NYSE:EME) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $118.97. Shares traded up 1.16%. Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $181.94. Shares traded up 0.69%.

(NASDAQ:MEDP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $181.94. Shares traded up 0.69%. Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) shares hit $27.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.77%.

(NYSE:ARD) shares hit $27.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.77%. ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) shares were up 1.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.31.

(NYSE:MAN) shares were up 1.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.31. ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $107.93 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.28%.

(NYSE:ASGN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $107.93 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.28%. Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.64 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.21%.

(NYSE:STAG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.64 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.21%. J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $126.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.

(NASDAQ:JCOM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $126.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares hit a yearly high of $66.51. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DSGX) shares hit a yearly high of $66.51. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session. KBR (NYSE:KBR) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.46. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.

(NYSE:KBR) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.46. The stock was up 0.97% for the day. Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.38%.

(NASDAQ:CAR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.38%. NCR (NYSE:NCR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.38 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.81%.

(NYSE:NCR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.38 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.81%. Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.72 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.22%.

(NASDAQ:SONO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.72 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.22%. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $146.07 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.7%.

(NASDAQ:SWAV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $146.07 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.7%. Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares were up 0.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.82 for a change of up 0.49%.

(NASDAQ:NEOG) shares were up 0.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.82 for a change of up 0.49%. Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $136.62 with a daily change of up 1.4%.

(NYSE:THG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $136.62 with a daily change of up 1.4%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) shares broke to $32.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.02%.

(NYSE:BXMT) shares broke to $32.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.02%. PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) shares were up 0.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $162.28 for a change of up 0.55%.

(NYSE:PSB) shares were up 0.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $162.28 for a change of up 0.55%. Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $44.34 with a daily change of up 0.98%.

(NASDAQ:AVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $44.34 with a daily change of up 0.98%. LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares were up 0.63% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $162.87.

(NASDAQ:LGIH) shares were up 0.63% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $162.87. Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) shares were up 3.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $205.68.

(NYSE:ABG) shares were up 3.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $205.68. PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $59.17. Shares traded up 1.12%.

(NASDAQ:PCH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $59.17. Shares traded up 1.12%. Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BECN) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.24% for the day. Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) shares were up 3.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $104.46.

(NYSE:SSTK) shares were up 3.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $104.46. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $100.54 with a daily change of up 1.69%.

(NASDAQ:NSIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $100.54 with a daily change of up 1.69%. National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.46 on Wednesday, moving down 0.13%.

(NYSE:NSA) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.46 on Wednesday, moving down 0.13%. Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.03 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.

(NYSE:CIM) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.03 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day. Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares broke to $80.25 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%.

(NYSE:FIX) shares broke to $80.25 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%. Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.00. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.

(NYSE:MAIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.00. The stock was up 0.18% for the day. Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.31. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CSQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.31. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session. iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.62%.

(NASDAQ:IHRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.62%. Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) shares were up 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.28.

(NYSE:TPH) shares were up 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.28. Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) shares hit a yearly high of $10.60. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.

(NYSE:PGRE) shares hit a yearly high of $10.60. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session. Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $25.02. Shares traded up 0.24%.

(NYSE:GDV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $25.02. Shares traded up 0.24%. Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) shares were up 2.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.89 for a change of up 2.89%.

(NYSE:ZUO) shares were up 2.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.89 for a change of up 2.89%. Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) shares were down 0.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.95.

(NYSE:CXP) shares were down 0.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.95. Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares were up 3.87% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.66 for a change of up 3.87%.

(NYSE:ERJ) shares were up 3.87% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.66 for a change of up 3.87%. Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.29 with a daily change of up 0.34%.

(NYSE:ETY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.29 with a daily change of up 0.34%. EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE:EVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $27.11 with a daily change of up 0.42%.

(NYSE:EVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $27.11 with a daily change of up 0.42%. COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.31%.

(NYSE:RQI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.31%. BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) shares were up 1.38% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.55.

(NYSE:BV) shares were up 1.38% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.55. Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) shares hit a yearly high of $18.83. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.

(NYSE:RVT) shares hit a yearly high of $18.83. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session. BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.

(NYSE:BSIG) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%. BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares set a new yearly high of $9.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.

(NYSE:BDJ) shares set a new yearly high of $9.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session. Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $8.29. Shares traded up 0.18%.

(NYSE:USA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $8.29. Shares traded up 0.18%. Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) shares hit $32.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%.

(NYSE:KEN) shares hit $32.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares were up 1.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.07 for a change of up 1.09%.

(NASDAQ:SUPN) shares were up 1.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.07 for a change of up 1.09%. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.24.

(NYSE:IRT) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.24. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.

(NYSE:ETG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%. First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.27 on Wednesday, moving up 0.17%.

(NYSE:FPF) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.27 on Wednesday, moving up 0.17%. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETV) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.91 on Wednesday, moving up 0.19%.

(NYSE:ETV) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.91 on Wednesday, moving up 0.19%. Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) shares hit a yearly high of $60.39. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.

(NASDAQ:INGN) shares hit a yearly high of $60.39. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session. Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.18 on Wednesday, moving up 0.23%.

(NYSE:BIF) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.18 on Wednesday, moving up 0.23%. Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.25 on Wednesday, moving up 1.32%.

(NYSE:FOR) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.25 on Wednesday, moving up 1.32%. NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.21 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.

(NYSE:NXRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.21 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares hit $28.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.

(NASDAQ:QQQX) shares hit $28.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%. Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.77 on Wednesday, moving up 0.37%.

(NYSE:ETW) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.77 on Wednesday, moving up 0.37%. KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.90 on Wednesday, moving up 0.05%.

(NYSE:KREF) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.90 on Wednesday, moving up 0.05%. Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares hit a yearly high of $9.81. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.

(NYSE:AOD) shares hit a yearly high of $9.81. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session. Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.94.

(NYSE:BCSF) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.94. Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares set a new yearly high of $99.98 this morning. The stock was up 3.44% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CTRN) shares set a new yearly high of $99.98 this morning. The stock was up 3.44% on the session. Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.90 with a daily change of up 7.03%.

(NASDAQ:AEGN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.90 with a daily change of up 7.03%. CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares set a new yearly high of $8.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.

(NYSE:IGR) shares set a new yearly high of $8.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session. Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shares were up 3.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.50.

(NYSE:CAL) shares were up 3.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.50. Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.59%.

(NASDAQ:HLIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.59%. CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.97 on Wednesday, moving up 2.03%.

(NASDAQ:CBTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.97 on Wednesday, moving up 2.03%. Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $65.40 with a daily change of up 2.29%.

(NYSE:DCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $65.40 with a daily change of up 2.29%. Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) shares were up 0.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.77.

(NYSE:VGM) shares were up 0.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.77. Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $32.47 with a daily change of up 2.5%.

(NYSE:MOV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $32.47 with a daily change of up 2.5%. Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) shares were up 1.18% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.84.

(NYSE:GPMT) shares were up 1.18% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.84. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE:ETJ) shares were up 0.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.01 for a change of up 0.32%.

(NYSE:ETJ) shares were up 0.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.01 for a change of up 0.32%. Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.3%.

(NYSE:IQI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.3%. Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) shares were up 0.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.68.

(NYSE:EOI) shares were up 0.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.68. Valhi (NYSE:VHI) shares hit a yearly high of $23.78. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.

(NYSE:VHI) shares hit a yearly high of $23.78. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session. Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE:BGY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.26 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.32%.

(NYSE:BGY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.26 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.32%. Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.64 with a daily change of up 0.04%.

(NYSE:DIAX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.64 with a daily change of up 0.04%. Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) shares set a new yearly high of $19.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.

(NYSE:DX) shares set a new yearly high of $19.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session. Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.20. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NYSE:ORC) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.20. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPI) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.40 for a change of up 0.1%.

(NYSE:JPI) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.40 for a change of up 0.1%. New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE:SNR) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.94.

(NYSE:SNR) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.94. Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.95. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session.

(NYSE:OPY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.95. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session. Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%.

(NYSE:IGD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%. Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) shares broke to $20.07 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.91%.

(NASDAQ:LAND) shares broke to $20.07 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.91%. PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.95 on Wednesday, moving up 0.18%.

(NYSE:ISD) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.95 on Wednesday, moving up 0.18%. Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) shares set a new yearly high of $6.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.22% on the session.

(NYSE:AWP) shares set a new yearly high of $6.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.22% on the session. Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.99. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CSSE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.99. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session. Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.70 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.57%.

(NYSE:PLYM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.70 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.57%. BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) shares were up 4.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.07.

(NYSE:BXC) shares were up 4.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.07. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.63 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.59%.

(NASDAQ:GAIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.63 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.59%. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.31 with a daily change of up 0.62%.

(NYSE:ETB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.31 with a daily change of up 0.62%. Blackrock Municipal (NYSE:BYM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.02. Shares traded up 3.56%.

(NYSE:BYM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.02. Shares traded up 3.56%. Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE:SPLP) shares were up 10.14% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.91.

(NYSE:SPLP) shares were up 10.14% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.91. First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares broke to $19.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.

(NYSE:FFA) shares broke to $19.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%. Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE:FOF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.83. Shares traded up 0.54%.

(NYSE:FOF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.83. Shares traded up 0.54%. Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.43 on Wednesday, moving up 2.8%.

(NASDAQ:PCYO) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.43 on Wednesday, moving up 2.8%. Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.49 Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NYSE:GPM) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.49 Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.44. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.

(NYSE:BGH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.44. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session. Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares were up 0.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.63 for a change of up 0.92%.

(NASDAQ:HRZN) shares were up 0.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.63 for a change of up 0.92%. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.38. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.

(NYSE:SPXX) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.38. The stock was up 0.29% for the day. Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.23 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.88%.

(NASDAQ:INVE) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.23 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.88%. Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.09 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.1%.

(NYSE:JRS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.09 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.1%. Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares broke to $9.77 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.09%.

(NYSE:PHT) shares broke to $9.77 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.09%. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE:JCE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.93. Shares traded up 0.06%.

(NYSE:JCE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.93. Shares traded up 0.06%. Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.09 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.

(NASDAQ:OXSQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.09 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%. Eaton Vance Short (NYSE:EVG) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.22%.

(NYSE:EVG) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.22%. Wells Fargo Global (NYSE:EOD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.44 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.18%.

(NYSE:EOD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.44 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.18%. PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.7%.

(NASDAQ:PLXP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.7%. Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.00. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session.

(NYSE:KF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.00. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session. Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.38. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.

(NYSE:JTD) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.38. The stock was down 0.07% for the day. Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.71. Shares traded up 0.47%.

(NYSE:GRX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.71. Shares traded up 0.47%. SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.70 on Wednesday, moving up 0.24%.

(NASDAQ:SWKH) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.70 on Wednesday, moving up 0.24%. First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares were up 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.58.

(NYSE:FIF) shares were up 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.58. Avenue Income Credit (NYSE:ACP) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.99 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.44% for the day.

(NYSE:ACP) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.99 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.44% for the day. Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.98 on Wednesday, moving down 0.63%.

(NYSE:MCN) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.98 on Wednesday, moving down 0.63%. Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF) shares broke to $6.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.92%.

(AMEX:IAF) shares broke to $6.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.92%. Special Opportunities (NYSE:SPE) shares hit a yearly high of $15.17. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.

(NYSE:SPE) shares hit a yearly high of $15.17. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session. First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.26 on Wednesday, moving up 1.43%.

(NASDAQ:FCRD) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.26 on Wednesday, moving up 1.43%. Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE:DEX) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.17 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.

(NYSE:DEX) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.17 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%. Guaranty Federal (NASDAQ:GFED) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.75 on Wednesday, moving up 8.04%.

(NASDAQ:GFED) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.75 on Wednesday, moving up 8.04%. GAMCO Natural Resources (NYSE:GNT) shares broke to $5.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.

(NYSE:GNT) shares broke to $5.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%. China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.50. The stock was up 6.63% for the day.

(NYSE:CGA) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.50. The stock was up 6.63% for the day. Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF) shares hit a yearly high of $10.80. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.

(NYSE:DDF) shares hit a yearly high of $10.80. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session. Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.74. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.

(NYSE:CEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.74. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session. Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.

(NASDAQ:HCAP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%. Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.79%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.