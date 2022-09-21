Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Intriguing Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI.
- ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 64.13% to reach its 52-week low.
- AppLovin APP shares bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after hiting a new 52-week low.
The stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:
- Novartis NVS shares set a new yearly low of $78.31 this morning. The stock was down 1.55% on the session.
- Verizon Communications VZ shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.20.
- Sanofi SNY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $39.03. Shares traded down 2.1%.
- CME Group CME stock hit a new 52-week low of $185.02. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
- GSK GSK shares set a new 52-week low of $29.97. The stock traded down 1.61%.
- Charter Communications CHTR stock hit a yearly low of $359.81. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
- Micron Technology MU shares made a new 52-week low of $49.73 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.73% for the day.
- Orange ORAN stock set a new 52-week low of $9.56 on Wednesday, moving down 1.44%.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.40 and moving down 1.08%.
- Telefonica TEF shares were down 3.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.59.
- ORIX IX shares made a new 52-week low of $77.33 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
- United Microelectronics UMC shares fell to $6.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.08%.
- Catalent CTLT shares set a new yearly low of $85.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.
- Match Group MTCH stock hit $50.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.25%.
- Cooper Companies COO stock drifted up 0.24% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $281.57.
- Liberty Broadband LBRDA shares were down 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $88.97.
- Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares hit a yearly low of $88.16. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.
- Smith & Nephew SNN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $23.47. Shares traded down 1.32%.
- Okta OKTA shares made a new 52-week low of $57.63 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
- Fresenius Medical Care FMS stock drifted down 1.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.55.
- Liberty Global LBTYK shares moved down 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.30, drifting down 1.02%.
- Liberty Global LBTYA shares hit a yearly low of $17.30. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.
- Lufax Holding LU shares set a new 52-week low of $3.35. The stock traded down 5.62%.
- Elanco Animal Health ELAN stock hit a yearly low of $13.70. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.
- LG Display Co LPL stock hit a yearly low of $5.01. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM shares were down 3.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.70.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $44.70. Shares traded down 1.17%.
- Opendoor Technologies OPEN shares moved down 2.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.44, drifting down 2.11%.
- Sotera Health SHC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.74%.
- Novavax NVAX shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.17 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.06%.
- AMC Entertainment APE shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.02%.
- Arconic ARNC shares moved down 0.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.55, drifting down 0.68%.
- Tronox Holdings TROX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.28%.
- Nikola NKLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.10 and moving down 4.28%.
- United Breweries Co CCU stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.85. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.
- LegalZoom.com LZ stock drifted down 4.68% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.35.
- Mercury General MCY shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.89 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.74%.
- CureVac CVAC stock drifted up 0.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.62.
- MINISO Group Holding MNSO stock set a new 52-week low of $4.96 on Wednesday, moving down 3.06%.
- Allegiant Travel ALGT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $86.05. Shares traded down 1.97%.
- Coursera COUR stock set a new 52-week low of $10.69 on Wednesday, moving up 1.16%.
- Cinemark Hldgs CNK stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.69. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.
- Angi ANGI stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.03. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.
- Blackrock Municipal 2030 BTT shares set a new 52-week low of $21.32. The stock traded down 0.23%.
- EchoStar SATS stock hit a yearly low of $16.42. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE shares fell to $4.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.28%.
- NexPoint Residential NXRT shares set a new yearly low of $49.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.
- Dada Nexus DADA shares set a new 52-week low of $4.93. The stock traded down 7.5%.
- Emergent BioSolutions EBS shares made a new 52-week low of $21.58 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Beyond Meat BYND stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.83 and moving up 5.99%.
- Zuora ZUO stock drifted up 2.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.40.
- AMC Networks AMCX shares set a new 52-week low of $22.29. The stock traded down 3.31%.
- Momentive Global MNTV stock hit $6.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.69%.
- Himax Technologies HIMX shares hit a yearly low of $5.36. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.37 and moving up 3.05%.
- Sun Country Airlines SNCY stock hit a yearly low of $15.37. The stock was down 3.99% for the day.
- SkyWest SKYW stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $16.79. Shares traded down 4.32%.
- Dole DOLE shares fell to $8.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.14%.
- Accel Entertainment ACEL stock hit $8.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.03%.
- Vimeo VMEO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.57. Shares traded down 0.86%.
- Redfin RDFN shares hit a yearly low of $6.87. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
- Valneva VALN shares made a new 52-week low of $12.82 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.41% for the day.
- Tritium DCFC DCFC stock hit $4.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.48%.
- CS Disco LAW shares fell to $11.25 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.48%.
- Eventbrite EB shares moved up 1.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.64, drifting up 1.04%.
- HUYA HUYA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.72 and moving down 2.17%.
- Lion Electric LEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.
- Domo DOMO shares moved up 0.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.11, drifting up 0.11%.
- Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares fell to $3.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.14%.
- Holley HLLY shares fell to $5.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.34%.
- Arrival ARVL shares made a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.07% for the day.
- A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK stock set a new 52-week low of $23.71 on Wednesday, moving up 0.56%.
- Stitch Fix SFIX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 9.78%.
- Allbirds BIRD shares moved up 0.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.54, drifting up 0.27%.
- Latham Group SWIM stock drifted up 0.68% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.32.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor MX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.09 and moving up 1.97%.
- SmartRent SMRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.44. The stock was up 1.38% on the session.
- 2U TWOU shares moved down 2.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.49, drifting down 2.38%.
- trivago TRVG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.40. Shares traded down 2.17%.
- Aeva Technologies AEVA shares made a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
- Blackrock Municipal IT BLE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.30 and moving up 0.29%.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.99%.
- Hyzon Motors HYZN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.84. The stock was up 2.33% on the session.
- Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.29. Shares traded down 0.27%.
- Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI shares moved down 2.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.40, drifting down 2.43%.
- Skillz SKLZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.64%.
- Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares fell to $2.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.37%.
- Tattooed Chef TTCF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.41. Shares traded up 0.36%.
- Invesco California Value VCV shares set a new 52-week low of $9.41. The stock traded down 0.21%.
- AEA-Bridges Impact IMPX shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.74 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.48%.
- Thornburg Income Builder TBLD shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.56 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.58%.
- Western Asset Managed MMU shares hit a yearly low of $10.04. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.
- Terran Orbital LLAP shares set a new yearly low of $2.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.
- I-MAB IMAB shares set a new yearly low of $4.86 this morning. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.
- Orchid Island Cap ORC shares set a new 52-week low of $11.49. The stock traded up 0.42%.
- Aberdeen Global Premier AWP shares fell to $4.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.
- Niu Technologies NIU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.29%.
- Cardlytics CDLX shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.12 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.91%.
- Lovesac LOVE shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.34 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.57%.
- Bandwidth BAND shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.83 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.01%.
- Starry Group Holdings STRY shares set a new yearly low of $1.80 this morning. The stock was up 15.96% on the session.
- RiverNorth Flex Muni b RFMZ shares hit a yearly low of $13.74. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.
- Templeton Dragon Fund TDF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.76. Shares traded down 1.73%.
- EHang Holdings EH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.46 and moving down 0.9%.
- ZimVie ZIMV stock set a new 52-week low of $11.75 on Wednesday, moving down 2.31%.
- Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares set a new yearly low of $1.22 this morning. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.
- Affimed AFMD shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.11%.
- Vaxart VXRT shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.22, drifting 0.0% (flat).
- Container Store Group TCS shares set a new 52-week low of $5.49. The stock traded up 0.64%.
- Faraday Future FFIE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.83 and moving down 0.72%.
- Upland Software UPLD shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.50.
- Blackrock Income Trust BKT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.22. Shares traded down 0.06%.
- Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH stock hit $11.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.33%.
- ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS AEF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.00 and moving down 0.79%.
- Akili AKLI shares hit a yearly low of $2.91. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.
- Compx Intl CIX shares set a new 52-week low of $19.26. The stock traded down 3.46%.
- Xos XOS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.31. The stock traded up 2.94%.
- Red Violet RDVT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $16.13. Shares traded down 1.59%.
- Berkeley Lights BLI shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Five Point Holdings FPH stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.11. Shares traded down 2.68%.
- Stratus Properties STRS shares were down 4.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.12.
- Eaton Vance Municipal ETX shares set a new yearly low of $19.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.
- Village Farms Intl VFF stock set a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Wednesday, moving up 0.23%.
- Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV stock drifted down 1.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.11.
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares made a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.86% for the day.
- AEye LIDR shares were down 2.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.20.
- Outbrain OB shares hit a yearly low of $3.42. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.
- Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares hit a yearly low of $3.08. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.
- a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock hit a yearly low of $1.33. The stock was down 1.38% for the day.
- Ouster OUST shares moved down 9.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.00, drifting down 9.01%.
- WM Tech MAPS shares moved up 2.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.90, drifting up 2.33%.
- Rent the Runway RENT shares made a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
- Smart Share Glb EM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.62 and moving down 6.9%.
- WeTrade Group WETG stock drifted down 8.72% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.76.
- XL Fleet XL stock set a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Wednesday, moving down 0.92%.
- SuRo Capital SSSS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.78 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%.
- Icosavax ICVX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.54%.
- Perpetua Resources PPTA shares moved down 3.75% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.30, drifting down 3.75%.
- Aterian ATER shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.25%.
- Lightning eMotors ZEV shares hit a yearly low of $1.76. The stock was up 4.17% on the session.
- Talkspace TALK shares hit a yearly low of $0.86. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.
- Security National Finl SNFCA shares hit a yearly low of $6.40. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
- TeraWulf WULF shares hit a yearly low of $1.05. The stock was up 5.56% on the session.
- BNY Mellon Municipal DMF stock hit a yearly low of $6.27. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares were down 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.63.
- Byrna Technologies BYRN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.59 and moving down 2.78%.
- PepGen PEPG shares set a new yearly low of $5.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 7.67% for the day.
- Greenhill & Co GHL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.46%.
- Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.85 and moving down 7.48%.
- Inspirato ISPO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.13 and moving down 6.96%.
- Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock set a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Wednesday, moving down 3.44%.
- L.B. Foster FSTR shares fell to $9.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
- BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb DCF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.01. Shares traded up 0.78%.
- Computer Task Group CTG shares hit a yearly low of $6.77. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.
- Atossa Therapeutics ATOS shares were down 3.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.82.
- Nuveen Massachusetts NMT stock hit a yearly low of $11.13. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
- Profound Medical PROF shares set a new 52-week low of $4.75. The stock traded down 1.59%.
- Co-Diagnostics CODX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.6%.
- Vera Bradley VRA stock set a new 52-week low of $3.16 on Wednesday, moving down 0.77%.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares hit a yearly low of $7.11. The stock was down 11.43% on the session.
- Alpha Teknova TKNO shares set a new yearly low of $3.40 this morning. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.
- Fathom Holdings FTHM shares set a new 52-week low of $5.69. The stock traded down 0.09%.
- IronNet IRNT shares fell to $0.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.93%.
- Innovate VATE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.32%.
- First Eagle Alternative FCRD shares were down 2.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.13.
- Swiss Helvetia Fund SWZ shares hit a yearly low of $7.02. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.20. The stock traded up 0.81%.
- Gabelli Global Utility GLU shares fell to $15.32 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.55%.
- Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund NMI shares set a new yearly low of $8.85 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
- Drive Shack DS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Wednesday, moving down 5.17%.
- Express EXPR shares hit a yearly low of $1.15. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Compugen CGEN stock drifted down 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90.
- Passage Bio PASG shares hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 4.03% on the session.
- Surrozen SRZN shares hit a yearly low of $1.92. The stock was up 4.35% on the session.
- Mesa Air Group MESA shares set a new yearly low of $1.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.
- Aberdeen Japan Equity JEQ stock hit $5.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.75%.
- Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares set a new yearly low of $1.11 this morning. The stock was down 4.28% on the session.
- BitNile Hldgs NILE stock hit a yearly low of $0.20. The stock was down 7.65% for the day.
- Senti Biosciences SNTI shares fell to $1.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.93%.
- Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock hit $1.64 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%.
- Imperial Ptrl IMPP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock traded down 5.48%.
- Rekor Systems REKR shares set a new yearly low of $0.95 this morning. The stock was up 2.11% on the session.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON shares hit a yearly low of $2.01. The stock was up 2.43% on the session.
- Quince Therapeutics QNCX shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.42.
- Athenex ATNX shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 6.48% on the session.
- Otonomo Technologies OTMO shares were down 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.34.
- Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares hit a yearly low of $1.21. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day.
- Takung Art TKAT shares hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 4.0% on the session.
- DSS DSS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.0%.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock was down 1.89% on the session.
- Vicinity Motor VEV shares were down 3.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.00.
- Treasure Global TGL shares moved down 1.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.08, drifting down 1.38%.
- Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares set a new 52-week low of $4.18. The stock traded down 0.94%.
- Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares hit a yearly low of $1.02. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
- Harpoon Therapeutics HARP shares set a new yearly low of $1.10 this morning. The stock was down 4.66% on the session.
- Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares fell to $0.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.59%.
- T2 Biosystems TTOO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.
- Phoenix Motor PEV shares moved down 8.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.81, drifting down 8.07%.
- Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT shares moved down 0.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.38, drifting down 0.05%.
- Cyngn CYN shares were down 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.00.
- Franklin Wireless FKWL shares set a new yearly low of $2.83 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
- iSun ISUN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.24 and moving down 1.51%.
- CorEnergy Infr Trust CORR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.02 and moving down 1.85%.
- Trevena TRVN shares hit a yearly low of $0.18. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares made a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 42.5% for the day.
- Angion Biomedica ANGN stock hit $0.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.2%.
- SpringBig Holdings SBIG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.96. Shares traded up 2.73%.
- Vaccinex VCNX shares fell to $0.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.81%.
- Intelligent Living ILAG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.51 and moving down 5.86%.
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock was down 0.44% on the session.
- Oncorus ONCR shares hit a yearly low of $0.96. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.
- DallasNews DALN stock hit $4.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.47%.
- T Stamp IDAI shares were down 5.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.02.
- Marin Software MRIN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.55. Shares traded down 0.63%.
- EBET EBET stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.52 and moving down 4.97%.
- The9 NCTY shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.94%.
- Wearable Devices WLDS shares set a new yearly low of $1.52 this morning. The stock was down 8.14% on the session.
- Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.91%.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.18. Shares traded down 0.05%.
- Applied Genetic AGTC shares set a new 52-week low of $0.32. The stock traded down 6.22%.
- GSE Systems GVP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.01 and moving down 1.94%.
- Kuke Music Holding KUKE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.62 and moving down 0.93%.
- Codiak BioSciences CDAK stock drifted down 7.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.84.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions RETO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.45 and moving down 2.43%.
- Kazia Therapeutics KZIA stock hit a yearly low of $1.27. The stock was down 4.1% for the day.
- Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX stock hit a yearly low of $0.58. The stock was down 7.73% for the day.
- Humanigen HGEN shares fell to $0.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.7%.
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.31 and moving down 2.21%.
- Socket Mobile SCKT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.45. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.
- JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares set a new 52-week low of $1.14. The stock traded down 4.16%.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD shares set a new 52-week low of $0.73. The stock traded down 6.38%.
- NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.48 and moving up 3.22%.
- iMedia Brands IMBI stock hit $0.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.68%.
- PLx Pharma PLXP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.69%.
- Forza X1 FRZA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.23 on Wednesday, moving down 1.55%.
- Paltalk PALT shares hit a yearly low of $1.53. The stock was up 1.29% on the session.
- cbdMD YCBD shares fell to $0.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.96%.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.33%.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.16. Shares traded down 3.05%.
- Nuzee NUZE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.72%.
- iSpecimen ISPC stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.64. The stock was down 8.89% on the session.
- GigaMedia GIGM shares hit a yearly low of $1.31. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.
- Wheeler Real Estate IT WHLR shares were down 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.45.
- NexImmune NEXI shares set a new yearly low of $0.57 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session.
- DatChat DATS shares moved down 4.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.66, drifting down 4.89%.
- Schmitt Industries SMIT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.53. Shares traded down 5.26%.
- TOP Ships TOPS shares were down 1.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.21.
- Stryve Foods SNAX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%.
- IMAC Holdings BACK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.42 and moving down 0.92%.
- Chembio Diagnostics CEMI shares fell to $0.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.57%.
- Integrated Media Tech IMTE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Wednesday, moving down 19.91%.
- EZGO Technologies EZGO shares hit a yearly low of $0.47. The stock was down 7.62% on the session.
- Biophytis BPTS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.35% for the day.
- Aspen Gr ASPU shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.69%.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals PTPI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.55. The stock traded down 2.49%.
- Vascular Biogenics VBLT shares were down 5.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.15.
- Nexalin Technology NXL shares set a new yearly low of $1.35 this morning. The stock was down 12.5% on the session.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.54%.
- Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Wednesday, moving down 7.99%.
- Amesite AMST stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.29. Shares traded down 0.38%.
- ECMOHO MOHO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08. The stock was up 64.13% on the session.
- Taoping TAOP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.58 and moving down 1.11%.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
- Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock drifted down 3.96% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.23.
- Palisade Bio PALI shares fell to $0.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.36%.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB stock drifted down 6.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.29.
- Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV stock drifted down 10.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.52.
- Allied Healthcare Prods AHPI shares fell to $1.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.22%.
- Cemtrex CETX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.12%.
- New Concept Energy GBR shares set a new yearly low of $1.25 this morning. The stock was down 10.71% on the session.
- Zovio ZVO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock was down 6.66% on the session.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.95%.
- Siyata Mobile SYTA stock drifted down 5.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.37.
- Esports Entertainment GMBL stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.13. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.
- Scopus BioPharma SCPS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.25 and moving down 0.3%.
- Panbela Therapeutics PBLA stock hit a yearly low of $0.25. The stock was down 3.22% for the day.
- Aditxt ADTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 10.1%.
- Virios Therapeutics VIRI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.71%.
Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.
