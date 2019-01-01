QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc is a warehouse club and gas station operator. The company provides various products such as television and electronics, furniture, computers and tablets, appliances, food products, and others. It generates its revenue from the sale of merchandise.

BJ's Wholesale Club Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BJ's Wholesale Club's (BJ) competitors?

A

Other companies in BJ's Wholesale Club’s space includes: Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Q

What is the target price for BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) stock?

A

The latest price target for BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BJ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)?

A

The stock price for BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) is $62.78 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BJ's Wholesale Club.

Q

When is BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) reporting earnings?

A

BJ's Wholesale Club’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BJ's Wholesale Club.

Q

What sector and industry does BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) operate in?

A

BJ's Wholesale Club is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NYSE.