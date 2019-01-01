QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
20.39 - 20.74
Vol / Avg.
3.4K/8.4K
Div / Yield
0.52/2.54%
52 Wk
16.94 - 23.42
Mkt Cap
156.3M
Payout Ratio
23.41
Open
20.45
P/E
9.97
EPS
0.52
Shares
7.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Community Corp is a bank holding company, which provides commercial banking services. It is engaged in the general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. It operates through following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its lending lines include consumer loans, real estate loans, home improvement loans, home loans, flex loans, construction loans, agricultural loans and others. Geographically all the business is functioned in US region.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4900.520 0.0300
REV14.720M14.790M70.000K

Analyst Ratings

First Community Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Community (FCCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Community (NASDAQ: FCCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Community's (FCCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Community (FCCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Community (NASDAQ: FCCO) was reported by Raymond James on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FCCO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Community (FCCO)?

A

The stock price for First Community (NASDAQ: FCCO) is $20.7 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does First Community (FCCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Q

When is First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) reporting earnings?

A

First Community’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is First Community (FCCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Community.

Q

What sector and industry does First Community (FCCO) operate in?

A

First Community is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.