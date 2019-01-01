SWK Holdings Corp is a healthcare capital provider. The company offers financing solutions to various life science companies, institutions, and inventors. It involves monetizing cash flow streams derived from commercial-stage products and related intellectual property through royalty purchases and financings, as well as through the creation of synthetic revenue interests in commercialized products. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, it also provides non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients. The company's operating segments are Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Finance Receivables segment.