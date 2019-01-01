QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
South Plains Financial Inc operates as a bank holding company. The company provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust, and mortgage services. The company has two reportable segments: banking and insurance. The majority of the revenue is generated from the banking segment.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6700.790 0.1200
REV53.950M54.377M427.000K

South Plains Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy South Plains Financial (SPFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ: SPFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are South Plains Financial's (SPFI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for South Plains Financial (SPFI) stock?

A

The latest price target for South Plains Financial (NASDAQ: SPFI) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on June 3, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting SPFI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -18.70% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for South Plains Financial (SPFI)?

A

The stock price for South Plains Financial (NASDAQ: SPFI) is $27.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does South Plains Financial (SPFI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) reporting earnings?

A

South Plains Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is South Plains Financial (SPFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for South Plains Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does South Plains Financial (SPFI) operate in?

A

South Plains Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.