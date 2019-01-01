QQQ
Range
13.38 - 13.69
Vol / Avg.
626.5K/802.7K
Div / Yield
0.8/5.72%
52 Wk
12.37 - 15.48
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
65.29
Open
13.68
P/E
11.55
EPS
0.24
Shares
126.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Northwest Bancshares Inc is a stockholding company for Northwest Bank. Northwest Bank is a stock savings bank and community-oriented financial institution offering personal and banking business solutions, investment managements, and trust services and insurance products. It also offers consumer finance loans through a wholly owned subsidiary. The bank's loan portfolio segment consists of personal banking and business banking loans. Personal banking includes residential mortgages, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. Business banking loans consist of commercial real estate loans and commercial loans. Net interest income is the company's primary contributor to revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2200.260 0.0400
REV98.590M96.656M-1.934M

Analyst Ratings

Northwest Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ: NWBI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Northwest Bancshares's (NWBI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ: NWBI) was reported by B. Riley Securities on July 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting NWBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.64% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)?

A

The stock price for Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ: NWBI) is $13.64 last updated Today at 8:32:49 PM.

Q

Does Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.

Q

When is Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) reporting earnings?

A

Northwest Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northwest Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) operate in?

A

Northwest Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.