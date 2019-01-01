QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
SWK Holdings Corp is a healthcare capital provider. The company offers financing solutions to various life science companies, institutions, and inventors. It involves monetizing cash flow streams derived from commercial-stage products and related intellectual property through royalty purchases and financings, as well as through the creation of synthetic revenue interests in commercialized products. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, it also provides non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients. The company's operating segments are Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Finance Receivables segment.

SWK Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SWK Holdings (SWKH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SWK Holdings (NASDAQ: SWKH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SWK Holdings's (SWKH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SWK Holdings (SWKH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SWK Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for SWK Holdings (SWKH)?

A

The stock price for SWK Holdings (NASDAQ: SWKH) is $18.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SWK Holdings (SWKH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SWK Holdings.

Q

When is SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) reporting earnings?

A

SWK Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is SWK Holdings (SWKH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SWK Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does SWK Holdings (SWKH) operate in?

A

SWK Holdings is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.