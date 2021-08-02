 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 10:08am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 201 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • General Electric (NYSE:GE)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 725.48% to reach a new 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $107.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 725.48%.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares set a new yearly high of $773.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
  • Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares hit a yearly high of $169.96. The stock traded up 1.09% on the session.
  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $43.79 with a daily change of up 1.68%.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares hit a yearly high of $55.88. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.
  • Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $299.95 on Monday, moving down 0.33%.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $544.36 on Monday morning, moving down 0.54%.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares broke to $98.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.17%.
  • Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) shares set a new 52-week high of $236.86 on Monday, moving up 1.27%.
  • Linde (NYSE:LIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $310.18 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.
  • Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $101.52 with a daily change of up 1.03%.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stock set a new 52-week high of $534.77 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.47%.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares hit $365.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.75%.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $751.94. The stock traded down 0.5% on the session.
  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) stock made a new 52-week high of $997.19 Monday. The stock was down 0.37% for the day.
  • S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) shares were up 0.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $432.90 for a change of up 0.66%.
  • Prologis (NYSE:PLD) shares were up 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $129.60.
  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $22.32 with a daily change of up 0.73%.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares set a new 52-week high of $211.26 on Monday, moving up 0.16%.
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $353.60. Shares traded up 4.85%.
  • Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares were down 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $323.69.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $159.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.15%.
  • Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) stock hit a yearly high price of $102.41. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.
  • UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.80 on Monday morning, moving up 1.79%.
  • Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) stock hit a yearly high price of $713.70. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $106.32. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $1,876.91 with a daily change of down 0.01%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares hit $72.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.2%.
  • MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares hit a yearly high of $608.24. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session.
  • Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.23 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.32%.
  • TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) shares were up 1.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $150.57.
  • Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares hit a yearly high of $205.88. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.02.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares set a new 52-week high of $118.11 on Monday, moving up 0.72%.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares broke to $154.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%.
  • Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) shares hit a yearly high of $169.94. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.
  • Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares set a new 52-week high of $114.88 on Monday, moving up 0.3%.
  • Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) stock made a new 52-week high of $133.34 Monday. The stock was up 1.33% for the day.
  • Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) stock made a new 52-week high of $90.63 Monday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $127.79. Shares traded up 2.28%.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) stock set a new 52-week high of $225.71 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.69%.
  • Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $151.95 with a daily change of up 0.73%.
  • Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $118.91. Shares traded up 0.03%.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares set a new yearly high of $64.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares were up 0.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $310.34.
  • Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $148.31 with a daily change of up 0.54%.
  • Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $127.15.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $97.95 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.1%.
  • AMETEK (NYSE:AME) shares broke to $140.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%.
  • Equifax (NYSE:EFX) shares broke to $264.26 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.03%.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares hit a yearly high of $188.56. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
  • Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) shares hit a yearly high of $165.36. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session.
  • Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) stock hit a yearly high price of $203.55. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares were up 0.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $557.49.
  • CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $185.31. Shares traded up 0.41%.
  • Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares set a new yearly high of $169.02 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.
  • TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) shares hit a yearly high of $121.47. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
  • Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $127.84 with a daily change of up 1.47%.
  • Gartner (NYSE:IT) stock hit a yearly high price of $267.37. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
  • Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.65 on Monday morning, moving up 0.71%.
  • Steris (NYSE:STE) shares hit $219.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares were up 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $86.78.
  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock set a new 52-week high of $82.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.24%.
  • Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) shares were up 1.43% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $461.99.
  • Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares broke to $457.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.35%.
  • PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) shares hit a yearly high of $185.68. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) stock set a new 52-week high of $410.52 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.15%.
  • Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) shares hit a yearly high of $175.21. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.
  • ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.09 on Monday, moving up 2.14%.
  • ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $44.60 with a daily change of up 13.52%.
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares hit $51.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%.
  • Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) shares set a new 52-week high of $87.29 on Monday, moving up 2.45%.
  • Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $72.29 on Monday morning, moving up 4.41%.
  • Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $273.95.
  • Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.75 on Monday, moving up 4.18%.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.22. The stock was up 2.15% for the day.
  • Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) shares hit $104.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%.
  • Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $229.79. Shares traded up 0.4%.
  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares set a new yearly high of $84.41 this morning. The stock was up 1.5% on the session.
  • Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shares hit $74.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.34%.
  • Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares hit a yearly high of $424.92. The stock traded up 3.07% on the session.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) shares were up 2.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $228.39.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $72.24 with a daily change of up 0.34%.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $99.60. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
  • Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares hit a yearly high of $109.00. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session.
  • Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) shares set a new 52-week high of $202.36 on Monday, moving up 0.87%.
  • The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) stock made a new 52-week high of $194.44 Monday. The stock was up 1.33% for the day.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) shares set a new 52-week high of $205.67 on Monday, moving up 1.52%.
  • Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares were up 2.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.39.
  • Genpact (NYSE:G) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.21.
  • Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) stock hit a yearly high price of $140.99. The stock was up 3.12% for the day.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $124.98 with a daily change of up 2.02%.
  • AutoNation (NYSE:AN) stock made a new 52-week high of $125.17 Monday. The stock was up 2.67% for the day.
  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.20. The stock traded up 2.17% on the session.
  • YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) stock set a new 52-week high of $99.08 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.37%.
  • Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) shares broke to $67.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.63%.
  • Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) shares were up 1.2% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $141.12.
  • Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares were up 2.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.74.
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $74.40 with a daily change of up 2.78%.
  • First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $68.69. Shares traded up 1.87%.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) shares set a new 52-week high of $55.59 on Monday, moving up 1.22%.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.98 on Monday morning, moving down 0.47%.
  • Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) shares hit $57.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.79%.
  • CACI International (NYSE:CACI) shares were up 1.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $270.61 for a change of up 1.25%.
  • Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares hit a yearly high of $90.24. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
  • Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) shares broke to $40.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.01%.
  • Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) shares were up 2.13% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.37.
  • MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) shares set a new yearly high of $38.34 this morning. The stock was up 1.38% on the session.
  • Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) stock set a new 52-week high of $108.79 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.2%.
  • Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) shares were up 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $97.38.
  • Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) shares hit a yearly high of $75.95. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.
  • Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) shares set a new yearly high of $118.99 this morning. The stock was up 2.92% on the session.
  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $153.65 on Monday morning, moving up 1.91%.
  • AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) shares were up 2.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.50.
  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.83 on Monday morning, moving up 1.67%.
  • Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares hit a yearly high of $91.91. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session.
  • AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) shares were up 0.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $101.78 for a change of up 0.95%.
  • APi Gr (NYSE:APG) shares set a new yearly high of $23.66 this morning. The stock was up 2.05% on the session.
  • American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $168.28. Shares traded up 1.32%.
  • National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.24. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.54 on Monday, moving up 2.28%.
  • Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) shares were up 2.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.02.
  • Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.94 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.62%.
  • Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) shares were up 4.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $193.88.
  • United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) shares were up 1.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.63.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.64 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.8%.
  • Insperity (NYSE:NSP) shares were up 1.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $101.16.
  • Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.31 Monday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.39. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit $114.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.
  • MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.52%.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.96 Monday. The stock was up 2.52% for the day.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) shares were up 2.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $128.00 for a change of up 2.06%.
  • Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.48 on Monday morning, moving up 2.1%.
  • Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.62 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.39%.
  • SPX (NYSE:SPXC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $67.66. Shares traded up 1.5%.
  • TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.65 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.96%.
  • Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) stock set a new 52-week high of $85.40 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.18%.
  • Retail Props of America (NYSE:RPAI) shares broke to $12.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.26%.
  • Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $78.26 on Monday, moving up 2.15%.
  • Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares were up 0.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.00 for a change of up 0.25%.
  • Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $82.60 Monday. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.
  • Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stock made a new 52-week high of $89.22 Monday. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.
  • CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $143.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.21%.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares hit a yearly high of $49.86. The stock traded up 0.01% on the session.
  • Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.06 Monday. The stock was up 3.12% for the day.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) shares were up 0.58% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.77 for a change of up 0.58%.
  • Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $243.76 with a daily change of up 2.13%.
  • Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) shares were up 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.54.
  • Meredith (NYSE:MDP) shares hit $45.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.64%.
  • BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.34. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
  • Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) shares broke to $23.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
  • WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.92 on Monday, moving up 2.47%.
  • Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.49. The stock was down 2.28% for the day.
  • iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares set a new yearly high of $25.02 this morning. The stock was up 3.18% on the session.
  • Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) shares were up 2.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $103.99 for a change of up 2.03%.
  • Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.76 Monday. The stock was up 6.02% for the day.
  • Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $80.52 with a daily change of up 0.87%.
  • Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.59 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.65%.
  • Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.37 on Monday, moving up 4.78%.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) shares hit $12.31 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.78%.
  • Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares were up 2.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.30.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.17.
  • Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.51. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.
  • Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.36 on Monday morning, moving up 0.38%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.99 on Monday morning, moving up 0.83%.
  • Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.
  • Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) shares were up 1.36% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.71.
  • Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares hit a yearly high of $52.69. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session.
  • Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.18 Monday. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.
  • Standard Lithium (AMEX:SLI) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.54 on Monday, moving up 7.26%.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock hit a yearly high price of $101.74. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) shares were up 0.18% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.97.
  • QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.59 on Monday, moving up 2.22%.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PCN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%.
  • Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.84. The stock traded up 12.77% on the session.
  • Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.81 with a daily change of down 0.06%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $26.40 with a daily change of down 0.08%.
  • Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE:EFT) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.50 Monday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
  • Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares hit a yearly high of $53.88. The stock traded up 3.57% on the session.
  • AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) shares broke to $11.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.85%.
  • Alpha Metallurgical (NYSE:AMR) shares hit a yearly high of $28.57. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.
  • Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE:PMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.55 on Monday, moving up 0.55%.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.12 Monday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
  • Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $7.43 with a daily change of up 0.52%.
  • Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.65 with a daily change of up 2.6%.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:DSM) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.51 on Monday, moving up 0.5%.
  • Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $4.94. Shares traded up 7.44%.
  • Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.91 on Monday, moving up 2.32%.
  • Western Asset High Yield (NYSE:HYI) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.78 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.
  • CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.01 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.04%.
  • Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $23.51. Shares traded up 5.18%.
  • PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) shares set a new yearly high of $19.62 this morning. The stock was up 2.51% on the session.
  • Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.58 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.27%.
  • Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.57 on Monday, moving up 5.37%.
  • Central Valley Community (NASDAQ:CVCY) shares were down 0.96% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.76.
  • LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.05 with a daily change of up 0.51%.
  • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares broke to $24.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.33%.
  • Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.23 on Monday morning, moving up 3.47%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MPA) shares hit a yearly high of $16.32. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
  • Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.36 Monday. The stock was down 0.76% for the day.

 

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

