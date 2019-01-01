IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:BACK), Quotes and News Summary

IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: BACK)
You can purchase shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: BACK) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock.
There is no analysis for IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock
The stock price for IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: BACK) is $0.955 last updated Today at August 9, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock.
IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock.
IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.