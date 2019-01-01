QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.81 - 9.18
Vol / Avg.
423.9K/923.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.69 - 12.22
Mkt Cap
907.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.1
P/E
73.42
EPS
0.19
Shares
103M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 10:14AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 4:51PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 4:37PM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 1:25PM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 8:23AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Harmonic Inc designs and manufactures video infrastructure products and system solutions to deliver video and broadband services to consumer devices. The firm operates in two segments: Video, which sells video processing, production, and playout solutions to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications providers; and Cable Access, which sells cable edge solutions to cable operators. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as the Asia Pacific region.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1300.160 0.0300
REV149.020M155.804M6.784M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Harmonic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Harmonic (HLIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Harmonic's (HLIT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Harmonic (HLIT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) was reported by Needham on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting HLIT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.91% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Harmonic (HLIT)?

A

The stock price for Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is $8.81 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Harmonic (HLIT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harmonic.

Q

When is Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) reporting earnings?

A

Harmonic’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Harmonic (HLIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Harmonic.

Q

What sector and industry does Harmonic (HLIT) operate in?

A

Harmonic is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.