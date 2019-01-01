|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.220
|0.260
|0.0400
|REV
|98.590M
|96.656M
|-1.934M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ: NWBI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Northwest Bancshares’s space includes: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI), NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB), Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN).
The latest price target for Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ: NWBI) was reported by B. Riley Securities on July 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting NWBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.64% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ: NWBI) is $13.64 last updated Today at 8:32:49 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.
Northwest Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Northwest Bancshares.
Northwest Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.