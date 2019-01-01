|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SWK Holdings (NASDAQ: SWKH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SWK Holdings’s space includes: GWG Hldgs (NASDAQ:GWGH), FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY), Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN), A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA).
There is no analysis for SWK Holdings
The stock price for SWK Holdings (NASDAQ: SWKH) is $18.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SWK Holdings.
SWK Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SWK Holdings.
SWK Holdings is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.