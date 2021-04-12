Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

During Monday's morning session, 212 companies made new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was MV Oil (NYSE:MVO).

(NYSE:MVO). 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 22.58% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $256.99 with a daily change of down 0.15%.

(NASDAQ:MSFT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $256.99 with a daily change of down 0.15%. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.38. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.

(NYSE:BAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.38. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stock made a new 52-week high of $319.44 Monday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.

(NYSE:HD) stock made a new 52-week high of $319.44 Monday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.

(NYSE:ORCL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%. Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) shares hit $122.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.01%.

(NYSE:MDT) shares hit $122.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.01%. Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) shares were up 0.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $228.74 for a change of up 0.21%.

(NYSE:HON) shares were up 0.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $228.74 for a change of up 0.21%. Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $200.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.

(NYSE:LOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $200.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%. Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) stock made a new 52-week high of $91.75 Monday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.

(NYSE:PM) stock made a new 52-week high of $91.75 Monday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day. 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares hit a yearly high of $199.29. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.

(NYSE:MMM) shares hit a yearly high of $199.29. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session. Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) stock set a new 52-week high of $303.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%.

(NYSE:EL) stock set a new 52-week high of $303.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.99%.

(NASDAQ:MU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.99%. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares set a new yearly high of $57.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.

(NYSE:USB) shares set a new yearly high of $57.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) stock made a new 52-week high of $126.36 Monday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.

(NYSE:MMC) stock made a new 52-week high of $126.36 Monday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day. Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares were down 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $314.99.

(NYSE:MCO) shares were down 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $314.99. Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $135.46 with a daily change of up 0.63%.

(NYSE:WM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $135.46 with a daily change of up 0.63%. Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $91.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.21%.

(NYSE:TRI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $91.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.21%. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares were up 1.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,579.52.

(NYSE:CMG) shares were up 1.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,579.52. IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares hit a yearly high of $101.88. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.

(NYSE:INFO) shares hit a yearly high of $101.88. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session. Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.

(NYSE:BK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%. Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.41. The stock was up 3.0% for the day.

(NYSE:LYG) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.41. The stock was up 3.0% for the day. HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares were up 0.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.18 for a change of up 0.12%.

(NYSE:HPQ) shares were up 0.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.18 for a change of up 0.12%. Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $169.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.

(NYSE:TT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $169.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%. IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares hit a yearly high of $208.48. The stock traded down 0.27% on the session.

(NYSE:IQV) shares hit a yearly high of $208.48. The stock traded down 0.27% on the session. O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $519.39 Monday. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ORLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $519.39 Monday. The stock was down 0.36% for the day. Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $115.97 on Monday morning, moving up 0.89%.

(NYSE:YUM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $115.97 on Monday morning, moving up 0.89%. D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $94.33. Shares traded down 0.11%.

(NYSE:DHI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $94.33. Shares traded down 0.11%. Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) shares hit a yearly high of $104.33. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.

(NYSE:RSG) shares hit a yearly high of $104.33. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares set a new yearly high of $198.33 this morning. The stock was down 0.18% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FTNT) shares set a new yearly high of $198.33 this morning. The stock was down 0.18% on the session. Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) stock made a new 52-week high of $240.98 Monday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.

(NASDAQ:WLTW) stock made a new 52-week high of $240.98 Monday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day. AMETEK (NYSE:AME) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $132.48. Shares traded up 0.72%.

(NYSE:AME) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $132.48. Shares traded up 0.72%. Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares were up 0.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $115.13 for a change of up 0.53%.

(NYSE:WCN) shares were up 0.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $115.13 for a change of up 0.53%. Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) shares were up 0.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.80.

(NYSE:WY) shares were up 0.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.80. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares broke to $242.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%.

(NYSE:AMP) shares broke to $242.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%. DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $137.14 on Monday morning, moving up 1.0%.

(NYSE:DTE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $137.14 on Monday morning, moving up 1.0%. Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares were down 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $137.97.

(NASDAQ:GRMN) shares were down 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $137.97. Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $157.24 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%.

(NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $157.24 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%. Coca-Cola European (NYSE:CCEP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.71. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.

(NYSE:CCEP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.71. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session. CGI (NYSE:GIB) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.54.

(NYSE:GIB) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.54. Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $309.32 with a daily change of up 0.65%.

(NYSE:WAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $309.32 with a daily change of up 0.65%. Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) shares hit a yearly high of $33.03. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session.

(NYSE:AVTR) shares hit a yearly high of $33.03. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session. L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.23 on Monday morning, moving up 0.06%.

(NYSE:LB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.23 on Monday morning, moving up 0.06%. Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares were down 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.83.

(NASDAQ:STX) shares were down 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.83. NVR (NYSE:NVR) stock set a new 52-week high of $4,944.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.

(NYSE:NVR) stock set a new 52-week high of $4,944.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%. SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.08.

(NYSE:SKM) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.08. Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $48.07 with a daily change of up 1.47%.

(NYSE:ALLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $48.07 with a daily change of up 1.47%. Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $135.82. Shares traded down 0.24%.

(NYSE:J) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $135.82. Shares traded down 0.24%. Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.46. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.46. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session. Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.45. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.

(NYSE:OMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.45. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session. IDEX (NYSE:IEX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $220.40. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session.

(NYSE:IEX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $220.40. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session. Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares were up 0.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $198.67.

(NYSE:AVY) shares were up 0.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $198.67. Markel (NYSE:MKL) shares were up 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,190.05.

(NYSE:MKL) shares were up 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,190.05. Masco (NYSE:MAS) shares broke to $63.13 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.02%.

(NYSE:MAS) shares broke to $63.13 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.02%. Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.93 on Monday morning, moving up 0.85%.

(NYSE:BEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.93 on Monday morning, moving up 0.85%. Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.93. The stock was up 16.94% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NUAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.93. The stock was up 16.94% for the day. Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $237.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.23%.

(NYSE:WHR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $237.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.23%. PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) shares hit a yearly high of $54.71. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session.

(NYSE:PHM) shares hit a yearly high of $54.71. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session. Loews (NYSE:L) shares broke to $54.08 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.81%.

(NYSE:L) shares broke to $54.08 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.81%. Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $206.20 on Monday morning, moving up 0.55%.

(NYSE:MHK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $206.20 on Monday morning, moving up 0.55%. Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.57. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.

(NYSE:CCK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.57. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session. XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock hit a yearly high price of $131.94. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.

(NYSE:XPO) stock hit a yearly high price of $131.94. The stock was up 0.12% for the day. Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares were down 0.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.11.

(NYSE:PWR) shares were down 0.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.11. Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $44.05 with a daily change of up 0.69%.

(NYSE:FNF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $44.05 with a daily change of up 0.69%. Lennox International (NYSE:LII) shares broke to $333.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.68%.

(NYSE:LII) shares broke to $333.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.68%. Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares were up 0.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.55.

(NYSE:IVZ) shares were up 0.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.55. LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares hit $148.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.

(NASDAQ:LPLA) shares hit $148.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%. Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $111.29. Shares traded up 0.79%.

(NYSE:FND) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $111.29. Shares traded up 0.79%. AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $148.49. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session.

(NYSE:AGCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $148.49. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session. McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares broke to $25.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.22%.

(NASDAQ:MCFE) shares broke to $25.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.22%. Watsco (NYSE:WSO) shares hit $279.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.

(NYSE:WSO) shares hit $279.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%. Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.77. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.

(NYSE:SID) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.77. The stock was up 1.72% for the day. AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares hit a yearly high of $146.05. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.

(NYSE:ATR) shares hit a yearly high of $146.05. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session. Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares were up 3.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.98.

(NYSE:SC) shares were up 3.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.98. Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) shares hit a yearly high of $173.00. The stock traded down 0.23% on the session.

(NYSE:CSL) shares hit a yearly high of $173.00. The stock traded down 0.23% on the session. Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $148.12. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.

(NYSE:AIZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $148.12. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session. UGI (NYSE:UGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.52. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.

(NYSE:UGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.52. The stock was up 1.01% for the day. Polaris (NYSE:PII) shares were up 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $141.00.

(NYSE:PII) shares were up 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $141.00. Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) stock hit a yearly high price of $115.89. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.

(NYSE:ARW) stock hit a yearly high price of $115.89. The stock was down 0.1% for the day. Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) shares were up 0.71% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.52 for a change of up 0.71%.

(NYSE:BERY) shares were up 0.71% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.52 for a change of up 0.71%. Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.41 on Monday, moving up 0.05%.

(NASDAQ:ARCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.41 on Monday, moving up 0.05%. Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $66.82. Shares traded up 0.42%.

(NYSE:VOYA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $66.82. Shares traded up 0.42%. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) shares set a new yearly high of $182.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.

(NYSE:SITE) shares set a new yearly high of $182.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session. PVH (NYSE:PVH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $112.01 on Monday morning, moving up 1.25%.

(NYSE:PVH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $112.01 on Monday morning, moving up 1.25%. Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $144.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.2%.

(NASDAQ:TTEK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $144.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.2%. BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares hit $90.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.75%.

(NASDAQ:DOOO) shares hit $90.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.75%. FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares hit $57.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.

(NASDAQ:FLIR) shares hit $57.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%. Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $60.58. Shares traded up 0.12%.

(NYSE:TOL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $60.58. Shares traded up 0.12%. MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares were up 0.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $100.44.

(NYSE:MTZ) shares were up 0.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $100.44. YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $83.18. Shares traded up 3.04%.

(NYSE:YETI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $83.18. Shares traded up 3.04%. Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares were up 0.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.40 for a change of up 0.06%.

(NYSE:REXR) shares were up 0.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.40 for a change of up 0.06%. WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) shares were down 0.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.86.

(NASDAQ:WSC) shares were down 0.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.86. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.65%.

(NYSE:LPX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.65%. First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.54. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.

(NYSE:FAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.54. The stock was up 1.05% for the day. EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) shares broke to $118.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.

(NYSE:EME) shares broke to $118.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%. ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) shares broke to $105.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.

(NYSE:MAN) shares broke to $105.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%. Maximus (NYSE:MMS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $94.25. Shares traded down 0.16%.

(NYSE:MMS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $94.25. Shares traded down 0.16%. Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.03 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.

(NYSE:STAG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.03 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares hit $32.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%.

(NYSE:AEO) shares hit $32.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%. NCR (NYSE:NCR) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.99. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.

(NYSE:NCR) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.99. The stock was up 0.05% for the day. Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $125.56 on Monday morning, moving down 0.16%.

(NYSE:CW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $125.56 on Monday morning, moving down 0.16%. Stantec (NYSE:STN) shares were up 2.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.73.

(NYSE:STN) shares were up 2.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.73. TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares hit a yearly high of $109.95. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TTEC) shares hit a yearly high of $109.95. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session. M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) shares were up 0.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.21.

(NYSE:MDC) shares were up 0.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.21. Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $176.80 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.

(NASDAQ:CBRL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $176.80 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%. LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $159.19. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LGIH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $159.19. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session. Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.00. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BECN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.00. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session. PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) shares were down 0.13% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.10 for a change of down 0.13%.

(NASDAQ:PCH) shares were down 0.13% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.10 for a change of down 0.13%. Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) shares set a new yearly high of $22.81 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.

(NYSE:UNVR) shares set a new yearly high of $22.81 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session. Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $95.93. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.

(NYSE:AIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $95.93. The stock was up 0.37% for the day. Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.80 Monday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MMSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.80 Monday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day. Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares set a new yearly high of $66.60 this morning. The stock was up 6.85% on the session.

(NYSE:SIG) shares set a new yearly high of $66.60 this morning. The stock was up 6.85% on the session. NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) shares were up 0.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.56.

(NASDAQ:NWE) shares were up 0.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.56. Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.28.

(NASDAQ:CWST) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.28. Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $59.07. Shares traded up 3.12%.

(NYSE:KTB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $59.07. Shares traded up 3.12%. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $84.70. Shares traded up 3.47%.

(NASDAQ:INMD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $84.70. Shares traded up 3.47%. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) shares broke to $71.48 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%.

(NASDAQ:LOB) shares broke to $71.48 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%. National Storage (NYSE:NSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.89 Monday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.

(NYSE:NSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.89 Monday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day. Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.57 for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:EXG) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.57 for a change of 0.0% (flat). Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares broke to $79.57 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.37%.

(NYSE:FIX) shares broke to $79.57 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.37%. Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.85 on Monday, moving up 1.3%.

(NASDAQ:NAVI) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.85 on Monday, moving up 1.3%. Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares hit $65.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.44%.

(NYSE:BCC) shares hit $65.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.44%. Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $38.24. Shares traded up 4.19%.

(NASDAQ:CRTO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $38.24. Shares traded up 4.19%. Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.73 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.04%.

(NYSE:GDV) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.73 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.04%. Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.89. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.

(NYSE:BKE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.89. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session. Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.64. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.

(NYSE:GSBD) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.64. The stock was up 0.28% for the day. BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.77 with a daily change of down 0.7%.

(NASDAQ:BGCP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.77 with a daily change of down 0.7%. Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.07 Monday. The stock was up 1.92% for the day.

(NYSE:CXP) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.07 Monday. The stock was up 1.92% for the day. Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.29 on Monday, moving down 0.83%.

(NASDAQ:VCTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.29 on Monday, moving down 0.83%. Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.

(NYSE:ETY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%. EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE:EVT) shares hit a yearly high of $26.78. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.

(NYSE:EVT) shares hit a yearly high of $26.78. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session. COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.44. Shares traded up 0.08%.

(NYSE:RQI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.44. Shares traded up 0.08%. BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.31 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.

(NYSE:BV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.31 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%. Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.69 on Monday, moving up 0.27%.

(NASDAQ:CORE) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.69 on Monday, moving up 0.27%. BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.71.

(NYSE:BDJ) shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.71. Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares hit a yearly high of $33.49. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.

(NYSE:TY) shares hit a yearly high of $33.49. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session. Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.

(NYSE:USA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%. Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares broke to $34.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%.

(NASDAQ:VBTX) shares broke to $34.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%. Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares hit a yearly high of $25.09. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.

(NYSE:CODI) shares hit a yearly high of $25.09. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session. Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) shares hit a yearly high of $94.01. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session.

(NYSE:DIN) shares hit a yearly high of $94.01. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session. Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $59.83 with a daily change of up 2.25%.

(NYSE:STC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $59.83 with a daily change of up 2.25%. Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.18.

(NYSE:QUOT) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.18. BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE:HYT) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.97 Monday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.

(NYSE:HYT) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.97 Monday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.83 Monday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.

(NYSE:BXMX) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.83 Monday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day. MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.80. Shares traded down 0.94%.

(NASDAQ:MDXG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.80. Shares traded down 0.94%. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.66%.

(NASDAQ:OAS) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.66%. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.37.

(NYSE:NFJ) shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.37. SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares set a new yearly high of $56.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.02% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SGH) shares set a new yearly high of $56.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.02% on the session. Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.15 on Monday morning, moving up 0.54%.

(NYSE:BIF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.15 on Monday morning, moving up 0.54%. Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares broke to $55.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%.

(NASDAQ:KFRC) shares broke to $55.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%. Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.87 Monday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.

(NYSE:FOR) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.87 Monday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $23.87 with a daily change of up 0.51%.

(NYSE:OFG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $23.87 with a daily change of up 0.51%. Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.

(NYSE:RNP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%. Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) shares were up 0.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.09 for a change of up 0.19%.

(NASDAQ:CHY) shares were up 0.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.09 for a change of up 0.19%. Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) shares hit $10.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.

(NYSE:ETW) shares hit $10.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.37 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.24%.

(NASDAQ:CHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.37 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.24%. Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares were up 4.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.87.

(NYSE:CUBI) shares were up 4.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.87. Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.79.

(NYSE:AOD) shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.79. Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.73 on Monday morning, moving up 0.77%.

(NYSE:BCSF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.73 on Monday morning, moving up 0.77%. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPC) shares were up 0.32% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.56 for a change of up 0.32%.

(NYSE:JPC) shares were up 0.32% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.56 for a change of up 0.32%. Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.39 with a daily change of up 0.91%.

(NYSE:RFP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.39 with a daily change of up 0.91%. Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.87%.

(NASDAQ:RADI) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.87%. Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.74 on Monday, moving up 0.69%.

(NYSE:RA) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.74 on Monday, moving up 0.69%. Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.33. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.

(NYSE:THQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.33. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session. Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (NYSE:JQC) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.70 on Monday, moving up 0.38%.

(NYSE:JQC) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.70 on Monday, moving up 0.38%. Cohen & Steers Ltd (NYSE:LDP) shares hit $26.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.

(NYSE:LDP) shares hit $26.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%. Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $29.90 with a daily change of up 4.55%.

(NYSE:MOV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $29.90 with a daily change of up 4.55%. Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.55. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.

(NYSE:EOI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.55. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session. Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.87. The stock was up 5.1% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TGLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.87. The stock was up 5.1% for the day. Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ:CHW) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.94 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.

(NASDAQ:CHW) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.94 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%. PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.14 on Monday, moving down 0.2%.

(NYSE:GHY) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.14 on Monday, moving down 0.2%. Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares broke to $16.54 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.

(NYSE:DIAX) shares broke to $16.54 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%. Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:DFP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.63. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.

(NYSE:DFP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.63. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session. Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE:EFT) shares set a new yearly high of $14.32 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:EFT) shares set a new yearly high of $14.32 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.10. The stock traded up 2.94% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FBIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.10. The stock traded up 2.94% on the session. PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) shares were up 0.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.90 for a change of up 0.08%.

(NYSE:ISD) shares were up 0.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.90 for a change of up 0.08%. Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.41 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.51%.

(NYSE:STK) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.41 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.51%. Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE:EFR) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.09. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.

(NYSE:EFR) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.09. The stock was down 0.07% for the day. First Trust High Income (NYSE:FSD) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.21.

(NYSE:FSD) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.21. Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.31 on Monday, moving up 1.55%.

(NASDAQ:CSWC) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.31 on Monday, moving up 1.55%. TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.67. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.

(NYSE:TPVG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.67. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session. BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) shares were up 2.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.84.

(NYSE:BXC) shares were up 2.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.84. First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares were up 0.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.42.

(NYSE:FFA) shares were up 0.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.42. Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.65 Monday. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GLAD) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.65 Monday. The stock was up 0.28% for the day. WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.48. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session.

(NASDAQ:WHF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.48. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session. Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares were up 2.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.07 for a change of up 2.79%.

(NASDAQ:FLL) shares were up 2.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.07 for a change of up 2.79%. Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.24 on Monday, moving up 0.19%.

(NYSE:BGH) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.24 on Monday, moving up 0.19%. First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.11. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.

(NYSE:FEI) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.11. The stock was up 0.6% for the day. 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.54 on Monday morning, moving up 22.58%.

(NASDAQ:ATNF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.54 on Monday morning, moving up 22.58%. Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) shares hit a yearly high of $11.67. The stock traded down 0.26% on the session.

(NYSE:PHD) shares hit a yearly high of $11.67. The stock traded down 0.26% on the session. Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.70 with a daily change of up 0.57%.

(NYSE:PHT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.70 with a daily change of up 0.57%. Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares were up 0.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.81.

(NYSE:LGI) shares were up 0.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.81. SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SUNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. Flaherty & Crumrine Total (NYSE:FLC) shares were up 1.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.10.

(NYSE:FLC) shares were up 1.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.10. Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE:AFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.19 on Monday morning, moving up 0.56%.

(NYSE:AFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.19 on Monday morning, moving up 0.56%. Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.44. The stock traded up 2.27% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BOCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.44. The stock traded up 2.27% on the session. Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.28 with a daily change of down 0.07%.

(NYSE:JTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.28 with a daily change of down 0.07%. SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $17.44. Shares traded up 3.35%.

(NASDAQ:SWKH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $17.44. Shares traded up 3.35%. RiverNorth/DoubleLine (NYSE:OPP) shares were up 0.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.46.

(NYSE:OPP) shares were up 0.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.46. Tortoise Essential Assets (NYSE:TEAF) shares broke to $14.94 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.89%.

(NYSE:TEAF) shares broke to $14.94 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.89%. Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) shares hit $18.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.31%.

(NYSE:NTZ) shares hit $18.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.31%. Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) shares set a new yearly high of $8.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.

(NYSE:HGLB) shares set a new yearly high of $8.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session. LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares hit a yearly high of $5.80. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.

(NYSE:LXU) shares hit a yearly high of $5.80. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session. Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.91 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:MCN) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.91 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat). Citizens Community (NASDAQ:CZWI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.39 on Monday morning, moving up 3.56%.

(NASDAQ:CZWI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.39 on Monday morning, moving up 3.56%. Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.15. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.

(NYSE:BBW) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.15. The stock was down 1.92% for the day. Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF) shares were down 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.01.

(AMEX:IAF) shares were down 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.01. BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) shares were up 6.55% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.47 for a change of up 6.55%.

(NASDAQ:BBQ) shares were up 6.55% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.47 for a change of up 6.55%. First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) shares were down 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.13.

(NASDAQ:FCRD) shares were down 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.13. Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (NYSE:JLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.12. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.

(NYSE:JLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.12. The stock was up 0.43% for the day. NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.74%.

(NYSE:NREF) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.74%. PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNF) shares set a new yearly high of $12.46 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:PNF) shares set a new yearly high of $12.46 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Guaranty Federal (NASDAQ:GFED) shares were up 10.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.91 for a change of up 10.38%.

(NASDAQ:GFED) shares were up 10.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.91 for a change of up 10.38%. MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.55 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.85%.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.