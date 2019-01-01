|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BJ's Wholesale Club’s space includes: Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT).
The latest price target for BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BJ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) is $62.78 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BJ's Wholesale Club.
BJ's Wholesale Club’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BJ's Wholesale Club.
BJ's Wholesale Club is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NYSE.