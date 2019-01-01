ñol

IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock
(NASDAQ:BACK)
$0.955
-0.055[-5.45%]
At close: Aug 9
$0.9504
-0.0046[-0.48%]
After Hours: 4:42PM EDT

IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:BACK), Quotes and News Summary

IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: BACK)

Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services

IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (BACK) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: BACK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock's (BACK) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock.

Q
What is the target price for IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (BACK) stock?
A

There is no analysis for IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock

Q
Current Stock Price for IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (BACK)?
A

The stock price for IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: BACK) is $0.955 last updated Today at August 9, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (BACK) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock.

Q
When is IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:BACK) reporting earnings?
A

IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (BACK) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock.

Q
What sector and industry does IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock (BACK) operate in?
A

IMAC Holdings, Inc. - Common Stock is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.