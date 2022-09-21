ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 21, 2022 12:42 PM | 34 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

 

On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI.
  • ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 64.13% to reach its 52-week low.
  • AppLovin APP shares bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after hiting a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

  • Novartis NVS shares set a new yearly low of $78.31 this morning. The stock was down 1.55% on the session.
  • Verizon Communications VZ shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.20.
  • Sanofi SNY stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $39.03. Shares traded down 2.1%.
  • CME Group CME stock hit a new 52-week low of $185.02. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
  • GSK GSK shares set a new 52-week low of $29.97. The stock traded down 1.61%.
  • Charter Communications CHTR stock hit a yearly low of $359.81. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
  • Micron Technology MU shares made a new 52-week low of $49.73 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.73% for the day.
  • Orange ORAN stock set a new 52-week low of $9.56 on Wednesday, moving down 1.44%.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M ERIC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.40 and moving down 1.08%.
  • Telefonica TEF shares were down 3.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.59.
  • ORIX IX shares made a new 52-week low of $77.33 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
  • United Microelectronics UMC shares fell to $6.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.08%.
  • Catalent CTLT shares set a new yearly low of $85.08 this morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.
  • Match Group MTCH stock hit $50.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.25%.
  • Cooper Companies COO stock drifted up 0.24% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $281.57.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDA shares were down 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $88.97.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDK shares hit a yearly low of $88.16. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.
  • Smith & Nephew SNN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $23.47. Shares traded down 1.32%.
  • Okta OKTA shares made a new 52-week low of $57.63 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • Fresenius Medical Care FMS stock drifted down 1.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.55.
  • Liberty Global LBTYK shares moved down 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.30, drifting down 1.02%.
  • Liberty Global LBTYA shares hit a yearly low of $17.30. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.
  • Lufax Holding LU shares set a new 52-week low of $3.35. The stock traded down 5.62%.
  • Elanco Animal Health ELAN stock hit a yearly low of $13.70. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.
  • LG Display Co LPL stock hit a yearly low of $5.01. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM shares were down 3.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.70.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $44.70. Shares traded down 1.17%.
  • Opendoor Technologies OPEN shares moved down 2.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.44, drifting down 2.11%.
  • Sotera Health SHC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.74%.
  • Novavax NVAX shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.17 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.06%.
  • AMC Entertainment APE shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.02%.
  • Arconic ARNC shares moved down 0.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.55, drifting down 0.68%.
  • Tronox Holdings TROX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.28%.
  • Nikola NKLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.10 and moving down 4.28%.
  • United Breweries Co CCU stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.85. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.
  • LegalZoom.com LZ stock drifted down 4.68% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.35.
  • Mercury General MCY shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.89 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.74%.
  • CureVac CVAC stock drifted up 0.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.62.
  • MINISO Group Holding MNSO stock set a new 52-week low of $4.96 on Wednesday, moving down 3.06%.
  • Allegiant Travel ALGT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $86.05. Shares traded down 1.97%.
  • Coursera COUR stock set a new 52-week low of $10.69 on Wednesday, moving up 1.16%.
  • Cinemark Hldgs CNK stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.69. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.
  • Angi ANGI stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.03. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.
  • Blackrock Municipal 2030 BTT shares set a new 52-week low of $21.32. The stock traded down 0.23%.
  • EchoStar SATS stock hit a yearly low of $16.42. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE shares fell to $4.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.28%.
  • NexPoint Residential NXRT shares set a new yearly low of $49.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.
  • Dada Nexus DADA shares set a new 52-week low of $4.93. The stock traded down 7.5%.
  • Emergent BioSolutions EBS shares made a new 52-week low of $21.58 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Beyond Meat BYND stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.83 and moving up 5.99%.
  • Zuora ZUO stock drifted up 2.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.40.
  • AMC Networks AMCX shares set a new 52-week low of $22.29. The stock traded down 3.31%.
  • Momentive Global MNTV stock hit $6.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.69%.
  • Himax Technologies HIMX shares hit a yearly low of $5.36. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.37 and moving up 3.05%.
  • Sun Country Airlines SNCY stock hit a yearly low of $15.37. The stock was down 3.99% for the day.
  • SkyWest SKYW stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $16.79. Shares traded down 4.32%.
  • Dole DOLE shares fell to $8.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.14%.
  • Accel Entertainment ACEL stock hit $8.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.03%.
  • Vimeo VMEO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.57. Shares traded down 0.86%.
  • Redfin RDFN shares hit a yearly low of $6.87. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
  • Valneva VALN shares made a new 52-week low of $12.82 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.41% for the day.
  • Tritium DCFC DCFC stock hit $4.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.48%.
  • CS Disco LAW shares fell to $11.25 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.48%.
  • Eventbrite EB shares moved up 1.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.64, drifting up 1.04%.
  • HUYA HUYA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.72 and moving down 2.17%.
  • Lion Electric LEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.
  • Domo DOMO shares moved up 0.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.11, drifting up 0.11%.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares fell to $3.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.14%.
  • Holley HLLY shares fell to $5.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.34%.
  • Arrival ARVL shares made a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.07% for the day.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK stock set a new 52-week low of $23.71 on Wednesday, moving up 0.56%.
  • Stitch Fix SFIX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 9.78%.
  • Allbirds BIRD shares moved up 0.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.54, drifting up 0.27%.
  • Latham Group SWIM stock drifted up 0.68% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.32.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor MX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.09 and moving up 1.97%.
  • SmartRent SMRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.44. The stock was up 1.38% on the session.
  • 2U TWOU shares moved down 2.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.49, drifting down 2.38%.
  • trivago TRVG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.40. Shares traded down 2.17%.
  • Aeva Technologies AEVA shares made a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT BLE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.30 and moving up 0.29%.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.99%.
  • Hyzon Motors HYZN stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.84. The stock was up 2.33% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.29. Shares traded down 0.27%.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI shares moved down 2.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.40, drifting down 2.43%.
  • Skillz SKLZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.64%.
  • Forge Global Holdings FRGE shares fell to $2.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.37%.
  • Tattooed Chef TTCF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.41. Shares traded up 0.36%.
  • Invesco California Value VCV shares set a new 52-week low of $9.41. The stock traded down 0.21%.
  • AEA-Bridges Impact IMPX shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.74 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.48%.
  • Thornburg Income Builder TBLD shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.56 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.58%.
  • Western Asset Managed MMU shares hit a yearly low of $10.04. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP shares set a new yearly low of $2.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.
  • I-MAB IMAB shares set a new yearly low of $4.86 this morning. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.
  • Orchid Island Cap ORC shares set a new 52-week low of $11.49. The stock traded up 0.42%.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier AWP shares fell to $4.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.
  • Niu Technologies NIU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.29%.
  • Cardlytics CDLX shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.12 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.91%.
  • Lovesac LOVE shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.34 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.57%.
  • Bandwidth BAND shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.83 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.01%.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY shares set a new yearly low of $1.80 this morning. The stock was up 15.96% on the session.
  • RiverNorth Flex Muni b RFMZ shares hit a yearly low of $13.74. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.
  • Templeton Dragon Fund TDF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.76. Shares traded down 1.73%.
  • EHang Holdings EH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.46 and moving down 0.9%.
  • ZimVie ZIMV stock set a new 52-week low of $11.75 on Wednesday, moving down 2.31%.
  • Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares set a new yearly low of $1.22 this morning. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.
  • Affimed AFMD shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.11%.
  • Vaxart VXRT shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.22, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • Container Store Group TCS shares set a new 52-week low of $5.49. The stock traded up 0.64%.
  • Faraday Future FFIE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.83 and moving down 0.72%.
  • Upland Software UPLD shares were down 0.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.50.
  • Blackrock Income Trust BKT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.22. Shares traded down 0.06%.
  • Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH stock hit $11.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.33%.
  • ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS AEF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.00 and moving down 0.79%.
  • Akili AKLI shares hit a yearly low of $2.91. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.
  • Compx Intl CIX shares set a new 52-week low of $19.26. The stock traded down 3.46%.
  • Xos XOS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.31. The stock traded up 2.94%.
  • Red Violet RDVT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $16.13. Shares traded down 1.59%.
  • Berkeley Lights BLI shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Five Point Holdings FPH stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.11. Shares traded down 2.68%.
  • Stratus Properties STRS shares were down 4.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.12.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal ETX shares set a new yearly low of $19.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.
  • Village Farms Intl VFF stock set a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Wednesday, moving up 0.23%.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV stock drifted down 1.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.11.
  • Mind Medicine MNMD shares made a new 52-week low of $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.86% for the day.
  • AEye LIDR shares were down 2.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.20.
  • Outbrain OB shares hit a yearly low of $3.42. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares hit a yearly low of $3.08. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.
  • a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock hit a yearly low of $1.33. The stock was down 1.38% for the day.
  • Ouster OUST shares moved down 9.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.00, drifting down 9.01%.
  • WM Tech MAPS shares moved up 2.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.90, drifting up 2.33%.
  • Rent the Runway RENT shares made a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
  • Smart Share Glb EM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.62 and moving down 6.9%.
  • WeTrade Group WETG stock drifted down 8.72% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.76.
  • XL Fleet XL stock set a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Wednesday, moving down 0.92%.
  • SuRo Capital SSSS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.78 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%.
  • Icosavax ICVX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.54%.
  • Perpetua Resources PPTA shares moved down 3.75% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.30, drifting down 3.75%.
  • Aterian ATER shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.25%.
  • Lightning eMotors ZEV shares hit a yearly low of $1.76. The stock was up 4.17% on the session.
  • Talkspace TALK shares hit a yearly low of $0.86. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.
  • Security National Finl SNFCA shares hit a yearly low of $6.40. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
  • TeraWulf WULF shares hit a yearly low of $1.05. The stock was up 5.56% on the session.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal DMF stock hit a yearly low of $6.27. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares were down 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.63.
  • Byrna Technologies BYRN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.59 and moving down 2.78%.
  • PepGen PEPG shares set a new yearly low of $5.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock hit a yearly low of $0.90. The stock was down 7.67% for the day.
  • Greenhill & Co GHL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.46%.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.85 and moving down 7.48%.
  • Inspirato ISPO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.13 and moving down 6.96%.
  • Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock set a new 52-week low of $2.45 on Wednesday, moving down 3.44%.
  • L.B. Foster FSTR shares fell to $9.90 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb DCF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.01. Shares traded up 0.78%.
  • Computer Task Group CTG shares hit a yearly low of $6.77. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.
  • Atossa Therapeutics ATOS shares were down 3.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.82.
  • Nuveen Massachusetts NMT stock hit a yearly low of $11.13. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
  • Profound Medical PROF shares set a new 52-week low of $4.75. The stock traded down 1.59%.
  • Co-Diagnostics CODX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.6%.
  • Vera Bradley VRA stock set a new 52-week low of $3.16 on Wednesday, moving down 0.77%.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares hit a yearly low of $7.11. The stock was down 11.43% on the session.
  • Alpha Teknova TKNO shares set a new yearly low of $3.40 this morning. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.
  • Fathom Holdings FTHM shares set a new 52-week low of $5.69. The stock traded down 0.09%.
  • IronNet IRNT shares fell to $0.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.93%.
  • Innovate VATE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.32%.
  • First Eagle Alternative FCRD shares were down 2.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.13.
  • Swiss Helvetia Fund SWZ shares hit a yearly low of $7.02. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.20. The stock traded up 0.81%.
  • Gabelli Global Utility GLU shares fell to $15.32 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.55%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund NMI shares set a new yearly low of $8.85 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
  • Drive Shack DS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Wednesday, moving down 5.17%.
  • Express EXPR shares hit a yearly low of $1.15. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Compugen CGEN stock drifted down 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90.
  • Passage Bio PASG shares hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 4.03% on the session.
  • Surrozen SRZN shares hit a yearly low of $1.92. The stock was up 4.35% on the session.
  • Mesa Air Group MESA shares set a new yearly low of $1.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Japan Equity JEQ stock hit $5.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.75%.
  • Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares set a new yearly low of $1.11 this morning. The stock was down 4.28% on the session.
  • BitNile Hldgs NILE stock hit a yearly low of $0.20. The stock was down 7.65% for the day.
  • Senti Biosciences SNTI shares fell to $1.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.93%.
  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock hit $1.64 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%.
  • Imperial Ptrl IMPP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock traded down 5.48%.
  • Rekor Systems REKR shares set a new yearly low of $0.95 this morning. The stock was up 2.11% on the session.
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON shares hit a yearly low of $2.01. The stock was up 2.43% on the session.
  • Quince Therapeutics QNCX shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.42.
  • Athenex ATNX shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 6.48% on the session.
  • Otonomo Technologies OTMO shares were down 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.34.
  • Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares hit a yearly low of $1.21. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day.
  • Takung Art TKAT shares hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 4.0% on the session.
  • DSS DSS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.0%.
  • Leafly Holdings LFLY stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock was down 1.89% on the session.
  • Vicinity Motor VEV shares were down 3.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.00.
  • Treasure Global TGL shares moved down 1.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.08, drifting down 1.38%.
  • Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares set a new 52-week low of $4.18. The stock traded down 0.94%.
  • Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares hit a yearly low of $1.02. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics HARP shares set a new yearly low of $1.10 this morning. The stock was down 4.66% on the session.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares fell to $0.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.59%.
  • T2 Biosystems TTOO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.
  • Phoenix Motor PEV shares moved down 8.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.81, drifting down 8.07%.
  • Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT shares moved down 0.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.38, drifting down 0.05%.
  • Cyngn CYN shares were down 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.00.
  • Franklin Wireless FKWL shares set a new yearly low of $2.83 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
  • iSun ISUN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.24 and moving down 1.51%.
  • CorEnergy Infr Trust CORR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.02 and moving down 1.85%.
  • Trevena TRVN shares hit a yearly low of $0.18. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares made a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 42.5% for the day.
  • Angion Biomedica ANGN stock hit $0.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.2%.
  • SpringBig Holdings SBIG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.96. Shares traded up 2.73%.
  • Vaccinex VCNX shares fell to $0.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.81%.
  • Intelligent Living ILAG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.51 and moving down 5.86%.
  • ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock was down 0.44% on the session.
  • Oncorus ONCR shares hit a yearly low of $0.96. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.
  • DallasNews DALN stock hit $4.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.47%.
  • T Stamp IDAI shares were down 5.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.02.
  • Marin Software MRIN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.55. Shares traded down 0.63%.
  • EBET EBET stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.52 and moving down 4.97%.
  • The9 NCTY shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.94%.
  • Wearable Devices WLDS shares set a new yearly low of $1.52 this morning. The stock was down 8.14% on the session.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.91%.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.18. Shares traded down 0.05%.
  • Applied Genetic AGTC shares set a new 52-week low of $0.32. The stock traded down 6.22%.
  • GSE Systems GVP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.01 and moving down 1.94%.
  • Kuke Music Holding KUKE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.62 and moving down 0.93%.
  • Codiak BioSciences CDAK stock drifted down 7.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.84.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions RETO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.45 and moving down 2.43%.
  • Kazia Therapeutics KZIA stock hit a yearly low of $1.27. The stock was down 4.1% for the day.
  • Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX stock hit a yearly low of $0.58. The stock was down 7.73% for the day.
  • Humanigen HGEN shares fell to $0.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.7%.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.31 and moving down 2.21%.
  • Socket Mobile SCKT stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.45. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares set a new 52-week low of $1.14. The stock traded down 4.16%.
  • Aethlon Medical AEMD shares set a new 52-week low of $0.73. The stock traded down 6.38%.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.48 and moving up 3.22%.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI stock hit $0.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.68%.
  • PLx Pharma PLXP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.69%.
  • Forza X1 FRZA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.23 on Wednesday, moving down 1.55%.
  • Paltalk PALT shares hit a yearly low of $1.53. The stock was up 1.29% on the session.
  • cbdMD YCBD shares fell to $0.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.96%.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.33%.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.16. Shares traded down 3.05%.
  • Nuzee NUZE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.72%.
  • iSpecimen ISPC stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.64. The stock was down 8.89% on the session.
  • GigaMedia GIGM shares hit a yearly low of $1.31. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.
  • Wheeler Real Estate IT WHLR shares were down 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.45.
  • NexImmune NEXI shares set a new yearly low of $0.57 this morning. The stock was down 4.0% on the session.
  • DatChat DATS shares moved down 4.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.66, drifting down 4.89%.
  • Schmitt Industries SMIT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.53. Shares traded down 5.26%.
  • TOP Ships TOPS shares were down 1.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.21.
  • Stryve Foods SNAX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%.
  • IMAC Holdings BACK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.42 and moving down 0.92%.
  • Chembio Diagnostics CEMI shares fell to $0.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.57%.
  • Integrated Media Tech IMTE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Wednesday, moving down 19.91%.
  • EZGO Technologies EZGO shares hit a yearly low of $0.47. The stock was down 7.62% on the session.
  • Biophytis BPTS shares made a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.35% for the day.
  • Aspen Gr ASPU shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.69%.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals PTPI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.55. The stock traded down 2.49%.
  • Vascular Biogenics VBLT shares were down 5.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.15.
  • Nexalin Technology NXL shares set a new yearly low of $1.35 this morning. The stock was down 12.5% on the session.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.54%.
  • Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Wednesday, moving down 7.99%.
  • Amesite AMST stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.29. Shares traded down 0.38%.
  • ECMOHO MOHO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08. The stock was up 64.13% on the session.
  • Taoping TAOP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.58 and moving down 1.11%.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
  • Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock drifted down 3.96% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.23.
  • Palisade Bio PALI shares fell to $0.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.36%.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB stock drifted down 6.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.29.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV stock drifted down 10.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.52.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods AHPI shares fell to $1.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.22%.
  • Cemtrex CETX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.12%.
  • New Concept Energy GBR shares set a new yearly low of $1.25 this morning. The stock was down 10.71% on the session.
  • Zovio ZVO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock was down 6.66% on the session.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.95%.
  • Siyata Mobile SYTA stock drifted down 5.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.37.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.13. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.
  • Scopus BioPharma SCPS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.25 and moving down 0.3%.
  • Panbela Therapeutics PBLA stock hit a yearly low of $0.25. The stock was down 3.22% for the day.
  • Aditxt ADTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 10.1%.
  • Virios Therapeutics VIRI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.71%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-ftwOptions