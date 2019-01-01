QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Riverview Bancorp Inc is an American saving and loan holding company of Riverview Community Bank. The company through its subsidiaries engages in the business of attracting deposits and puts it to use in its market area to originate commercial business. It organizes in two operating segments, Banking Operations performed by the bank and trust and Investment Services performed by the Trust company. The company products and services include checking, saving, money market, mortgage, home equity, consumer, online banking, cash management, and others.

Riverview Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ: RVSB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Riverview Bancorp's (RVSB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ: RVSB) was reported by Raymond James on August 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting RVSB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)?

A

The stock price for Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ: RVSB) is $7.41 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 4, 2022.

Q

When is Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) reporting earnings?

A

Riverview Bancorp’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Riverview Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) operate in?

A

Riverview Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.