Range
10.3 - 10.33
Vol / Avg.
2K/2.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.01 - 11.07
Mkt Cap
61.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.33
P/E
28.83
EPS
0.08
Shares
6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
First Seacoast Bancorp through its subsidiary operates a chartered mutual savings bank. Its business consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family loans, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans among others. The company reports in a single segment that is Banking services which includes residential lending, commercial banking, personal banking and wealth management.

First Seacoast Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Seacoast Bancorp (FSEA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSEA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Seacoast Bancorp's (FSEA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Seacoast Bancorp (FSEA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Seacoast Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for First Seacoast Bancorp (FSEA)?

A

The stock price for First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSEA) is $10.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Seacoast Bancorp (FSEA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Seacoast Bancorp.

Q

When is First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) reporting earnings?

A

First Seacoast Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is First Seacoast Bancorp (FSEA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Seacoast Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does First Seacoast Bancorp (FSEA) operate in?

A

First Seacoast Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.