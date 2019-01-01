QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Unity Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company that serves as a holding company for Unity Bank. It conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business and offers services, including personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. The company structures its specific services and charges in a manner designed to attract the business of the small and medium sized business and professional community, as well as that of individuals residing, working and shopping in its service area. The company engages in a wide range of lending activities and offers commercial, Small Business Administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity and personal loans.

Unity Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unity Bancorp (UNTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ: UNTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unity Bancorp's (UNTY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Unity Bancorp (UNTY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ: UNTY) was reported by DA Davidson on March 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting UNTY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -30.89% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Unity Bancorp (UNTY)?

A

The stock price for Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ: UNTY) is $28.94 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unity Bancorp (UNTY) pay a dividend?

A

The next Unity Bancorp (UNTY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) reporting earnings?

A

Unity Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Unity Bancorp (UNTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unity Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Unity Bancorp (UNTY) operate in?

A

Unity Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.