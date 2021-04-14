 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2021 10:36am   Comments
During Wednesday's morning session, 226 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).
  • Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV)'s stock gained the most, trading up 28.26% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares broke to $628.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.22%.
  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stock made a new 52-week high of $322.54 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares were up 0.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $77.32.
  • Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $124.86. Shares traded up 0.59%.
  • Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $230.83.
  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $203.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.32%.
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $116.23. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $811.38. Shares traded up 0.9%.
  • Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) shares set a new 52-week high of $306.02 on Wednesday, moving up 0.84%.
  • Stryker (NYSE:SYK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $255.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.
  • Cigna (NYSE:CI) shares were up 1.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $250.32.
  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) stock made a new 52-week high of $119.93 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $126.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.49%.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares were up 1.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $135.66 for a change of up 1.96%.
  • Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares hit $318.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.63. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $63.02. Shares traded up 1.19%.
  • RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares were up 0.81% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.75.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) stock hit a yearly high price of $103.73. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares hit $33.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
  • Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $171.95. Shares traded up 0.32%.
  • IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares were up 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $210.95.
  • MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $467.68 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.2%.
  • Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $97.61. Shares traded up 2.18%.
  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $64.74 with a daily change of up 1.19%.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.77 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%.
  • Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.80. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $120.03.
  • Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $118.78.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) shares broke to $170.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.03%.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock made a new 52-week high of $203.82 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.
  • Welltower (NYSE:WELL) stock made a new 52-week high of $76.41 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.
  • Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.74.
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $132.50.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.35 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.18%.
  • Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.04%.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $247.63 with a daily change of up 1.52%.
  • Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) shares set a new yearly high of $38.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.82% on the session.
  • DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $138.17 with a daily change of up 0.28%.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares were down 0.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $139.23.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $158.72 with a daily change of up 0.2%.
  • CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) shares broke to $177.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.
  • ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) shares hit a yearly high of $52.15. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.
  • POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares set a new yearly high of $76.05 this morning. The stock was up 4.26% on the session.
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares hit a yearly high of $110.17. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
  • 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) stock made a new 52-week high of $203.08 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.67% for the day.
  • Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) stock made a new 52-week high of $329.13 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares were up 2.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.60.
  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $130.27 with a daily change of up 2.1%.
  • Steris (NYSE:STE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $205.75 with a daily change of up 1.37%.
  • Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) shares set a new yearly high of $63.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.67% on the session.
  • NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares set a new yearly high of $75.92 this morning. The stock was up 1.64% on the session.
  • Markel (NYSE:MKL) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,201.09 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day.
  • Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) shares broke to $43.97 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.14%.
  • WPP (NYSE:WPP) shares hit a yearly high of $66.62. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session.
  • Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) stock made a new 52-week high of $423.09 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $313.59 for a change of up 1.02%.
  • Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) shares hit a yearly high of $34.04. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session.
  • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares were up 2.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.77.
  • Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) shares set a new 52-week high of $106.73 on Wednesday, moving down 0.3%.
  • Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $33.15. Shares traded up 2.28%.
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.56 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.46%.
  • XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock set a new 52-week high of $136.83 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.94%.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares were up 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.83.
  • Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.21.
  • Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.69%.
  • Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.05 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.94%.
  • LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares set a new 52-week high of $149.09 on Wednesday, moving up 1.75%.
  • AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $151.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.37%.
  • Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $8.23. Shares traded up 4.53%.
  • McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.05%.
  • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $114.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.77 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.
  • MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%.
  • Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $45.80. Shares traded up 1.89%.
  • Pentair (NYSE:PNR) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.42 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.
  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.61 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
  • Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) shares set a new 52-week high of $258.97 on Wednesday, moving up 0.72%.
  • Sasol (NYSE:SSL) shares hit $15.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.16%.
  • Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.51%.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares set a new yearly high of $83.74 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $17.41 with a daily change of up 0.78%.
  • Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $134.38 with a daily change of up 1.6%.
  • Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) shares hit $149.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.
  • Polaris (NYSE:PII) shares were up 2.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $146.44.
  • Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares were up 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $117.73.
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) shares were up 0.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.96.
  • Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) shares hit a yearly high of $67.73. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.
  • BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) stock set a new 52-week high of $93.64 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.59%.
  • TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $232.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.32%.
  • MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares hit a yearly high of $101.42. The stock traded up 1.83% on the session.
  • Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $174.00. The stock traded down 0.23% on the session.
  • Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.85 on Wednesday, moving up 28.26%.
  • FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares were up 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $162.42.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares were down 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.57.
  • Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $44.72. Shares traded up 1.23%.
  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares broke to $85.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.2%.
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) shares were up 0.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $74.08 for a change of up 0.84%.
  • Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.99. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.65 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.41%.
  • Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares hit $16.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.23%.
  • Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.64 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%.
  • EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $118.97. Shares traded up 1.16%.
  • Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $181.94. Shares traded up 0.69%.
  • Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) shares hit $27.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.77%.
  • ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) shares were up 1.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.31.
  • ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $107.93 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.28%.
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.64 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.21%.
  • J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $126.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.
  • Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares hit a yearly high of $66.51. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session.
  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.46. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.38%.
  • NCR (NYSE:NCR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.38 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.81%.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.72 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.22%.
  • ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $146.07 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.7%.
  • Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares were up 0.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.82 for a change of up 0.49%.
  • Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $136.62 with a daily change of up 1.4%.
  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) shares broke to $32.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.02%.
  • PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) shares were up 0.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $162.28 for a change of up 0.55%.
  • Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $44.34 with a daily change of up 0.98%.
  • LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares were up 0.63% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $162.87.
  • Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) shares were up 3.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $205.68.
  • PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $59.17. Shares traded up 1.12%.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.
  • Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) shares were up 3.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $104.46.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $100.54 with a daily change of up 1.69%.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.46 on Wednesday, moving down 0.13%.
  • Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.03 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares broke to $80.25 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%.
  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.00. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
  • Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.31. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
  • iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.62%.
  • Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) shares were up 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.28.
  • Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) shares hit a yearly high of $10.60. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $25.02. Shares traded up 0.24%.
  • Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) shares were up 2.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.89 for a change of up 2.89%.
  • Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) shares were down 0.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.95.
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares were up 3.87% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.66 for a change of up 3.87%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.29 with a daily change of up 0.34%.
  • EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE:EVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $27.11 with a daily change of up 0.42%.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.31%.
  • BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) shares were up 1.38% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.55.
  • Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) shares hit a yearly high of $18.83. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.
  • BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares set a new yearly high of $9.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
  • Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $8.29. Shares traded up 0.18%.
  • Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) shares hit $32.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%.
  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares were up 1.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.07 for a change of up 1.09%.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.24.
  • Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.
  • First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.27 on Wednesday, moving up 0.17%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETV) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.91 on Wednesday, moving up 0.19%.
  • Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) shares hit a yearly high of $60.39. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.
  • Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.18 on Wednesday, moving up 0.23%.
  • Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.25 on Wednesday, moving up 1.32%.
  • NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.21 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
  • Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares hit $28.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.77 on Wednesday, moving up 0.37%.
  • KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.90 on Wednesday, moving up 0.05%.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares hit a yearly high of $9.81. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
  • Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.94.
  • Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares set a new yearly high of $99.98 this morning. The stock was up 3.44% on the session.
  • Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.90 with a daily change of up 7.03%.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares set a new yearly high of $8.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
  • Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shares were up 3.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.50.
  • Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.59%.
  • CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.97 on Wednesday, moving up 2.03%.
  • Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $65.40 with a daily change of up 2.29%.
  • Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) shares were up 0.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.77.
  • Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $32.47 with a daily change of up 2.5%.
  • Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) shares were up 1.18% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.84.
  • Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE:ETJ) shares were up 0.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.01 for a change of up 0.32%.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.3%.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) shares were up 0.48% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.68.
  • Valhi (NYSE:VHI) shares hit a yearly high of $23.78. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE:BGY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.26 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.32%.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.64 with a daily change of up 0.04%.
  • Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) shares set a new yearly high of $19.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
  • Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.20. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPI) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.40 for a change of up 0.1%.
  • New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE:SNR) shares were up 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.94.
  • Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.95. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session.
  • Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.85 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%.
  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) shares broke to $20.07 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.91%.
  • PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.95 on Wednesday, moving up 0.18%.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) shares set a new yearly high of $6.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.22% on the session.
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.99. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.70 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.57%.
  • BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) shares were up 4.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.07.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.63 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.59%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.31 with a daily change of up 0.62%.
  • Blackrock Municipal (NYSE:BYM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.02. Shares traded up 3.56%.
  • Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE:SPLP) shares were up 10.14% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.91.
  • First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares broke to $19.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
  • Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE:FOF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.83. Shares traded up 0.54%.
  • Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.43 on Wednesday, moving up 2.8%.
  • Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.49 Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.44. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
  • Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares were up 0.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.63 for a change of up 0.92%.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.38. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
  • Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.23 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.88%.
  • Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.09 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.1%.
  • Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares broke to $9.77 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.09%.
  • Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE:JCE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.93. Shares traded up 0.06%.
  • Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.09 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.
  • Eaton Vance Short (NYSE:EVG) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.22%.
  • Wells Fargo Global (NYSE:EOD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.44 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.18%.
  • PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.54 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.7%.
  • Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.00. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session.
  • Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.38. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.
  • Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.71. Shares traded up 0.47%.
  • SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.70 on Wednesday, moving up 0.24%.
  • First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares were up 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.58.
  • Avenue Income Credit (NYSE:ACP) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.99 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.44% for the day.
  • Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.98 on Wednesday, moving down 0.63%.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF) shares broke to $6.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.92%.
  • Special Opportunities (NYSE:SPE) shares hit a yearly high of $15.17. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.
  • First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.26 on Wednesday, moving up 1.43%.
  • Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE:DEX) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.17 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.
  • Guaranty Federal (NASDAQ:GFED) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.75 on Wednesday, moving up 8.04%.
  • GAMCO Natural Resources (NYSE:GNT) shares broke to $5.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.
  • China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.50. The stock was up 6.63% for the day.
  • Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF) shares hit a yearly high of $10.80. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
  • Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.74. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.
  • Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
  • Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.79%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

