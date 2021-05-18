Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Tuesday's morning session saw 241 companies set new 52-week highs.
Areas of Significance:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) rallied the most, trading up 260.69% to reach its new 52-week high.
Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are as follows:
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock set a new 52-week high of $165.50 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.05%.
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares were up 0.12% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.95.
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $48.13 with a daily change of down 0.52%.
- Citigroup (NYSE:C) shares broke to $77.69 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.19%.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares set a new yearly high of $101.96 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
- Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stock hit a yearly high price of $73.59. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
- Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $73.68.
- CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $88.30. Shares traded up 3.95%.
- Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $190.89.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.45. The stock traded down 0.33% on the session.
- Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.69 for a change of up 0.5%.
- Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) shares broke to $66.73 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.43.
- PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) shares were up 2.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.42.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares set a new 52-week high of $160.78 on Tuesday, moving down 0.03%.
- Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $22.39. Shares traded up 0.5%.
- Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) shares set a new yearly high of $4.12 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $101.65 on Tuesday, moving up 0.58%.
- Newmont (NYSE:NEM) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.68 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.
- Dow (NYSE:DOW) shares were down 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.38.
- ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.54.
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares hit a yearly high of $111.48. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.
- Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2.75. Shares traded up 0.99%.
- Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $34.33 with a daily change of down 1.45%.
- National Grid (NYSE:NGG) shares broke to $66.31 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%.
- Eni (NYSE:E) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.90 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.97 with a daily change of up 0.45%.
- Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.42 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.29%.
- BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.26. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.
- CRH (NYSE:CRH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.75. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares set a new 52-week high of $175.63 on Tuesday, moving up 0.3%.
- Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.34 on Tuesday, moving down 0.66%.
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $173.94. Shares traded up 0.25%.
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares were down 0.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.69 for a change of down 0.25%.
- Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $26.68. Shares traded up 0.15%.
- Nucor (NYSE:NUE) stock set a new 52-week high of $107.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.19%.
- MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.87 on Tuesday, moving up 0.47%.
- Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) shares were up 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $83.47.
- Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) shares hit a yearly high of $26.57. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session.
- Hess (NYSE:HES) shares set a new yearly high of $86.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.
- ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) shares set a new yearly high of $55.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
- Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.22 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.48%.
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
- KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.64.
- Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.51. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
- Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) stock made a new 52-week high of $339.28 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
- Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) shares were up 0.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.14 for a change of up 0.24%.
- M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) shares broke to $168.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.
- Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.95.
- Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $122.57 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.27%.
- Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.59 on Tuesday, moving up 0.09%.
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares were up 1.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.99.
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) stock hit a yearly high price of $84.87. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
- Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.43 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.18%.
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) shares set a new yearly high of $32.71 this morning. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.
- Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) shares hit $111.24 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.
- Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.49 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
- Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) shares set a new yearly high of $35.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
- LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.21%.
- Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) shares were up 0.62% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.10.
- Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) shares were up 2.99% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.23 for a change of up 2.99%.
- Tenaris (NYSE:TS) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.15 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.0%.
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.62. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
- Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) stock made a new 52-week high of $105.84 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
- CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $57.19 with a daily change of up 4.58%.
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $38.14. Shares traded up 0.53%.
- Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.11 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.
- American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares were up 0.68% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $130.66.
- Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $204.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) shares were down 0.42% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.79.
- Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.06. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) shares hit a yearly high of $137.47. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.
- MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $121.05 on Tuesday, moving up 0.35%.
- Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) shares broke to $39.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.26%.
- Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares were down 1.01% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $121.72.
- TFI International (NYSE:TFII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $91.46. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.
- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares were up 1.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.59 for a change of up 1.38%.
- People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) shares were up 0.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.55 for a change of up 0.26%.
- Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.54 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.63%.
- Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $6.00. Shares traded up 1.19%.
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $52.06. Shares traded down 1.12%.
- Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) stock set a new 52-week high of $74.78 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.39%.
- Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.74.
- First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.90 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.8%.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.14 on Tuesday, moving up 1.17%.
- NOV (NYSE:NOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.02 on Tuesday, moving down 0.97%.
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.71 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
- KT (NYSE:KT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.19 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.78%.
- Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $82.66 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.82%.
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.99. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
- Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares were up 0.49% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.12 for a change of up 0.49%.
- Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.27 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.
- TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.40. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares were up 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.60.
- Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) shares set a new yearly high of $43.79 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.
- PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares hit $46.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.46%.
- United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) shares set a new yearly high of $42.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.
- ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) shares set a new yearly high of $27.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.
- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares were up 0.45% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.78.
- Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.71 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.
- Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares were up 1.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.73 for a change of up 1.81%.
- Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.04. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.41 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.88%.
- Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.19 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.05%.
- H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.17 on Tuesday, moving up 0.58%.
- Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) shares set a new yearly high of $50.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.
- PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.38 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.47%.
- Kirby (NYSE:KEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.52 on Tuesday, moving down 0.27%.
- Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.73 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%.
- Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.89%.
- Medifast (NYSE:MED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $322.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.76%.
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.47. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
- Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $68.21. Shares traded up 0.15%.
- CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) shares hit $27.89 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%.
- Cabot (NYSE:CBT) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.52 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.38%.
- Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.01. The stock traded down 0.88% on the session.
- Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) shares set a new yearly high of $42.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.
- FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $78.30. Shares traded up 0.15%.
- Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) shares set a new yearly high of $13.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.32% on the session.
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.18 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.57%.
- Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.35. The stock traded up 1.44% on the session.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) shares were down 0.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.17.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares hit $9.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.
- First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.25 on Tuesday, moving up 0.99%.
- Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.57.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%.
- Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.87. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.97 on Tuesday, moving up 1.81%.
- Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.78. Shares traded down 2.11%.
- Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.49 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.66%.
- Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.25. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
- California Resources (NYSE:CRC) shares broke to $28.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.99%.
- Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.33. Shares traded down 1.48%.
- Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) shares set a new yearly high of $80.09 this morning. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.
- SM Energy (NYSE:SM) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.35 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.41%.
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares hit $39.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.67%.
- Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.19. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
- Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.68. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
- Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) shares broke to $45.58 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.29%.
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares were up 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.97.
- Guess (NYSE:GES) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.31. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.
- Harsco (NYSE:HSC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $23.05. Shares traded up 0.7%.
- G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.20. The stock traded up 3.64% on the session.
- Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares were down 0.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.25.
- Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $47.19. Shares traded up 11.15%.
- Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) shares hit $6.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.09%.
- Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) shares hit $51.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.03%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.24 with a daily change of up 0.13%.
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares were down 1.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.48.
- Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) shares were up 0.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.75 for a change of up 0.87%.
- Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares were up 2.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.13 for a change of up 2.18%.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.98 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.5%.
- OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.37 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.07. The stock traded up 3.96% on the session.
- CTS (NYSE:CTS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $38.00. Shares traded up 2.25%.
- Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.36 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.53%.
- Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.84 on Tuesday morning, moving up 5.79%.
- Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.1%.
- Central Secs (AMEX:CET) shares set a new yearly high of $41.09 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
- Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.72.
- MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) shares were down 2.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.21.
- Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.05 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.
- Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.24 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.
- Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.49 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.74%.
- Genesco (NYSE:GCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.24 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
- Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares hit a yearly high of $21.77. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.
- Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) shares were up 5.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.18.
- Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) shares broke to $10.24 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.58%.
- Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) shares hit $14.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.82%.
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $25.35 with a daily change of up 2.53%.
- Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.70. The stock traded up 2.07% on the session.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.65 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.
- Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE:ETJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.12. The stock traded down 0.28% on the session.
- TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.15 Tuesday. The stock was down 2.52% for the day.
- Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.27. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares were up 7.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.84 for a change of up 7.29%.
- Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.29. The stock was up 1.73% for the day.
- MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares hit a yearly high of $33.63. The stock traded up 2.06% on the session.
- A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) shares broke to $56.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.88%.
- Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.10. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $4.92. Shares traded up 7.79%.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares set a new yearly high of $5.65 this morning. The stock was up 2.19% on the session.
- HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.20 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.76% for the day.
- Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) shares broke to $61.99 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.42%.
- First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares hit $32.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.38%.
- Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.78 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.91%.
- Sabine Royalty (NYSE:SBR) shares hit $37.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.46%.
- PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE:NRGX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.21%.
- Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $167.98 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.29%.
- HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.83. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
- Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.95%.
- CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares were up 0.75% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.89 for a change of up 0.75%.
- Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $32.84. Shares traded up 0.83%.
- Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.93 with a daily change of up 0.66%.
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.73 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.
- Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ:CRESY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.55 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.59%.
- Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.97 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%.
- Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) shares hit a yearly high of $30.20. The stock traded up 2.81% on the session.
- Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $27.27 with a daily change of down 1.08%.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.32 on Tuesday morning, moving up 8.27%.
- First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.94 with a daily change of up 0.38%.
- Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares hit $27.79 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.05%.
- Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) shares hit a yearly high of $7.14. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
- ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) shares were up 0.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.67.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.37 with a daily change of up 2.41%.
- First Trust Energy I&G (AMEX:FEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.
- BlackRock Energy (NYSE:BGR) shares hit $9.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.62%.
- Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) shares hit a yearly high of $24.18. The stock traded down 0.92% on the session.
- Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) shares hit $14.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.09%.
- First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU) shares hit a yearly high of $13.60. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
- Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) shares hit $16.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.81 on Tuesday, moving up 3.4%.
- Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.81%.
- LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares were up 2.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.83 for a change of up 2.27%.
- Nuveen Diversified (NYSE:JDD) shares set a new yearly high of $10.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.
- Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) shares were up 1.83% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.60 for a change of up 1.83%.
- Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares were up 0.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.61 for a change of up 0.52%.
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares set a new yearly high of $10.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
- ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) shares hit $25.16 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.
- J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE:JAX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.23. The stock traded up 5.99% on the session.
- Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.11 with a daily change of up 0.12%.
- Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.78 on Tuesday morning, moving up 20.45%.
- First Trust New Opps (NYSE:FPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.81. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE:DEX) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.31 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.
- Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $54.57 with a daily change of up 2.71%.
- J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares were up 2.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.46 for a change of up 2.24%.
- Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.69 on Tuesday, moving up 0.35%.
- Cohen & Steers MLP Inc (NYSE:MIE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $3.83. Shares traded up 0.13%.
- Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX:FCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.09. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session.
- Friedman Industries (AMEX:FRD) shares were down 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.53.
- John Hancock (NYSE:HTY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $6.56. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) shares hit $6.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.64 Tuesday. The stock was up 260.69% for the day.
- Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.55 with a daily change of up 1.98%.
- Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares broke to $28.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%.
- Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $9.55. Shares traded up 1.13%.
- Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) shares hit $12.43 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.97%.
- Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP) shares broke to $19.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.33%.
- WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.40. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.07 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.
