You can purchase shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ: OPBK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in OP Bancorp’s space includes: FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW), Bogota Finl (NASDAQ:BSBK), Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP), Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV).
The latest price target for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ: OPBK) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on February 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting OPBK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.73% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ: OPBK) is $12.9 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.
OP Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for OP Bancorp.
OP Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.