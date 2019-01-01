QQQ
Tompkins Financial Corp is a Financial Holding Company. It has three business segments, consisting of banking, insurance and wealth management. It offers various products and services, including commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance. Insurance is comprised of property and casualty insurance services and employee benefit consulting. Wealth management activities include the results of the company's trust, financial planning, and wealth management services.

Tompkins Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tompkins Financial (TMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tompkins Financial (AMEX: TMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tompkins Financial's (TMP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tompkins Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Tompkins Financial (TMP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tompkins Financial (AMEX: TMP) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting TMP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -18.31% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tompkins Financial (TMP)?

A

The stock price for Tompkins Financial (AMEX: TMP) is $77.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tompkins Financial (TMP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is Tompkins Financial (AMEX:TMP) reporting earnings?

A

Tompkins Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Tompkins Financial (TMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tompkins Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Tompkins Financial (TMP) operate in?

A

Tompkins Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.