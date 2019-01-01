QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.45 - 13.23
Vol / Avg.
70.1K/48.2K
Div / Yield
0.4/3.03%
52 Wk
9.07 - 14.86
Mkt Cap
195.3M
Payout Ratio
18.09
Open
13.05
P/E
7.03
EPS
0.6
Shares
15.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 5:13PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 5:11PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 5:35PM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 5:04PM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 6:00PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
OP Bancorp is engaged in the financial service domain in the United States. It is a holding company of the Open Bank, which is a California state-chartered an FDIC-insured financial institution. The company core activities reflect accepting deposits and making loans and investments. Its deposit products are demand and time deposits, and the primary lending products are commercial business loans which are offered to small and medium-sized businesses.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5200.590 0.0700
REV20.500M24.385M3.885M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

OP Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OP Bancorp (OPBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ: OPBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OP Bancorp's (OPBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OP Bancorp (OPBK) stock?

A

The latest price target for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ: OPBK) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on February 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting OPBK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.73% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OP Bancorp (OPBK)?

A

The stock price for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ: OPBK) is $12.9 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does OP Bancorp (OPBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) reporting earnings?

A

OP Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is OP Bancorp (OPBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OP Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does OP Bancorp (OPBK) operate in?

A

OP Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.