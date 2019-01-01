QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Keysight Technologies is a leader in the field of testing and measurement, helping electronics OEMs and suppliers alike bring products to market to fit industry standards and specifications. Keysight specializes in the communications market, but also supplies into the government, automotive, industrial, and semiconductor manufacturing markets. Keysight's solutions include testing tools, analytical software, and services. The firm's stated objective is to reduce time to market and improve efficiency at its more than 30,000 customers.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5501.650 0.1000
REV1.240B1.250B10.000M

Keysight Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Keysight Technologies (KEYS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Keysight Technologies's (KEYS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Keysight Technologies (KEYS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 192.00 expecting KEYS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.24% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Keysight Technologies (KEYS)?

A

The stock price for Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) is $153.31 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Keysight Technologies (KEYS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keysight Technologies.

Q

When is Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) reporting earnings?

A

Keysight Technologies’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Keysight Technologies (KEYS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Keysight Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Keysight Technologies (KEYS) operate in?

A

Keysight Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.