Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

During Friday's morning session, 251 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday are as follows:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.60 on Friday morning, moving down 0.42%.

(NYSE:BAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.60 on Friday morning, moving down 0.42%. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) shares were up 1.9% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.74.

(NYSE:XOM) shares were up 1.9% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.74. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) shares set a new yearly high of $108.27 this morning. The stock was up 2.58% on the session.

(NYSE:CVX) shares set a new yearly high of $108.27 this morning. The stock was up 2.58% on the session. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares hit a yearly high of $70.22. The stock traded up 6.72% on the session.

(NYSE:ORCL) shares hit a yearly high of $70.22. The stock traded up 6.72% on the session. Total (NYSE:TOT) shares hit $49.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.76%.

(NYSE:TOT) shares hit $49.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.76%. Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.5%.

(NYSE:SCHW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.5%. American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares were up 0.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.00 for a change of up 0.05%.

(NYSE:AXP) shares were up 0.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.00 for a change of up 0.05%. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.49. The stock traded up 4.06% on the session.

(NYSE:COP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.49. The stock traded up 4.06% on the session. Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $85.16 on Friday morning, moving up 1.53%.

(NYSE:DELL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $85.16 on Friday morning, moving up 1.53%. Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $128.44. Shares traded down 3.07%.

(NYSE:COF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $128.44. Shares traded down 3.07%. Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) shares were up 0.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.36.

(NYSE:EMR) shares were up 0.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.36. ING Groep (NYSE:ING) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.97. Shares traded up 1.8%.

(NYSE:ING) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.97. Shares traded up 1.8%. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.92 Friday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.

(NASDAQ:VIAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.92 Friday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.78. The stock traded up 1.09% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VIACA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.78. The stock traded up 1.09% on the session. Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares hit a yearly high of $97.02. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session.

(NYSE:CM) shares hit a yearly high of $97.02. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session. EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) shares were up 1.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.77.

(NYSE:EOG) shares were up 1.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.77. Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares were up 3.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.72.

(NYSE:BCS) shares were up 3.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.72. Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.92 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.51%.

(NYSE:MFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.92 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.51%. Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.58%.

(NYSE:MPC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.58%. Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) shares were up 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.92.

(NYSE:CNQ) shares were up 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.92. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $165.00. Shares traded up 2.05%.

(NYSE:PXD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $165.00. Shares traded up 2.05%. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares set a new yearly high of $64.90 this morning. The stock was up 3.5% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DISCA) shares set a new yearly high of $64.90 this morning. The stock was up 3.5% on the session. Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.42 on Friday morning, moving up 1.34%.

(NYSE:VIPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.42 on Friday morning, moving up 1.34%. Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) shares hit a yearly high of $73.79. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.

(NYSE:TSN) shares hit a yearly high of $73.79. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session. MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares were down 0.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.14 for a change of down 0.88%.

(NYSE:MPLX) shares were down 0.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.14 for a change of down 0.88%. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares were up 4.3% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.73.

(NASDAQ:DISCK) shares were up 4.3% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.73. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares were up 0.07% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.38 for a change of up 0.07%.

(NASDAQ:FITB) shares were up 0.07% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.38 for a change of up 0.07%. Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.4%.

(NASDAQ:FOXA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.4%. Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.13 on Friday, moving up 5.09%.

(NASDAQ:FOX) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.13 on Friday, moving up 5.09%. Hess (NYSE:HES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.46 on Friday morning, moving up 2.36%.

(NYSE:HES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.46 on Friday morning, moving up 2.36%. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.82. The stock traded up 2.77% on the session.

(NYSE:PKX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.82. The stock traded up 2.77% on the session. Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares hit $64.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.13%.

(NASDAQ:LYFT) shares hit $64.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.13%. Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Common Units (AMEX:CQP) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.30 Friday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.

(AMEX:CQP) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.30 Friday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day. Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) shares were up 3.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $401.92 for a change of up 3.71%.

(NYSE:COO) shares were up 3.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $401.92 for a change of up 3.71%. Cheniere Energy, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LNG) shares hit $75.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.61%.

(AMEX:LNG) shares hit $75.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.61%. Imperial Oil Limited Common Stock (AMEX:IMO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.95. Shares traded up 2.09%.

(AMEX:IMO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.95. Shares traded up 2.09%. Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.15. Shares traded up 4.37%.

(NYSE:DVN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.15. Shares traded up 4.37%. Celanese (NYSE:CE) shares were up 1.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.65 for a change of up 1.67%.

(NYSE:CE) shares were up 1.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.65 for a change of up 1.67%. Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.33 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.86%.

(NYSE:CVE) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.33 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.86%. News (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $25.06 with a daily change of down 0.34%.

(NASDAQ:NWSA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $25.06 with a daily change of down 0.34%. Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) stock made a new 52-week high of $87.95 Friday. The stock was up 5.92% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FANG) stock made a new 52-week high of $87.95 Friday. The stock was up 5.92% for the day. Tenaris (NYSE:TS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.44. The stock traded up 3.0% on the session.

(NYSE:TS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.44. The stock traded up 3.0% on the session. Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares hit a yearly high of $61.34. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session.

(NASDAQ:XRAY) shares hit a yearly high of $61.34. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session. WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $50.35 with a daily change of up 2.01%.

(NYSE:WRK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $50.35 with a daily change of up 2.01%. Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.65 on Friday morning, moving down 1.26%.

(NYSE:BSAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.65 on Friday morning, moving down 1.26%. Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.98. The stock was up 6.09% for the day.

(NYSE:CLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.98. The stock was up 6.09% for the day. Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.34 on Friday, moving up 3.99%.

(NYSE:VEDL) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.34 on Friday, moving up 3.99%. Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) shares hit a yearly high of $13.29. The stock traded up 2.02% on the session.

(NYSE:MRO) shares hit a yearly high of $13.29. The stock traded up 2.02% on the session. Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $28.39 with a daily change of up 5.22%.

(NYSE:GPS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $28.39 with a daily change of up 5.22%. Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.50 Friday. The stock was up 1.74% for the day.

(NASDAQ:STLD) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.50 Friday. The stock was up 1.74% for the day. Sasol (NYSE:SSL) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.85 Friday. The stock was up 3.86% for the day.

(NYSE:SSL) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.85 Friday. The stock was up 3.86% for the day. Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $159.82 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%.

(NASDAQ:EEFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $159.82 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%. Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) shares hit a yearly high of $20.90. The stock traded down 1.72% on the session.

(NYSE:WES) shares hit a yearly high of $20.90. The stock traded down 1.72% on the session. Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) shares were up 1.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.76 for a change of up 1.14%.

(NYSE:TRGP) shares were up 1.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.76 for a change of up 1.14%. Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares hit $28.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.52%.

(NYSE:OVV) shares hit $28.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.52%. Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) shares set a new yearly high of $77.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.

(NYSE:PB) shares set a new yearly high of $77.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session. Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $110.17. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.

(NYSE:CFR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $110.17. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session. Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) shares were up 0.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.28.

(NYSE:XEC) shares were up 0.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.28. BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.00 on Friday morning, moving up 0.73%.

(NASDAQ:BOKF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.00 on Friday morning, moving up 0.73%. HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.52 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.8%.

(NYSE:HFC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.52 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.8%. Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) stock set a new 52-week high of $75.23 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.91%.

(NYSE:PAG) stock set a new 52-week high of $75.23 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.91%. Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) shares broke to $24.26 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.29%.

(NASDAQ:PPC) shares broke to $24.26 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.29%. Colfax (NYSE:CFX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.62 on Friday morning, moving down 0.52%.

(NYSE:CFX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.62 on Friday morning, moving down 0.52%. Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.43. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session.

(NYSE:CBD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.43. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session. nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) shares hit a yearly high of $27.70. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.

(NYSE:NVT) shares hit a yearly high of $27.70. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session. Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares hit $79.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.82%.

(NASDAQ:WTFC) shares hit $79.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.82%. Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) shares were down 3.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.68.

(NYSE:AM) shares were down 3.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.68. Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $83.92 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.

(NASDAQ:TCBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $83.92 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%. PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares broke to $41.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.79%.

(NASDAQ:PDCE) shares broke to $41.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.79%. Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares hit $36.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.19%.

(NASDAQ:URBN) shares hit $36.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.19%. Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.02 Friday. The stock was up 2.52% for the day.

(NYSE:MCY) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.02 Friday. The stock was up 2.52% for the day. Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) shares were up 0.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.05 for a change of up 0.55%.

(NASDAQ:ISBC) shares were up 0.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.05 for a change of up 0.55%. Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.77. The stock traded up 2.98% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CATY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.77. The stock traded up 2.98% on the session. Greif (NYSE:GEF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%.

(NYSE:GEF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) shares hit $19.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.02%.

(NASDAQ:ONB) shares hit $19.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.02%. CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.88 on Friday morning, moving up 2.84%.

(NASDAQ:CVBF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.88 on Friday morning, moving up 2.84%. ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) shares hit $45.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.57%.

(NYSE:ABM) shares hit $45.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.57%. International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) shares hit a yearly high of $48.47. The stock traded up 2.97% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IBOC) shares hit a yearly high of $48.47. The stock traded up 2.97% on the session. Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.27 on Friday morning, moving up 4.43%.

(NYSE:MTDR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.27 on Friday morning, moving up 4.43%. Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%.

(NYSE:MUR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%. Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.30 on Friday, moving down 1.22%.

(NYSE:AR) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.30 on Friday, moving down 1.22%. Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $54.40 with a daily change of up 2.77%.

(NASDAQ:SFBS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $54.40 with a daily change of up 2.77%. Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) shares were down 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $89.58.

(NYSE:AIN) shares were down 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $89.58. Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $50.31. Shares traded up 0.23%.

(NYSE:KTB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $50.31. Shares traded up 0.23%. Cactus (NYSE:WHD) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.31 on Friday, moving up 1.79%.

(NYSE:WHD) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.31 on Friday, moving up 1.79%. Transocean (NYSE:RIG) shares broke to $4.34 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.31%.

(NYSE:RIG) shares broke to $4.34 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.31%. First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) shares hit a yearly high of $21.05. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FMBI) shares hit a yearly high of $21.05. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session. Retail Props of America (NYSE:RPAI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.28. Shares traded down 1.86%.

(NYSE:RPAI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.28. Shares traded down 1.86%. EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) shares were up 0.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.98.

(NYSE:ENLC) shares were up 0.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.98. Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.72 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.08%.

(NASDAQ:MNRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.72 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.08%. Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.32 on Friday morning, moving up 5.61%.

(NYSE:CPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.32 on Friday morning, moving up 5.61%. Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.29 on Friday, moving up 0.79%.

(NASDAQ:HUBG) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.29 on Friday, moving up 0.79%. Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.11 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.76%.

(NASDAQ:TRMK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.11 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.76%. SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.29 on Friday, moving up 2.37%.

(NYSE:SM) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.29 on Friday, moving up 2.37%. Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $112.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.19%.

(NYSE:CPK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $112.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.19%. Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.25 on Friday, moving down 7.95%.

(NYSE:EB) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.25 on Friday, moving down 7.95%. Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $55.34 with a daily change of up 2.39%.

(NASDAQ:BANR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $55.34 with a daily change of up 2.39%. Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) shares were up 2.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.96.

(NYSE:CEQP) shares were up 2.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.96. Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) shares were up 2.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.97.

(NASDAQ:NWBI) shares were up 2.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.97. Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.25. The stock was up 2.49% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LKFN) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.25. The stock was up 2.49% for the day. Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) shares were up 2.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.72.

(NASDAQ:HOPE) shares were up 2.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.72. Provident Financial (NYSE:PFS) shares were up 7.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.76.

(NYSE:PFS) shares were up 7.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.76. CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) shares hit a yearly high of $32.24. The stock traded up 2.1% on the session.

(NYSE:CBZ) shares hit a yearly high of $32.24. The stock traded up 2.1% on the session. NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) shares were up 3.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.39.

(NASDAQ:NBTB) shares were up 3.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.39. Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares set a new yearly high of $62.08 this morning. The stock was down 4.63% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GRPN) shares set a new yearly high of $62.08 this morning. The stock was down 4.63% on the session. Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) shares were down 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.25.

(NYSE:GWB) shares were down 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.25. Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.70 on Friday, moving up 6.18%.

(NYSE:CPE) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.70 on Friday, moving up 6.18%. GMS (NYSE:GMS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $39.54 with a daily change of up 3.35%.

(NYSE:GMS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $39.54 with a daily change of up 3.35%. Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares hit $8.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.1%.

(NASDAQ:PTEN) shares hit $8.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.1%. WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares were down 2.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.70.

(NYSE:WOW) shares were down 2.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.70. RPC (NYSE:RES) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.93. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.

(NYSE:RES) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.93. The stock was up 0.46% for the day. Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.69 on Friday, moving up 0.29%.

(NYSE:KOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.69 on Friday, moving up 0.29%. First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.59. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.

(NYSE:FCF) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.59. The stock was up 2.12% for the day. Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.08 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 9.8%.

(NASDAQ:CDEV) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.08 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 9.8%. Imax (NYSE:IMAX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.86. Shares traded up 9.49%.

(NYSE:IMAX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.86. Shares traded up 9.49%. Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.00. The stock traded up 5.51% on the session.

(NYSE:OII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.00. The stock traded up 5.51% on the session. RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $42.50. Shares traded up 0.63%.

(NASDAQ:RMR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $42.50. Shares traded up 0.63%. Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) shares were down 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.78.

(NYSE:DRQ) shares were down 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.78. Tompkins Financial Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:TMP) shares hit a yearly high of $85.80. The stock traded up 3.85% on the session.

(AMEX:TMP) shares hit a yearly high of $85.80. The stock traded up 3.85% on the session. City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $80.90. Shares traded up 2.59%.

(NASDAQ:CHCO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $80.90. Shares traded up 2.59%. Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) shares broke to $38.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.01%.

(NASDAQ:SBSI) shares broke to $38.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.01%. Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares were down 1.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.19.

(NYSE:QUOT) shares were down 1.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.19. Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) shares were up 2.84% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.38.

(NYSE:ENVA) shares were up 2.84% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.38. ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) shares set a new yearly high of $12.60 this morning. The stock was up 2.09% on the session.

(NYSE:PUMP) shares set a new yearly high of $12.60 this morning. The stock was up 2.09% on the session. Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $39.10. Shares traded up 3.14%.

(NASDAQ:MATW) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $39.10. Shares traded up 3.14%. Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares were up 3.78% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.98 for a change of up 3.78%.

(NASDAQ:SYBT) shares were up 3.78% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.98 for a change of up 3.78%. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) shares hit a yearly high of $61.17. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OAS) shares hit a yearly high of $61.17. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session. Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) shares set a new yearly high of $5.46 this morning. The stock was up 2.26% on the session.

(NYSE:ERF) shares set a new yearly high of $5.46 this morning. The stock was up 2.26% on the session. German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.48 on Friday, moving up 4.32%.

(NASDAQ:GABC) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.48 on Friday, moving up 4.32%. NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.45 Friday. The stock was up 8.02% for the day.

(NYSE:NEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.45 Friday. The stock was up 8.02% for the day. Chase Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:CCF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $117.16 with a daily change of up 2.82%.

(AMEX:CCF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $117.16 with a daily change of up 2.82%. Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) shares were up 4.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.70 for a change of up 4.2%.

(NASDAQ:MBIN) shares were up 4.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.70 for a change of up 4.2%. First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.07%.

(NASDAQ:FFWM) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.07%. QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.42 Friday. The stock was up 6.03% for the day.

(NYSE:QEP) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.42 Friday. The stock was up 6.03% for the day. Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.40 on Friday morning, moving up 3.19%.

(NASDAQ:KRNY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.40 on Friday morning, moving up 3.19%. ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.18 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.24%.

(NASDAQ:CNOB) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.18 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.24%. US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.52%.

(NYSE:SLCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.52%. HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.34 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.99%.

(NASDAQ:HMST) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.34 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.99%. Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) shares broke to $18.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.32%.

(NASDAQ:EBSB) shares broke to $18.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.32%. Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) shares were up 5.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.15.

(NASDAQ:OBNK) shares were up 5.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.15. US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) shares hit a yearly high of $58.68. The stock traded down 1.73% on the session.

(NASDAQ:USCR) shares hit a yearly high of $58.68. The stock traded down 1.73% on the session. Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares hit a yearly high of $44.46. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares hit a yearly high of $44.46. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session. Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) shares hit a yearly high of $124.55. The stock traded up 4.51% on the session.

(NYSE:NBR) shares hit a yearly high of $124.55. The stock traded up 4.51% on the session. Contango Oil & Gas Company Common Stock (TX) (AMEX:MCF) shares hit $5.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.36%.

(AMEX:MCF) shares hit $5.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.36%. Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.33. The stock traded up 1.48% on the session.

(NASDAQ:WASH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.33. The stock traded up 1.48% on the session. WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.10 Friday. The stock was down 3.04% for the day.

(NASDAQ:WETF) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.10 Friday. The stock was down 3.04% for the day. Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) shares were up 1.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.15 for a change of up 1.69%.

(NASDAQ:BMTC) shares were up 1.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.15 for a change of up 1.69%. Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.95.

(NASDAQ:NCBS) shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.95. Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.39%.

(NASDAQ:CTBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.39%. Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares broke to $38.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.16%.

(NYSE:BCEI) shares broke to $38.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.16%. HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.67. The stock was up 4.85% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HONE) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.67. The stock was up 4.85% for the day. Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.71. Shares traded up 1.53%.

(NASDAQ:NFBK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.71. Shares traded up 1.53%. MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.51. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.

(NYSE:MX) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.51. The stock was down 3.11% for the day. Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.52 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%.

(NYSE:PZN) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.52 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%. Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.65 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.92%.

(NASDAQ:FFIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.65 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.92%. Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.04 on Friday morning, moving up 3.77%.

(NASDAQ:CAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.04 on Friday morning, moving up 3.77%. W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.00 on Friday morning, moving up 19.31%.

(NYSE:WTI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.00 on Friday morning, moving up 19.31%. REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) shares were up 7.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $103.66 for a change of up 7.54%.

(NYSE:REX) shares were up 7.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $103.66 for a change of up 7.54%. Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $28.34 with a daily change of up 1.39%.

(NASDAQ:MSBI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $28.34 with a daily change of up 1.39%. NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares broke to $34.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.5%.

(NASDAQ:NSSC) shares broke to $34.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.5%. Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $27.29. Shares traded up 0.25%.

(NYSE:GTS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $27.29. Shares traded up 0.25%. Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) shares hit $11.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.05%.

(NASDAQ:LBC) shares hit $11.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.05%. Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) shares hit $15.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.03%.

(NYSE:TDW) shares hit $15.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.03%. Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.12%.

(NASDAQ:CATC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.12%. Hingham Institution (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares set a new yearly high of $278.31 this morning. The stock was up 1.65% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HIFS) shares set a new yearly high of $278.31 this morning. The stock was up 1.65% on the session. Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $19.11. Shares traded up 4.61%.

(NASDAQ:HAFC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $19.11. Shares traded up 4.61%. DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.79%.

(NASDAQ:DXPE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.79%. Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.38 on Friday morning, moving up 3.82%.

(NASDAQ:AROW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.38 on Friday morning, moving up 3.82%. CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.80 on Friday, moving up 5.03%.

(NASDAQ:CRAI) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.80 on Friday, moving up 5.03%. Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) shares hit $21.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.73%.

(NASDAQ:WSBF) shares hit $21.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.73%. First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares hit $28.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.29%.

(NASDAQ:FCBC) shares hit $28.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.29%. Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 6.29%.

(NASDAQ:BWB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 6.29%. Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.15 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.84%.

(NYSE:OIS) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.15 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.84%. FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH) shares hit a yearly high of $52.36. The stock traded up 4.72% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FRPH) shares hit a yearly high of $52.36. The stock traded up 4.72% on the session. HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.44 on Friday, moving up 2.29%.

(NASDAQ:HBT) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.44 on Friday, moving up 2.29%. Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.22%.

(NASDAQ:FISI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.22%. Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.66 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.77%.

(NASDAQ:CCBG) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.66 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.77%. Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) shares were up 4.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $154.18.

(NYSE:BH) shares were up 4.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $154.18. Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:BHB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $30.96. Shares traded up 3.76%.

(AMEX:BHB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $30.96. Shares traded up 3.76%. Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) shares were up 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.69.

(NASDAQ:ACBI) shares were up 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.69. Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.18. The stock traded up 4.05% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RRBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.18. The stock traded up 4.05% on the session. South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) shares set a new yearly high of $22.73 this morning. The stock was up 6.31% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SPFI) shares set a new yearly high of $22.73 this morning. The stock was up 6.31% on the session. West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.98 on Friday morning, moving up 2.7%.

(NASDAQ:WTBA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.98 on Friday morning, moving up 2.7%. UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) shares were up 1.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.31 for a change of up 1.25%.

(NASDAQ:UFPT) shares were up 1.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.31 for a change of up 1.25%. RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) shares were up 0.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.98 for a change of up 0.92%.

(NASDAQ:RBB) shares were up 0.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.98 for a change of up 0.92%. Star Group (NYSE:SGU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.21 on Friday morning, moving up 0.1%.

(NYSE:SGU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.21 on Friday morning, moving up 0.1%. Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares were up 3.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.97.

(NASDAQ:EGLE) shares were up 3.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.97. Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $36.75 with a daily change of up 2.88%.

(NYSE:RM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $36.75 with a daily change of up 2.88%. Southern National Bancorp (NASDAQ:SONA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.32 with a daily change of up 2.26%.

(NASDAQ:SONA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.32 with a daily change of up 2.26%. Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.00. The stock traded up 3.53% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EBTC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.00. The stock traded up 3.53% on the session. Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.71%.

(NASDAQ:CZNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.71%. Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) shares broke to $47.83 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.74%.

(NASDAQ:SFST) shares broke to $47.83 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.74%. Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares hit a yearly high of $15.80. The stock traded down 4.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FDUS) shares hit a yearly high of $15.80. The stock traded down 4.06% on the session. Adams Natural Resources (NYSE:PEO) shares hit $15.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.41%.

(NYSE:PEO) shares hit $15.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.41%. Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) shares hit $39.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.05%.

(NASDAQ:SMBC) shares hit $39.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.05%. Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.94 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.61%.

(NASDAQ:CIVB) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.94 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.61%. SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) shares were up 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.50.

(NASDAQ:SMBK) shares were up 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.50. Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.26 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.

(NYSE:ALTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.26 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%. Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.68 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.06%.

(NYSE:BVH) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.68 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.06%. Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares broke to $4.46 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.9%.

(NASDAQ:CLMT) shares broke to $4.46 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.9%. Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.84 Friday. The stock was down 3.26% for the day.

(NYSE:TTI) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.84 Friday. The stock was down 3.26% for the day. Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.91. The stock was down 3.26% for the day.

(NYSE:CEM) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.91. The stock was down 3.26% for the day. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.00. The stock was up 4.32% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FNLC) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.00. The stock was up 4.32% for the day. Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) shares were up 0.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.98.

(NASDAQ:HBCP) shares were up 0.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.98. Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.38 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.24%.

(NYSE:TYG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.38 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.24%. FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) shares hit a yearly high of $67.45. The stock traded up 5.27% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FSBW) shares hit a yearly high of $67.45. The stock traded up 5.27% on the session. Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.37 on Friday, moving up 5.57%.

(NASDAQ:NRIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.37 on Friday, moving up 5.57%. MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) shares hit a yearly high of $9.55. The stock traded up 2.33% on the session.

(NYSE:MG) shares hit a yearly high of $9.55. The stock traded up 2.33% on the session. FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) shares were up 4.77% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.86 for a change of up 4.77%.

(NASDAQ:FVCB) shares were up 4.77% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.86 for a change of up 4.77%. Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) shares hit a yearly high of $18.50. The stock traded up 3.93% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CBNK) shares hit a yearly high of $18.50. The stock traded up 3.93% on the session. Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) shares hit $21.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.95%.

(NASDAQ:PKBK) shares hit $21.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.95%. Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.75 Friday. The stock was up 2.33% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TSBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.75 Friday. The stock was up 2.33% for the day. Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF) shares were up 9.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.72 for a change of up 9.15%.

(NASDAQ:ORRF) shares were up 9.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.72 for a change of up 9.15%. Central Valley Community (NASDAQ:CVCY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $19.77. Shares traded up 2.92%.

(NASDAQ:CVCY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $19.77. Shares traded up 2.92%. ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.03 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 3.53%.

(NYSE:EMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.03 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 3.53%. GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.55. Shares traded up 0.43%.

(NYSE:GPX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.55. Shares traded up 0.43%. Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.95 on Friday morning, moving up 5.32%.

(NASDAQ:ATLO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.95 on Friday morning, moving up 5.32%. Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) shares broke to $13.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.89%.

(NASDAQ:PVBC) shares broke to $13.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.89%. Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $36.22 with a daily change of up 13.64%.

(NASDAQ:HURC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $36.22 with a daily change of up 13.64%. Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.75 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.46%.

(NASDAQ:BELFA) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.75 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.46%. Good Works Acquisition (NASDAQ:GWAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.85. The stock was up 6.43% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GWAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.85. The stock was up 6.43% for the day. Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.74. The stock was up 3.11% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MPB) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.74. The stock was up 3.11% for the day. Western New England (NASDAQ:WNEB) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.69 on Friday, moving up 1.72%.

(NASDAQ:WNEB) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.69 on Friday, moving up 1.72%. Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG) shares hit $27.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.49%.

(NASDAQ:BWFG) shares hit $27.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.49%. Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.10 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.46%.

(NASDAQ:SLCT) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.10 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.46%. First Business Financial (NASDAQ:FBIZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.27 on Friday morning, moving up 3.42%.

(NASDAQ:FBIZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.27 on Friday morning, moving up 3.42%. Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.73%.

(NYSE:PBT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.73%. Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.56. The stock traded up 2.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TCFC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.56. The stock traded up 2.58% on the session. 1st Constitution (NASDAQ:FCCY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 7.7%.

(NASDAQ:FCCY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 7.7%. Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.83. The stock was up 2.32% for the day.

(NYSE:TREC) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.83. The stock was up 2.32% for the day. Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.01 Friday. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CHMG) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.01 Friday. The stock was up 2.22% for the day. DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) shares were up 5.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.43.

(NYSE:DHX) shares were up 5.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.43. FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) shares were up 7.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.77.

(NASDAQ:FNCB) shares were up 7.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.77. Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.60. Shares traded up 4.06%.

(NASDAQ:RVSB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.60. Shares traded up 4.06%. County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) shares were up 7.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.00.

(NASDAQ:ICBK) shares were up 7.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.00. OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.42 on Friday morning, moving up 2.09%.

(NASDAQ:OPBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.42 on Friday morning, moving up 2.09%. Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) shares were up 4.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.92.

(NASDAQ:MFNC) shares were up 4.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.92. Plumas (NASDAQ:PLBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.64 Friday. The stock was up 5.86% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PLBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.64 Friday. The stock was up 5.86% for the day. Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE:NTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.55 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.23%.

(NYSE:NTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.55 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.23%. First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) shares were up 5.04% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.00 for a change of up 5.04%.

(NASDAQ:FCCO) shares were up 5.04% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.00 for a change of up 5.04%. Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) shares were down 18.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.14.

(NYSE:LEE) shares were down 18.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.14. ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) shares hit $20.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.31%.

(NYSE:CTR) shares hit $20.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.31%. Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.04 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%.

(NASDAQ:SVBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.04 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%. Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.86 on Friday morning, moving up 6.26%.

(NASDAQ:UNB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.86 on Friday morning, moving up 6.26%. Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.67. The stock traded down 0.55% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PTRS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.67. The stock traded down 0.55% on the session. inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.88. The stock was up 3.14% for the day.

(AMEX:INTT) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.88. The stock was up 3.14% for the day. Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.47 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 181.12%.

(NASDAQ:EYES) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.47 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 181.12%. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE:FMO) shares were down 3.03% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.71.

(NYSE:FMO) shares were down 3.03% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.71. First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) shares hit a yearly high of $9.41. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FSEA) shares hit a yearly high of $9.41. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session. Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.36 with a daily change of down 1.98%.

(NYSE:CEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.36 with a daily change of down 1.98%. XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $6.11. Shares traded up 38.4%.

