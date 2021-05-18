Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Tuesday's morning session saw 241 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

(NYSE:JPM). Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:DTST) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high. Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) rallied the most, trading up 260.69% to reach its new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are as follows:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock set a new 52-week high of $165.50 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.05%.

(NYSE:BAC) shares were up 0.12% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.95.

(NYSE:WFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $48.13 with a daily change of down 0.52%.

(NYSE:C) shares broke to $77.69 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.19%.

(NYSE:RY) shares set a new yearly high of $101.96 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.

(NYSE:SCHW) stock hit a yearly high price of $73.59. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.

(NYSE:TD) shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $73.68.

(NYSE:CVS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $88.30. Shares traded up 3.95%.

(NYSE:DEO) shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $190.89.

(NYSE:USB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.45. The stock traded down 0.33% on the session.

(NYSE:TFC) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.69 for a change of up 0.5%.

(NYSE:BNS) shares broke to $66.73 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%.

(NYSE:BAM) shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.43.

(NYSE:PTR) shares were up 2.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.42.

(NYSE:COF) shares set a new 52-week high of $160.78 on Tuesday, moving down 0.03%.

(NYSE:EQNR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $22.39. Shares traded up 0.5%.

(NYSE:SAN) shares set a new yearly high of $4.12 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.

(NYSE:BMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $101.65 on Tuesday, moving up 0.58%.

(NYSE:NEM) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.68 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.

(NYSE:DOW) shares were down 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.38.

(NYSE:ING) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.54.

(NYSE:CM) shares hit a yearly high of $111.48. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.

(NYSE:LYG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2.75. Shares traded up 0.99%.

(NYSE:SLB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $34.33 with a daily change of down 1.45%.

(NYSE:NGG) shares broke to $66.31 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%.

(NYSE:E) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.90 for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:KMI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.97 with a daily change of up 0.45%.

(NYSE:CNQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.42 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.29%.

(NYSE:BBVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.26. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.

(NYSE:CRH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.75. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ALXN) shares set a new 52-week high of $175.63 on Tuesday, moving up 0.3%.

(NYSE:SU) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.34 on Tuesday, moving down 0.66%.

(NYSE:HSY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $173.94. Shares traded up 0.25%.

(NYSE:OTIS) shares were down 0.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.69 for a change of down 0.25%.

(NYSE:WMB) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $26.68. Shares traded up 0.15%.

(NYSE:NUE) stock set a new 52-week high of $107.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.19%.

(NYSE:MPLX) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.87 on Tuesday, moving up 0.47%.

(NYSE:FMX) shares were up 1.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $83.47.

(NYSE:BKR) shares hit a yearly high of $26.57. The stock traded down 0.15% on the session.

(NYSE:HES) shares set a new yearly high of $86.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.

(NYSE:OKE) shares set a new yearly high of $55.10 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

(AMEX:IMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.22 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.48%.

(NYSE:CNHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:KEY) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.64.

(NYSE:RF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.51. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.

(NYSE:BURL) stock made a new 52-week high of $339.28 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.

(NYSE:CFG) shares were up 0.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.14 for a change of up 0.24%.

(NYSE:MTB) shares broke to $168.11 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.

(AMEX:LNG) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.95.

(NASDAQ:EXPD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $122.57 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.27%.

(NYSE:INVH) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.59 on Tuesday, moving up 0.09%.

(NYSE:LB) shares were up 1.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.99.

(NASDAQ:TW) stock hit a yearly high price of $84.87. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.

(NYSE:DVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.43 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.18%.

(NYSE:PBA) shares set a new yearly high of $32.71 this morning. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.

(NYSE:BXP) shares hit $111.24 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.

(NASDAQ:BPY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.49 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.

(NYSE:ELAN) shares set a new yearly high of $35.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LKQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.21%.

(NYSE:HWM) shares were up 0.62% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.10.

(NYSE:MOS) shares were up 2.99% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.23 for a change of up 2.99%.

(NYSE:TS) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.15 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.0%.

(NYSE:GPS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.62. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.

(NYSE:WLK) stock made a new 52-week high of $105.84 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.

(NYSE:CF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $57.19 with a daily change of up 4.58%.

(NYSE:AMH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $38.14. Shares traded up 0.53%.

(NYSE:SC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.11 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.

(NYSE:AFG) shares were up 0.68% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $130.66.

(NYSE:JLL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $204.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.

(NYSE:KSS) shares were down 0.42% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.79.

(NASDAQ:ZION) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.

(NYSE:DXC) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.06. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.

(NYSE:OSK) shares hit a yearly high of $137.47. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.

(NYSE:MTZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $121.05 on Tuesday, moving up 0.35%.

(NYSE:TRGP) shares broke to $39.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.26%.

(NYSE:ARW) shares were down 1.01% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $121.72.

(NYSE:TFII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $91.46. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.

(NYSE:VRT) shares were up 1.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.59 for a change of up 1.38%.

(NASDAQ:PBCT) shares were up 0.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.55 for a change of up 0.26%.

(NYSE:CCJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.54 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.63%.

(NYSE:BSMX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $6.00. Shares traded up 1.19%.

(NYSE:HOG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $52.06. Shares traded down 1.12%.

(NYSE:XEC) stock set a new 52-week high of $74.78 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.39%.

(NYSE:OLN) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.74.

(NASDAQ:FFIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.90 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.8%.

(NYSE:WH) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.14 on Tuesday, moving up 1.17%.

(NYSE:NOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.02 on Tuesday, moving down 0.97%.

(NYSE

(NYSE:FL) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.71 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day. KT (NYSE:KT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.19 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.78%.

(NYSE:KT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.19 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.78%. Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $82.66 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.82%.

(NASDAQ:BPOP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $82.66 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.82%. Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.99. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.

(NYSE:ELY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.99. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session. Unum (NYSE:UNM) shares were up 0.49% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.12 for a change of up 0.49%.

(NYSE:UNM) shares were up 0.49% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.12 for a change of up 0.49%. Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.27 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PPC) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.27 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.06% for the day. TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.40. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TFSL) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.40. The stock was up 0.9% for the day. Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares were up 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.60.

(NASDAQ:SGMS) shares were up 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.60. Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) shares set a new yearly high of $43.79 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.

(NYSE:FLS) shares set a new yearly high of $43.79 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session. PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares hit $46.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.46%.

(NASDAQ:PACW) shares hit $46.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.46%. United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) shares set a new yearly high of $42.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ:UBSI) shares set a new yearly high of $42.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session. ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) shares set a new yearly high of $27.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CHX) shares set a new yearly high of $27.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares were up 0.45% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.78.

(NYSE:STL) shares were up 0.45% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.78. Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.71 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.

(NYSE:LAZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.71 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%. Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares were up 1.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.73 for a change of up 1.81%.

(NASDAQ:RRR) shares were up 1.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.73 for a change of up 1.81%. Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.04. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.

(NYSE:AM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.04. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session. Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.41 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.88%.

(NASDAQ:GT) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.41 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.88%. Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.19 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.05%.

(NYSE:IGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.19 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.05%. H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.17 on Tuesday, moving up 0.58%.

(NYSE:HRB) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.17 on Tuesday, moving up 0.58%. Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) shares set a new yearly high of $50.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HWC) shares set a new yearly high of $50.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.6% on the session. PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.38 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.47%.

(NASDAQ:PDCE) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.38 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.47%. Kirby (NYSE:KEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.52 on Tuesday, moving down 0.27%.

(NYSE:KEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.52 on Tuesday, moving down 0.27%. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.73 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%.

(NYSE:AR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.73 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%. Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.89%.

(NYSE:HGV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.69 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.89%. Medifast (NYSE:MED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $322.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.76%.

(NYSE:MED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $322.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.76%. Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.47. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.

(NYSE:SWN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.47. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session. Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $68.21. Shares traded up 0.15%.

(NASDAQ:SFBS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $68.21. Shares traded up 0.15%. CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) shares hit $27.89 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%.

(NYSE:CNO) shares hit $27.89 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%. Cabot (NYSE:CBT) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.52 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.38%.

(NYSE:CBT) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.52 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.38%. Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.01. The stock traded down 0.88% on the session.

(NYSE:MTDR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.01. The stock traded down 0.88% on the session. Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) shares set a new yearly high of $42.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AUB) shares set a new yearly high of $42.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.17% on the session. FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $78.30. Shares traded up 0.15%.

(NASDAQ:FCFS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $78.30. Shares traded up 0.15%. Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) shares set a new yearly high of $13.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.32% on the session.

(NYSE:CIM) shares set a new yearly high of $13.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.32% on the session. Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.18 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.57%.

(NASDAQ:SGRY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.18 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.57%. Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.35. The stock traded up 1.44% on the session.

(NYSE:BNL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.35. The stock traded up 1.44% on the session. Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) shares were down 0.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.17.

(NYSE:CTB) shares were down 0.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.17. Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares hit $9.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.

(NYSE:EXG) shares hit $9.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%. First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.25 on Tuesday, moving up 0.99%.

(NYSE:FBP) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.25 on Tuesday, moving up 0.99%. Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.57.

(NASDAQ:MLHR) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.57. Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%.

(NYSE:ANF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.61%. Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.87. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.

(NASDAQ:WSBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.87. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.97 on Tuesday, moving up 1.81%.

(NASDAQ:BCRX) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.97 on Tuesday, moving up 1.81%. Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.78. Shares traded down 2.11%.

(NYSE:LBRT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.78. Shares traded down 2.11%. Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.49 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.66%.

(NYSE:CMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.49 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.66%. Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.25. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TOWN) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.25. The stock was down 0.27% for the day. California Resources (NYSE:CRC) shares broke to $28.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.99%.

(NYSE:CRC) shares broke to $28.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.99%. Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.33. Shares traded down 1.48%.

(NYSE:OR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.33. Shares traded down 1.48%. Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) shares set a new yearly high of $80.09 this morning. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.

(NYSE:BOOT) shares set a new yearly high of $80.09 this morning. The stock was down 0.89% on the session. SM Energy (NYSE:SM) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.35 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.41%.

(NYSE:SM) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.35 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.41%. Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares hit $39.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.67%.

(NYSE:VSTO) shares hit $39.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.67%. Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.19. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.

(NYSE:VLRS) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.19. The stock was up 0.17% for the day. Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.68. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.

(NYSE:PFS) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.68. The stock was down 0.12% for the day. Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) shares broke to $45.58 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.29%.

(NASDAQ:CORE) shares broke to $45.58 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.29%. Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares were up 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.97.

(NYSE:CNR) shares were up 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.97. Guess (NYSE:GES) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.31. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.

(NYSE:GES) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.31. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session. Harsco (NYSE:HSC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $23.05. Shares traded up 0.7%.

(NYSE:HSC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $23.05. Shares traded up 0.7%. G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.20. The stock traded up 3.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GIII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.20. The stock traded up 3.64% on the session. Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares were down 0.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.25.

(NASDAQ:WIRE) shares were down 0.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.25. Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $47.19. Shares traded up 11.15%.

(NASDAQ:RAVN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $47.19. Shares traded up 11.15%. Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) shares hit $6.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.09%.

(NYSE:ERF) shares hit $6.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.09%. Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) shares hit $51.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.03%.

(NASDAQ:CASH) shares hit $51.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.03%. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.24 with a daily change of up 0.13%.

(NYSE:ETV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.24 with a daily change of up 0.13%. Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares were down 1.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.48.

(NYSE:DBI) shares were down 1.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.48. Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) shares were up 0.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.75 for a change of up 0.87%.

(NYSE:BHLB) shares were up 0.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.75 for a change of up 0.87%. Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares were up 2.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.13 for a change of up 2.18%.

(NASDAQ:PLCE) shares were up 2.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.13 for a change of up 2.18%. Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.98 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.5%.

(NASDAQ:FNKO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.98 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.5%. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.37 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

(NYSE:OFG) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.37 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day. Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.07. The stock traded up 3.96% on the session.

(NYSE:STNG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.07. The stock traded up 3.96% on the session. CTS (NYSE:CTS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $38.00. Shares traded up 2.25%.

(NYSE:CTS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $38.00. Shares traded up 2.25%. Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.36 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.53%.

(NASDAQ:PAHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.36 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.53%. Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.84 on Tuesday morning, moving up 5.79%.

(AMEX:NOG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.84 on Tuesday morning, moving up 5.79%. Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.1%.

(NYSE:MNRL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.1%. Central Secs (AMEX:CET) shares set a new yearly high of $41.09 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.

(AMEX:CET) shares set a new yearly high of $41.09 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session. Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.72.

(NYSE:CAL) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.72. MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) shares were down 2.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.21.

(NYSE:MRC) shares were down 2.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.21. Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.05 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LBAI) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.05 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.47% for the day. Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.24 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.

(NYSE:BCEI) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.24 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.49% for the day. Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.49 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.74%.

(NYSE:NTP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.49 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.74%. Genesco (NYSE:GCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.24 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.

(NYSE:GCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.24 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day. Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares hit a yearly high of $21.77. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.

(NYSE:NTST) shares hit a yearly high of $21.77. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session. Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) shares were up 5.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.18.

(NASDAQ:GSM) shares were up 5.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.18. Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) shares broke to $10.24 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.58%.

(NYSE:ESTE) shares broke to $10.24 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.58%. Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) shares hit $14.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.82%.

(NYSE:GPMT) shares hit $14.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.82%. Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $25.35 with a daily change of up 2.53%.

(NASDAQ:LAND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $25.35 with a daily change of up 2.53%. Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.70. The stock traded up 2.07% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NEWT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.70. The stock traded up 2.07% on the session. RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.65 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.

(NASDAQ:RICK) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.65 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.39% for the day. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE:ETJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.12. The stock traded down 0.28% on the session.

(NYSE:ETJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.12. The stock traded down 0.28% on the session. TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.15 Tuesday. The stock was down 2.52% for the day.

(NYSE:TMST) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.15 Tuesday. The stock was down 2.52% for the day. Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.27. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CLAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.27. The stock was up 0.82% for the day. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares were up 7.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.84 for a change of up 7.29%.

(NYSE:LPI) shares were up 7.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.84 for a change of up 7.29%. Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.29. The stock was up 1.73% for the day.

(NYSE:CO) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.29. The stock was up 1.73% for the day. MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares hit a yearly high of $33.63. The stock traded up 2.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MCFT) shares hit a yearly high of $33.63. The stock traded up 2.06% on the session. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) shares broke to $56.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.88%.

(NASDAQ:AMRK) shares broke to $56.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.88%. Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.10. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.

(NYSE:HESM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.10. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session. Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $4.92. Shares traded up 7.79%.

(NYSE:CHS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $4.92. Shares traded up 7.79%. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares set a new yearly high of $5.65 this morning. The stock was up 2.19% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CPRX) shares set a new yearly high of $5.65 this morning. The stock was up 2.19% on the session. HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.20 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.76% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HOOK) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.20 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.76% for the day. Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) shares broke to $61.99 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.42%.

(NASDAQ:LAWS) shares broke to $61.99 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.42%. First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares hit $32.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.38%.

(NASDAQ:FCBC) shares hit $32.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.38%. Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.78 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.91%.

(NYSE:MCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.78 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.91%. Sabine Royalty (NYSE:SBR) shares hit $37.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.46%.

(NYSE:SBR) shares hit $37.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.46%. PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE:NRGX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.21%.

(NYSE:NRGX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.21%. Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $167.98 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.29%.

(NYSE:BH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $167.98 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.29%. HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.83. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HBT) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.83. The stock was up 0.54% for the day. Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.95%.

(NYSE:ALTG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.95%. CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares were up 0.75% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.89 for a change of up 0.75%.

(NASDAQ:CSTR) shares were up 0.75% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.89 for a change of up 0.75%. Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $32.84. Shares traded up 0.83%.

(NASDAQ:EQBK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $32.84. Shares traded up 0.83%. Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.93 with a daily change of up 0.66%.

(NYSE:ECC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.93 with a daily change of up 0.66%. American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.73 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AOUT) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.73 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.96% for the day. Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ:CRESY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.55 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.59%.

(NASDAQ:CRESY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.55 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.59%. Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.97 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%.

(NYSE:CEM) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.97 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%. Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) shares hit a yearly high of $30.20. The stock traded up 2.81% on the session.

(NYSE:PDS) shares hit a yearly high of $30.20. The stock traded up 2.81% on the session. Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $27.27 with a daily change of down 1.08%.

(NASDAQ:BYRN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $27.27 with a daily change of down 1.08%. Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.32 on Tuesday morning, moving up 8.27%.

(NYSE:DSX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.32 on Tuesday morning, moving up 8.27%. First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.94 with a daily change of up 0.38%.

(NYSE:FEI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.94 with a daily change of up 0.38%. Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares hit $27.79 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.05%.

(NYSE:TYG) shares hit $27.79 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.05%. Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) shares hit a yearly high of $7.14. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.

(NYSE:KMF) shares hit a yearly high of $7.14. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session. ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) shares were up 0.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.67.

(NYSE:EMO) shares were up 0.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.67. EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.37 with a daily change of up 2.41%.

(NASDAQ:EMKR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.37 with a daily change of up 2.41%. First Trust Energy I&G (AMEX:FEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.

(AMEX:FEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%. BlackRock Energy (NYSE:BGR) shares hit $9.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.62%.

(NYSE:BGR) shares hit $9.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.62%. Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) shares hit a yearly high of $24.18. The stock traded down 0.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:UNTY) shares hit a yearly high of $24.18. The stock traded down 0.92% on the session. Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) shares hit $14.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.09%.

(NASDAQ:SLCT) shares hit $14.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.09%. First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU) shares hit a yearly high of $13.60. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.

(NYSE:FDEU) shares hit a yearly high of $13.60. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session. Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) shares hit $16.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.

(NYSE:JTD) shares hit $16.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%. Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.81 on Tuesday, moving up 3.4%.

(NASDAQ:MOXC) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.81 on Tuesday, moving up 3.4%. Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.81%.

(NYSE:TSQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.81%. LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares were up 2.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.83 for a change of up 2.27%.

(NYSE:LXU) shares were up 2.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.83 for a change of up 2.27%. Nuveen Diversified (NYSE:JDD) shares set a new yearly high of $10.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.

(NYSE:JDD) shares set a new yearly high of $10.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session. Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) shares were up 1.83% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.60 for a change of up 1.83%.

(NASDAQ:TWIN) shares were up 1.83% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.60 for a change of up 1.83%. Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares were up 0.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.61 for a change of up 0.52%.

(NYSE:GER) shares were up 0.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.61 for a change of up 0.52%. Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares set a new yearly high of $10.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RCON) shares set a new yearly high of $10.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session. ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) shares hit $25.16 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.

(NYSE:CTR) shares hit $25.16 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%. J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE:JAX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.23. The stock traded up 5.99% on the session.

(NYSE:JAX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.23. The stock traded up 5.99% on the session. Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.11 with a daily change of up 0.12%.

(NYSE:MCN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.11 with a daily change of up 0.12%. Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.78 on Tuesday morning, moving up 20.45%.

(NASDAQ:ULBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.78 on Tuesday morning, moving up 20.45%. First Trust New Opps (NYSE:FPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.81. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:FPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.81. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session. Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE:DEX) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.31 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.

(NYSE:DEX) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.31 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%. Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $54.57 with a daily change of up 2.71%.

(NYSE:CSU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $54.57 with a daily change of up 2.71%. J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) shares were up 2.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.46 for a change of up 2.24%.

(NYSE:JILL) shares were up 2.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.46 for a change of up 2.24%. Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.69 on Tuesday, moving up 0.35%.

(NYSE:SMM) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.69 on Tuesday, moving up 0.35%. Cohen & Steers MLP Inc (NYSE:MIE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $3.83. Shares traded up 0.13%.

(NYSE:MIE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $3.83. Shares traded up 0.13%. Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX:FCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.09. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session.

(AMEX:FCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.09. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session. Friedman Industries (AMEX:FRD) shares were down 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.53.

(AMEX:FRD) shares were down 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.53. John Hancock (NYSE:HTY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $6.56. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:HTY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $6.56. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) shares hit $6.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%.

(NYSE:MVO) shares hit $6.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%. Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.64 Tuesday. The stock was up 260.69% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ASRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.64 Tuesday. The stock was up 260.69% for the day. Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.55 with a daily change of up 1.98%.

(NYSE:CEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.55 with a daily change of up 1.98%. Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares broke to $28.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%.

(NYSE:SRV) shares broke to $28.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%. Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $9.55. Shares traded up 1.13%.

(NASDAQ:HCAP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $9.55. Shares traded up 1.13%. Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) shares hit $12.43 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.97%.

(NASDAQ:TAYD) shares hit $12.43 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.97%. Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP) shares broke to $19.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.33%.

(NYSE:NDP) shares broke to $19.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.33%. WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.40. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.

(NASDAQ:WVFC) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.40. The stock was up 0.31% for the day. Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.07 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.

