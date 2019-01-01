|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.130
|0.160
|0.0300
|REV
|149.020M
|155.804M
|6.784M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Harmonic’s space includes: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) and F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV).
The latest price target for Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) was reported by Needham on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting HLIT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.91% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is $8.81 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Harmonic.
Harmonic’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Harmonic.
Harmonic is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.