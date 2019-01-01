First Community Corp is a bank holding company, which provides commercial banking services. It is engaged in the general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. It operates through following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its lending lines include consumer loans, real estate loans, home improvement loans, home loans, flex loans, construction loans, agricultural loans and others. Geographically all the business is functioned in US region.