Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 10:17am   Comments
During Monday's morning session, 212 companies made new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was MV Oil (NYSE:MVO).
  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 22.58% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $256.99 with a daily change of down 0.15%.
  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.38. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stock made a new 52-week high of $319.44 Monday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.
  • Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) shares hit $122.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.01%.
  • Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) shares were up 0.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $228.74 for a change of up 0.21%.
  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $200.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.
  • Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) stock made a new 52-week high of $91.75 Monday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares hit a yearly high of $199.29. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
  • Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) stock set a new 52-week high of $303.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%.
  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.96 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.99%.
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares set a new yearly high of $57.77 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) stock made a new 52-week high of $126.36 Monday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
  • Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares were down 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $314.99.
  • Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $135.46 with a daily change of up 0.63%.
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $91.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.21%.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares were up 1.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,579.52.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares hit a yearly high of $101.88. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
  • Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.
  • Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.41. The stock was up 3.0% for the day.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares were up 0.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.18 for a change of up 0.12%.
  • Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $169.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.
  • IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares hit a yearly high of $208.48. The stock traded down 0.27% on the session.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $519.39 Monday. The stock was down 0.36% for the day.
  • Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $115.97 on Monday morning, moving up 0.89%.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $94.33. Shares traded down 0.11%.
  • Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) shares hit a yearly high of $104.33. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares set a new yearly high of $198.33 this morning. The stock was down 0.18% on the session.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) stock made a new 52-week high of $240.98 Monday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • AMETEK (NYSE:AME) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $132.48. Shares traded up 0.72%.
  • Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares were up 0.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $115.13 for a change of up 0.53%.
  • Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) shares were up 0.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.80.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares broke to $242.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%.
  • DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $137.14 on Monday morning, moving up 1.0%.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares were down 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $137.97.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $157.24 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%.
  • Coca-Cola European (NYSE:CCEP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.71. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.
  • CGI (NYSE:GIB) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.54.
  • Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $309.32 with a daily change of up 0.65%.
  • Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) shares hit a yearly high of $33.03. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session.
  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.23 on Monday morning, moving up 0.06%.
  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares were down 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.83.
  • NVR (NYSE:NVR) stock set a new 52-week high of $4,944.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.
  • SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.08.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $48.07 with a daily change of up 1.47%.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $135.82. Shares traded down 0.24%.
  • Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.46. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
  • Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.45. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
  • IDEX (NYSE:IEX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $220.40. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session.
  • Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares were up 0.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $198.67.
  • Markel (NYSE:MKL) shares were up 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,190.05.
  • Masco (NYSE:MAS) shares broke to $63.13 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.02%.
  • Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.93 on Monday morning, moving up 0.85%.
  • Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.93. The stock was up 16.94% for the day.
  • Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $237.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.23%.
  • PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) shares hit a yearly high of $54.71. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session.
  • Loews (NYSE:L) shares broke to $54.08 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.81%.
  • Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $206.20 on Monday morning, moving up 0.55%.
  • Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $105.57. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
  • XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) stock hit a yearly high price of $131.94. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
  • Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares were down 0.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.11.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $44.05 with a daily change of up 0.69%.
  • Lennox International (NYSE:LII) shares broke to $333.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.68%.
  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares were up 0.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.55.
  • LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares hit $148.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.
  • Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $111.29. Shares traded up 0.79%.
  • AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $148.49. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session.
  • McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares broke to $25.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.22%.
  • Watsco (NYSE:WSO) shares hit $279.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
  • Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.77. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.
  • AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares hit a yearly high of $146.05. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
  • Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) shares were up 3.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.98.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) shares hit a yearly high of $173.00. The stock traded down 0.23% on the session.
  • Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $148.12. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.
  • UGI (NYSE:UGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.52. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
  • Polaris (NYSE:PII) shares were up 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $141.00.
  • Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) stock hit a yearly high price of $115.89. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
  • Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) shares were up 0.71% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.52 for a change of up 0.71%.
  • Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.41 on Monday, moving up 0.05%.
  • Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $66.82. Shares traded up 0.42%.
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) shares set a new yearly high of $182.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.
  • PVH (NYSE:PVH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $112.01 on Monday morning, moving up 1.25%.
  • Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $144.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.2%.
  • BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares hit $90.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.75%.
  • FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares hit $57.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.
  • Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $60.58. Shares traded up 0.12%.
  • MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares were up 0.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $100.44.
  • YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $83.18. Shares traded up 3.04%.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares were up 0.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.40 for a change of up 0.06%.
  • WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) shares were down 0.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.86.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.65%.
  • First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.54. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.
  • EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) shares broke to $118.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.
  • ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) shares broke to $105.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.
  • Maximus (NYSE:MMS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $94.25. Shares traded down 0.16%.
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.03 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares hit $32.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%.
  • NCR (NYSE:NCR) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.99. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
  • Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $125.56 on Monday morning, moving down 0.16%.
  • Stantec (NYSE:STN) shares were up 2.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.73.
  • TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares hit a yearly high of $109.95. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.
  • M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) shares were up 0.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.21.
  • Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $176.80 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.
  • LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $159.19. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.00. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
  • PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) shares were down 0.13% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.10 for a change of down 0.13%.
  • Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) shares set a new yearly high of $22.81 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.
  • Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $95.93. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
  • Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.80 Monday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares set a new yearly high of $66.60 this morning. The stock was up 6.85% on the session.
  • NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) shares were up 0.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.56.
  • Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.28.
  • Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $59.07. Shares traded up 3.12%.
  • InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $84.70. Shares traded up 3.47%.
  • Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) shares broke to $71.48 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.89 Monday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.57 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares broke to $79.57 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.37%.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.85 on Monday, moving up 1.3%.
  • Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares hit $65.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.44%.
  • Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $38.24. Shares traded up 4.19%.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.73 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.04%.
  • Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.89. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
  • Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.64. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
  • BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.77 with a daily change of down 0.7%.
  • Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.07 Monday. The stock was up 1.92% for the day.
  • Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.29 on Monday, moving down 0.83%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.
  • EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE:EVT) shares hit a yearly high of $26.78. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.44. Shares traded up 0.08%.
  • BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.31 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.
  • Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.69 on Monday, moving up 0.27%.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares were down 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.71.
  • Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares hit a yearly high of $33.49. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
  • Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.
  • Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares broke to $34.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares hit a yearly high of $25.09. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
  • Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) shares hit a yearly high of $94.01. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session.
  • Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $59.83 with a daily change of up 2.25%.
  • Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.18.
  • BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE:HYT) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.97 Monday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.83 Monday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
  • MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.80. Shares traded down 0.94%.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.66%.
  • Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.37.
  • SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares set a new yearly high of $56.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.02% on the session.
  • Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.15 on Monday morning, moving up 0.54%.
  • Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares broke to $55.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%.
  • Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.87 Monday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
  • OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $23.87 with a daily change of up 0.51%.
  • Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.
  • Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) shares were up 0.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.09 for a change of up 0.19%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) shares hit $10.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.
  • CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.37 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.24%.
  • Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares were up 4.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.87.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.79.
  • Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.73 on Monday morning, moving up 0.77%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPC) shares were up 0.32% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.56 for a change of up 0.32%.
  • Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.39 with a daily change of up 0.91%.
  • Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.87%.
  • Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.74 on Monday, moving up 0.69%.
  • Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.33. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
  • Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (NYSE:JQC) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.70 on Monday, moving up 0.38%.
  • Cohen & Steers Ltd (NYSE:LDP) shares hit $26.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.
  • Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $29.90 with a daily change of up 4.55%.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.55. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.87. The stock was up 5.1% for the day.
  • Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ:CHW) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.94 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.43%.
  • PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.14 on Monday, moving down 0.2%.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares broke to $16.54 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:DFP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.63. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE:EFT) shares set a new yearly high of $14.32 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.10. The stock traded up 2.94% on the session.
  • PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) shares were up 0.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.90 for a change of up 0.08%.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.41 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.51%.
  • Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE:EFR) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.09. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.
  • First Trust High Income (NYSE:FSD) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.21.
  • Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.31 on Monday, moving up 1.55%.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.67. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.
  • BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) shares were up 2.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.84.
  • First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares were up 0.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.42.
  • Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.65 Monday. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
  • WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.48. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session.
  • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares were up 2.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.07 for a change of up 2.79%.
  • Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.24 on Monday, moving up 0.19%.
  • First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.11. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.54 on Monday morning, moving up 22.58%.
  • Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) shares hit a yearly high of $11.67. The stock traded down 0.26% on the session.
  • Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.70 with a daily change of up 0.57%.
  • Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares were up 0.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.81.
  • SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine Total (NYSE:FLC) shares were up 1.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.10.
  • Apollo Senior Floating (NYSE:AFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.19 on Monday morning, moving up 0.56%.
  • Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.44. The stock traded up 2.27% on the session.
  • Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.28 with a daily change of down 0.07%.
  • SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $17.44. Shares traded up 3.35%.
  • RiverNorth/DoubleLine (NYSE:OPP) shares were up 0.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.46.
  • Tortoise Essential Assets (NYSE:TEAF) shares broke to $14.94 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.89%.
  • Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) shares hit $18.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.31%.
  • Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) shares set a new yearly high of $8.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
  • LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares hit a yearly high of $5.80. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.
  • Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.91 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Citizens Community (NASDAQ:CZWI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.39 on Monday morning, moving up 3.56%.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.15. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF) shares were down 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.01.
  • BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) shares were up 6.55% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.47 for a change of up 6.55%.
  • First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) shares were down 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.13.
  • Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (NYSE:JLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.12. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
  • NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.74%.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNF) shares set a new yearly high of $12.46 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Guaranty Federal (NASDAQ:GFED) shares were up 10.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.91 for a change of up 10.38%.
  • MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.55 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.85%.

 

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

