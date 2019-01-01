|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.860
|0.920
|0.0600
|REV
|22.470M
|23.473M
|1.003M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ: UNTY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Unity Bancorp’s space includes: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK), Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ:PFIS), ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB), Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL).
The latest price target for Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ: UNTY) was reported by DA Davidson on March 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting UNTY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -30.89% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ: UNTY) is $28.94 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Unity Bancorp (UNTY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
Unity Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Unity Bancorp.
Unity Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.