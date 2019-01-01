Northwest Bancshares Inc is a stockholding company for Northwest Bank. Northwest Bank is a stock savings bank and community-oriented financial institution offering personal and banking business solutions, investment managements, and trust services and insurance products. It also offers consumer finance loans through a wholly owned subsidiary. The bank's loan portfolio segment consists of personal banking and business banking loans. Personal banking includes residential mortgages, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. Business banking loans consist of commercial real estate loans and commercial loans. Net interest income is the company's primary contributor to revenue.