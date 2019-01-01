QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/81.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.98 - 14
Mkt Cap
96M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.51
Shares
35M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 9:42AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 9:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 1:30PM
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 11:52AM
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 7:42AM
Surrozen Inc is a class of therapeutics to treat serious diseases characterized by tissue injury. Its product candidate includes SZN-1326 (Fzd5/Lrp6, SWAP), and SZN-043 (E3/ASGR1, SWEETS).

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Surrozen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Surrozen (SRZN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ: SRZN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Surrozen's (SRZN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Surrozen.

Q

What is the target price for Surrozen (SRZN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Surrozen (NASDAQ: SRZN) was reported by B of A Securities on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting SRZN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 301.46% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Surrozen (SRZN)?

A

The stock price for Surrozen (NASDAQ: SRZN) is $2.74 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Surrozen (SRZN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Surrozen.

Q

When is Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) reporting earnings?

A

Surrozen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Surrozen (SRZN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Surrozen.

Q

What sector and industry does Surrozen (SRZN) operate in?

A

Surrozen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.