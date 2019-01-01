Riverview Bancorp Inc is an American saving and loan holding company of Riverview Community Bank. The company through its subsidiaries engages in the business of attracting deposits and puts it to use in its market area to originate commercial business. It organizes in two operating segments, Banking Operations performed by the bank and trust and Investment Services performed by the Trust company. The company products and services include checking, saving, money market, mortgage, home equity, consumer, online banking, cash management, and others.