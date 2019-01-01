|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.550
|1.650
|0.1000
|REV
|1.240B
|1.250B
|10.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Keysight Technologies’s space includes: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR), National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI), Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) and NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX).
The latest price target for Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 192.00 expecting KEYS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.24% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) is $153.31 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Keysight Technologies.
Keysight Technologies’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Keysight Technologies.
Keysight Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.