Orrstown Financial Services Inc is a holding company engaged in commercial banking and trust business, this involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. It is also engaged in lending services for commercial, residential, commercial mortgages, construction, municipal, and various forms of consumer lending. Deposit services include checking, savings, time, and money market deposits. It also provides investment and brokerage services through its Financial Advisors division. The company operates in a significant segment - Community Banking.