QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
23.62 - 24.14
Vol / Avg.
22.2K/21.1K
Div / Yield
0.76/3.14%
52 Wk
18.32 - 25.91
Mkt Cap
267.1M
Payout Ratio
25
Open
23.87
P/E
8.17
EPS
0.61
Shares
11.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Apr 20, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Mar 31, 2021, 4:04PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Orrstown Financial Services Inc is a holding company engaged in commercial banking and trust business, this involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. It is also engaged in lending services for commercial, residential, commercial mortgages, construction, municipal, and various forms of consumer lending. Deposit services include checking, savings, time, and money market deposits. It also provides investment and brokerage services through its Financial Advisors division. The company operates in a significant segment - Community Banking.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6600.600 -0.0600
REV23.240M22.598M-642.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Orrstown Finl Servs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orrstown Finl Servs (ORRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ: ORRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orrstown Finl Servs's (ORRF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Orrstown Finl Servs (ORRF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ: ORRF) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.50 expecting ORRF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -43.47% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orrstown Finl Servs (ORRF)?

A

The stock price for Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ: ORRF) is $23.88 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Orrstown Finl Servs (ORRF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Q

When is Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF) reporting earnings?

A

Orrstown Finl Servs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Orrstown Finl Servs (ORRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orrstown Finl Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does Orrstown Finl Servs (ORRF) operate in?

A

Orrstown Finl Servs is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.