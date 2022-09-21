Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI .

. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 64.13% to reach its 52-week low.

AppLovin APP shares bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after hiting a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

Novartis NVS shares set a new yearly low of $78.31 this morning. The stock was down 1.55% on the session.

Verizon Communications VZ shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.20.

Sanofi SNY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $39.03. Shares traded down 2.1%.

CME Group CME stock hit a new 52-week low of $185.02. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.

GSK GSK shares set a new 52-week low of $29.97. The stock traded down 1.61%.

Charter Communications CHTR stock hit a yearly low of $359.81. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.

Micron Technology MU shares made a new 52-week low of $49.73 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.73% for the day.

Orange ORAN stock set a new 52-week low of $9.56 on Wednesday, moving down 1.44%.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.40 and moving down 1.08%.

Telefonica TEF shares were down 3.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.59.

ORIX IX shares made a new 52-week low of $77.33 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.

United Microelectronics UMC shares fell to $6.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.08%.

Catalent CTLT shares set a new yearly low of $85.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.

Match Group MTCH stock hit $50.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.25%.

Cooper Companies COO stock drifted up 0.24% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $281.57.

Liberty Broadband LBRDA shares were down 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $88.97.

Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares hit a yearly low of $88.16. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.

Smith & Nephew SNN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $23.47. Shares traded down 1.32%.

Okta OKTA shares made a new 52-week low of $57.63 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.

Fresenius Medical Care FMS stock drifted down 1.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.55.

Liberty Global LBTYK shares moved down 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.30, drifting down 1.02%.

Liberty Global LBTYA shares hit a yearly low of $17.30. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.

Lufax Holding LU shares set a new 52-week low of $3.35. The stock traded down 5.62%.

Elanco Animal Health ELAN stock hit a yearly low of $13.70. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.

LG Display Co LPL stock hit a yearly low of $5.01. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.

ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM shares were down 3.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $44.70. Shares traded down 1.17%.

Opendoor Technologies OPEN shares moved down 2.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.44, drifting down 2.11%.

Sotera Health SHC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.74%.

Novavax NVAX shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.17 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.06%.

AMC Entertainment APE shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.02%.

Arconic ARNC shares moved down 0.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.55, drifting down 0.68%.

Tronox Holdings TROX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.28%.

Nikola NKLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.10 and moving down 4.28%.

United Breweries Co CCU stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.85. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.

LegalZoom.com LZ stock drifted down 4.68% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.35.

Mercury General MCY shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.89 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.74%.

CureVac CVAC stock drifted up 0.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.62.

MINISO Group Holding MNSO stock set a new 52-week low of $4.96 on Wednesday, moving down 3.06%.

Allegiant Travel ALGT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $86.05. Shares traded down 1.97%.

Coursera COUR stock set a new 52-week low of $10.69 on Wednesday, moving up 1.16%.

Cinemark Hldgs CNK stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.69. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.

Angi ANGI stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.03. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 BTT shares set a new 52-week low of $21.32. The stock traded down 0.23%.

EchoStar SATS stock hit a yearly low of $16.42. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE shares fell to $4.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.28%.

NexPoint Residential NXRT shares set a new yearly low of $49.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.

Dada Nexus DADA shares set a new 52-week low of $4.93. The stock traded down 7.5%.

Emergent BioSolutions EBS shares made a new 52-week low of $21.58 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

Beyond Meat BYND stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.83 and moving up 5.99%.

Zuora ZUO stock drifted up 2.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.40.

AMC Networks AMCX shares set a new 52-week low of $22.29. The stock traded down 3.31%.

Momentive Global MNTV stock hit $6.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.69%.

Himax Technologies HIMX shares hit a yearly low of $5.36. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.

Newegg Commerce NEGG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.37 and moving up 3.05%.

Sun Country Airlines SNCY stock hit a yearly low of $15.37. The stock was down 3.99% for the day.

SkyWest SKYW stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $16.79. Shares traded down 4.32%.

Dole DOLE shares fell to $8.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.14%.

Accel Entertainment ACEL stock hit $8.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.03%.

Vimeo VMEO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.57. Shares traded down 0.86%.

Redfin RDFN shares hit a yearly low of $6.87. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.

Valneva VALN shares made a new 52-week low of $12.82 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.41% for the day.

Tritium DCFC DCFC stock hit $4.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.48%.

CS Disco LAW shares fell to $11.25 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.48%.

Eventbrite EB shares moved up 1.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.64, drifting up 1.04%.

HUYA HUYA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.72 and moving down 2.17%.

Lion Electric LEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.

Domo DOMO shares moved up 0.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.11, drifting up 0.11%.

Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares fell to $3.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.14%.

Holley HLLY shares fell to $5.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.34%.

Arrival ARVL shares made a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.07% for the day.

A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK stock set a new 52-week low of $23.71 on Wednesday, moving up 0.56%.

Stitch Fix SFIX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 9.78%.

Allbirds BIRD shares moved up 0.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.54, drifting up 0.27%.

Latham Group SWIM stock drifted up 0.68% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.32.

MagnaChip Semiconductor MX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.09 and moving up 1.97%.

SmartRent SMRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.44. The stock was up 1.38% on the session.

2U TWOU shares moved down 2.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.49, drifting down 2.38%.

trivago TRVG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.40. Shares traded down 2.17%.

Aeva Technologies AEVA shares made a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.

Blackrock Municipal IT BLE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.30 and moving up 0.29%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.99%.

Hyzon Motors HYZN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.84. The stock was up 2.33% on the session.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.29. Shares traded down 0.27%.

Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI shares moved down 2.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.40, drifting down 2.43%.

Skillz SKLZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.64

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.64%. Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares fell to $2.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.37%.

shares fell to $2.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.37%. Tattooed Chef TTCF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.41. Shares traded up 0.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.41. Shares traded up 0.36%. Invesco California Value VCV shares set a new 52-week low of $9.41. The stock traded down 0.21%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.41. The stock traded down 0.21%. AEA-Bridges Impact IMPX shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.74 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.48%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.74 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.48%. Thornburg Income Builder TBLD shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.56 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.58%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.56 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.58%. Western Asset Managed MMU shares hit a yearly low of $10.04. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.04. The stock was down 0.4% on the session. Terran Orbital LLAP shares set a new yearly low of $2.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.17% on the session. I-MAB IMAB shares set a new yearly low of $4.86 this morning. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.86 this morning. The stock was down 1.0% on the session. Orchid Island Cap ORC shares set a new 52-week low of $11.49. The stock traded up 0.42%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.49. The stock traded up 0.42%. Aberdeen Global Premier AWP shares fell to $4.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.

shares fell to $4.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%. Niu Technologies NIU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.29%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.29%. Cardlytics CDLX shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.12 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.91%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.12 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.91%. Lovesac LOVE shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.34 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.57%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.34 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.57%. Bandwidth BAND shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.83 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.01%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.83 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.01%. Starry Group Holdings STRY shares set a new yearly low of $1.80 this morning. The stock was up 15.96% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.80 this morning. The stock was up 15.96% on the session. RiverNorth Flex Muni b RFMZ shares hit a yearly low of $13.74. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.74. The stock was up 0.18% on the session. Templeton Dragon Fund TDF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.76. Shares traded down 1.73%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.76. Shares traded down 1.73%. EHang Holdings EH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.46 and moving down 0.9%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.46 and moving down 0.9%. ZimVie ZIMV stock set a new 52-week low of $11.75 on Wednesday, moving down 2.31%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.75 on Wednesday, moving down 2.31%. Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares set a new yearly low of $1.22 this morning. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.22 this morning. The stock was down 1.19% on the session. Affimed AFMD shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.11%. Vaxart VXRT shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.22, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.22, drifting 0.0% (flat). Container Store Group TCS shares set a new 52-week low of $5.49. The stock traded up 0.64%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.49. The stock traded up 0.64%. Faraday Future FFIE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.83 and moving down 0.72%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.83 and moving down 0.72%. Upland Software UPLD shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.50.

shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.50. Blackrock Income Trust BKT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.22. Shares traded down 0.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.22. Shares traded down 0.06%. Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH stock hit $11.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.33%.

stock hit $11.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.33%. ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS AEF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.00 and moving down 0.79%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.00 and moving down 0.79%. Akili AKLI shares hit a yearly low of $2.91. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.91. The stock was down 3.11% on the session. Compx Intl CIX shares set a new 52-week low of $19.26. The stock traded down 3.46%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.26. The stock traded down 3.46%. Xos XOS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.31. The stock traded up 2.94%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.31. The stock traded up 2.94%. Red Violet RDVT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $16.13. Shares traded down 1.59%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $16.13. Shares traded down 1.59%. Berkeley Lights BLI shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Five Point Holdings FPH stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.11. Shares traded down 2.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.11. Shares traded down 2.68%. Stratus Properties STRS shares were down 4.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.12.

shares were down 4.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.12. Eaton Vance Municipal ETX shares set a new yearly low of $19.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $19.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session. Village Farms Intl VFF stock set a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Wednesday, moving up 0.23%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Wednesday, moving up 0.23%. Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV stock drifted down 1.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.11.

stock drifted down 1.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.11. Mind Medicine MNMD shares made a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.86% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.86% for the day. AEye LIDR shares were down 2.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.20.

shares were down 2.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.20. Outbrain OB shares hit a yearly low of $3.42. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.42. The stock was down 3.22% on the session. Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares hit a yearly low of $3.08. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.08. The stock was down 4.27% on the session. a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock hit a yearly low of $1.33. The stock was down 1.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.33. The stock was down 1.38% for the day. Ouster OUST shares moved down 9.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.00, drifting down 9.01%.

shares moved down 9.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.00, drifting down 9.01%. WM Tech MAPS shares moved up 2.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.90, drifting up 2.33%.

shares moved up 2.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.90, drifting up 2.33%. Rent the Runway RENT shares made a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day. Smart Share Glb EM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.62 and moving down 6.9%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.62 and moving down 6.9%. WeTrade Group WETG stock drifted down 8.72% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.76.

stock drifted down 8.72% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.76. XL Fleet XL stock set a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Wednesday, moving down 0.92%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Wednesday, moving down 0.92%. SuRo Capital SSSS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.78 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.78 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%. Icosavax ICVX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.54%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.54%. Perpetua Resources PPTA shares moved down 3.75% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.30, drifting down 3.75%.

shares moved down 3.75% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.30, drifting down 3.75%. Aterian ATER shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.25%. Lightning eMotors ZEV shares hit a yearly low of $1.76. The stock was up 4.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.76. The stock was up 4.17% on the session. Talkspace TALK shares hit a yearly low of $0.86. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.86. The stock was up 0.69% on the session. Security National Finl SNFCA shares hit a yearly low of $6.40. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.40. The stock was down 0.08% on the session. TeraWulf WULF shares hit a yearly low of $1.05. The stock was up 5.56% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.05. The stock was up 5.56% on the session. BNY Mellon Municipal DMF stock hit a yearly low of $6.27. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.27. The stock was down 0.32% for the day. Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares were down 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.63.

shares were down 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.63. Byrna Technologies BYRN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.59 and moving down 2.78%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.59 and moving down 2.78%. PepGen PEPG shares set a new yearly low of $5.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session. Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 7.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 7.67% for the day. Greenhill & Co GHL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.46%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.46%. Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.85 and moving down 7.48%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.85 and moving down 7.48%. Inspirato ISPO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.13 and moving down 6.96%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.13 and moving down 6.96%. Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock set a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Wednesday, moving down 3.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Wednesday, moving down 3.44%. L.B. Foster FSTR shares fell to $9.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $9.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat). BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb DCF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.01. Shares traded up 0.78%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.01. Shares traded up 0.78%. Computer Task Group CTG shares hit a yearly low of $6.77. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.77. The stock was up 0.49% on the session. Atossa Therapeutics ATOS shares were down 3.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.82.

shares were down 3.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.82. Nuveen Massachusetts NMT stock hit a yearly low of $11.13. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.13. The stock was down 0.27% for the day. Profound Medical PROF shares set a new 52-week low of $4.75. The stock traded down 1.59%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.75. The stock traded down 1.59%. Co-Diagnostics CODX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.6%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.6%. Vera Bradley VRA stock set a new 52-week low of $3.16 on Wednesday, moving down 0.77%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.16 on Wednesday, moving down 0.77%. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares hit a yearly low of $7.11. The stock was down 11.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.11. The stock was down 11.43% on the session. Alpha Teknova TKNO shares set a new yearly low of $3.40 this morning. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.40 this morning. The stock was down 2.48% on the session. Fathom Holdings FTHM shares set a new 52-week low of $5.69. The stock traded down 0.09%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.69. The stock traded down 0.09%. IronNet IRNT shares fell to $0.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.93%.

shares fell to $0.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.93%. Innovate VATE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.32%. First Eagle Alternative FCRD shares were down 2.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.13.

shares were down 2.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.13. Swiss Helvetia Fund SWZ shares hit a yearly low of $7.02. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.02. The stock was down 1.39% on the session. Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.20. The stock traded up 0.81%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.20. The stock traded up 0.81%. Gabelli Global Utility GLU shares fell to $15.32 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.55%.

shares fell to $15.32 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.55%. Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund NMI shares set a new yearly low of $8.85 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.85 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session. Drive Shack DS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Wednesday, moving down 5.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Wednesday, moving down 5.17%. Express EXPR shares hit a yearly low of $1.15. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.15. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Compugen CGEN stock drifted down 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90.

stock drifted down 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90. Passage Bio PASG shares hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 4.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 4.03% on the session. Surrozen SRZN shares hit a yearly low of $1.92. The stock was up 4.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.92. The stock was up 4.35% on the session. Mesa Air Group MESA shares set a new yearly low of $1.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.02% on the session. Aberdeen Japan Equity JEQ stock hit $5.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.75%.

stock hit $5.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.75%. Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares set a new yearly low of $1.11 this morning. The stock was down 4.28% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.11 this morning. The stock was down 4.28% on the session. BitNile Hldgs NILE stock hit a yearly low of $0.20. The stock was down 7.65% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.20. The stock was down 7.65% for the day. Senti Biosciences SNTI shares fell to $1.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.93%.

shares fell to $1.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.93%. Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock hit $1.64 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%.

stock hit $1.64 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%. Imperial Ptrl IMPP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock traded down 5.48%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock traded down 5.48%. Rekor Systems REKR shares set a new yearly low of $0.95 this morning. The stock was up 2.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.95 this morning. The stock was up 2.11% on the session. Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON shares hit a yearly low of $2.01. The stock was up 2.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.01. The stock was up 2.43% on the session. Quince Therapeutics QNCX shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.42.

shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.42. Athenex ATNX shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 6.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 6.48% on the session. Otonomo Technologies OTMO shares were down 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.34.

shares were down 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.34. Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares hit a yearly low of $1.21. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.21. The stock was down 2.38% on the session. Nuvve Holding NVVE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day. Takung Art TKAT shares hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 4.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 4.0% on the session. DSS DSS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.0%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.0%. Leafly Holdings LFLY stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock was down 1.89% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock was down 1.89% on the session. Vicinity Motor VEV shares were down 3.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.00.

shares were down 3.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.00. Treasure Global TGL shares moved down 1.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.08, drifting down 1.38%.

shares moved down 1.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.08, drifting down 1.38%. Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares set a new 52-week low of $4.18. The stock traded down 0.94%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.18. The stock traded down 0.94%. Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares hit a yearly low of $1.02. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.02. The stock was down 0.96% on the session. Harpoon Therapeutics HARP shares set a new yearly low of $1.10 this morning. The stock was down 4.66% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.10 this morning. The stock was down 4.66% on the session. Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares fell to $0.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.59%.

shares fell to $0.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.59%. T2 Biosystems TTOO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10. The stock was up 0.99% on the session. Phoenix Motor PEV shares moved down 8.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.81, drifting down 8.07%.

shares moved down 8.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.81, drifting down 8.07%. Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT shares moved down 0.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.38, drifting down 0.05%.

shares moved down 0.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.38, drifting down 0.05%. Cyngn CYN shares were down 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.00.

shares were down 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.00. Franklin Wireless FKWL shares set a new yearly low of $2.83 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.83 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session. iSun ISUN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.24 and moving down 1.51%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.24 and moving down 1.51%. CorEnergy Infr Trust CORR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.02 and moving down 1.85%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.02 and moving down 1.85%. Trevena TRVN shares hit a yearly low of $0.18. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.18. The stock was down 0.99% on the session. Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares made a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 42.5% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 42.5% for the day. Angion Biomedica ANGN stock hit $0.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.2%.

stock hit $0.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.2%. SpringBig Holdings SBIG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.96. Shares traded up 2.73%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.96. Shares traded up 2.73%. Vaccinex VCNX shares fell to $0.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.81%.

shares fell to $0.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.81%. Intelligent Living ILAG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.51 and moving down 5.86%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.51 and moving down 5.86%. ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock was down 0.44% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock was down 0.44% on the session. Oncorus ONCR shares hit a yearly low of $0.96. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.96. The stock was down 0.15% on the session. DallasNews DALN stock hit $4.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.47%.

stock hit $4.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.47%. T Stamp IDAI shares were down 5.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.02.

shares were down 5.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.02. Marin Software MRIN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.55. Shares traded down 0.63%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.55. Shares traded down 0.63%. EBET EBET stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.52 and moving down 4.97%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.52 and moving down 4.97%. The9 NCTY shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.94%. Wearable Devices WLDS shares set a new yearly low of $1.52 this morning. The stock was down 8.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.52 this morning. The stock was down 8.14% on the session. Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.91%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.91%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.18. Shares traded down 0.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.18. Shares traded down 0.05%. Applied Genetic AGTC shares set a new 52-week low of $0.32. The stock traded down 6.22%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.32. The stock traded down 6.22%. GSE Systems GVP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.01 and moving down 1.94%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.01 and moving down 1.94%. Kuke Music Holding KUKE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.62 and moving down 0.93%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.62 and moving down 0.93%. Codiak BioSciences CDAK stock drifted down 7.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.84.

stock drifted down 7.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.84. ReTo Eco-Solutions RETO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.45 and moving down 2.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.45 and moving down 2.43%. Kazia Therapeutics KZIA stock hit a yearly low of $1.27. The stock was down 4.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.27. The stock was down 4.1% for the day. Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX stock hit a yearly low of $0.58. The stock was down 7.73% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.58. The stock was down 7.73% for the day. Humanigen HGEN shares fell to $0.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.7%.

shares fell to $0.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.7%. Ostin Technology Group OST stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.31 and moving down 2.21%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.31 and moving down 2.21%. Socket Mobile SCKT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.45. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.45. The stock was down 1.98% on the session. JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares set a new 52-week low of $1.14. The stock traded down 4.16%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.14. The stock traded down 4.16%. Aethlon Medical AEMD shares set a new 52-week low of $0.73. The stock traded down 6.38%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.73. The stock traded down 6.38%. NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.48 and moving up 3.22%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.48 and moving up 3.22%. iMedia Brands IMBI stock hit $0.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.68%.

stock hit $0.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.68%. PLx Pharma PLXP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.69%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.69%. Forza X1 FRZA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.23 on Wednesday, moving down 1.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.23 on Wednesday, moving down 1.55%. Paltalk PALT shares hit a yearly low of $1.53. The stock was up 1.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.53. The stock was up 1.29% on the session. cbdMD YCBD shares fell to $0.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.96%.

shares fell to $0.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.96%. Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.33%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.33%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.16. Shares traded down 3.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.16. Shares traded down 3.05%. Nuzee NUZE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.72%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.72%. iSpecimen ISPC stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.64. The stock was down 8.89% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.64. The stock was down 8.89% on the session. GigaMedia GIGM shares hit a yearly low of $1.31. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.31. The stock was down 1.87% on the session. Wheeler Real Estate IT WHLR shares were down 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.45.

shares were down 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.45. NexImmune NEXI shares set a new yearly low of $0.57 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.57 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session. DatChat DATS shares moved down 4.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.66, drifting down 4.89%.

shares moved down 4.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.66, drifting down 4.89%. Schmitt Industries SMIT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.53. Shares traded down 5.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.53. Shares traded down 5.26%. TOP Ships TOPS shares were down 1.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.21.

shares were down 1.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.21. Stryve Foods SNAX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%. IMAC Holdings BACK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.42 and moving down 0.92%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.42 and moving down 0.92%. Chembio Diagnostics CEMI shares fell to $0.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.57%.

shares fell to $0.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.57%. Integrated Media Tech IMTE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Wednesday, moving down 19.91%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Wednesday, moving down 19.91%. EZGO Technologies EZGO shares hit a yearly low of $0.47. The stock was down 7.62% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.47. The stock was down 7.62% on the session. Biophytis BPTS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.35% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.35% for the day. Aspen Gr ASPU shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.69%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.69%. Petros Pharmaceuticals PTPI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.55. The stock traded down 2.49%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.55. The stock traded down 2.49%. Vascular Biogenics VBLT shares were down 5.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.15.

shares were down 5.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.15. Nexalin Technology NXL shares set a new yearly low of $1.35 this morning. The stock was down 12.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.35 this morning. The stock was down 12.5% on the session. Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.54%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.54%. Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Wednesday, moving down 7.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Wednesday, moving down 7.99%. Amesite AMST stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.29. Shares traded down 0.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.29. Shares traded down 0.38%. ECMOHO MOHO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08. The stock was up 64.13% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08. The stock was up 64.13% on the session. Taoping TAOP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.58 and moving down 1.11%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.58 and moving down 1.11%. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock was down 1.13% on the session. Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock drifted down 3.96% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.23.

stock drifted down 3.96% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.23. Palisade Bio PALI shares fell to $0.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.36%.

shares fell to $0.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.36%. Revelation Biosciences REVB stock drifted down 6.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.29.

stock drifted down 6.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.29. Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV stock drifted down 10.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.52.

stock drifted down 10.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.52. Allied Healthcare Prods AHPI shares fell to $1.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.22%.

shares fell to $1.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.22%. Cemtrex CETX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.12%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.12%. New Concept Energy GBR shares set a new yearly low of $1.25 this morning. The stock was down 10.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.25 this morning. The stock was down 10.71% on the session. Zovio ZVO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock was down 6.66% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock was down 6.66% on the session. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.95%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.95%. Siyata Mobile SYTA stock drifted down 5.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.37.

stock drifted down 5.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.37. Esports Entertainment GMBL stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.13. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.13. The stock was down 3.22% on the session. Scopus BioPharma SCPS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.25 and moving down 0.3%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.25 and moving down 0.3%. Panbela Therapeutics PBLA stock hit a yearly low of $0.25. The stock was down 3.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.25. The stock was down 3.22% for the day. Aditxt ADTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 10.1%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 10.1%. Virios Therapeutics VIRI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.71%.

