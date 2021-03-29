Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Monday's morning session saw 201 companies set new 52-week highs.
Areas of Significance:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).
- Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 54.42% to reach a new 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:
- UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) stock made a new 52-week high of $380.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
- Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $305.55. The stock traded down 0.37% on the session.
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.94 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.
- Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) shares reached a new 52-week high of $219.40 on Monday morning, moving up 0.19%.
- Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $223.34 with a daily change of down 0.13%.
- Linde (NYSE:LIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $282.15 on Monday morning, moving down 0.37%.
- Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) shares set a new 52-week high of $192.90 on Monday, moving down 0.65%.
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $137.05 with a daily change of up 0.44%.
- 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $195.86 with a daily change of up 0.27%.
- Target (NYSE:TGT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $201.95 with a daily change of down 0.51%.
- Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) shares were up 0.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $376.81 for a change of up 0.56%.
- CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) stock made a new 52-week high of $98.08 Monday. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
- Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $228.54. Shares traded down 0.1%.
- Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) shares broke to $273.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.06%.
- Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) stock set a new 52-week high of $768.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.07%.
- Waste Management (NYSE:WM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $130.78. Shares traded up 0.58%.
- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $184.04 on Monday morning, moving up 1.23%.
- Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) shares were up 1.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.92.
- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
- Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $169.47. Shares traded up 0.15%.
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.93 Monday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
- Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.98 on Monday, moving up 3.06%.
- PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $155.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%.
- Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) shares were up 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.48.
- O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares hit $509.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.
- Corning (NYSE:GLW) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.44%.
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares were down 0.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $159.75.
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $203.31 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) shares set a new yearly high of $91.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
- Lennar (NYSE:LEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.53 Monday. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares broke to $190.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.3%.
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares set a new 52-week high of $275.41 on Monday, moving up 0.54%.
- AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1,426.15. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
- McKesson (NYSE:MCK) shares hit $195.96 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares were up 1.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $70.67 for a change of up 1.42%.
- AMETEK (NYSE:AME) shares reached a new 52-week high of $127.64 on Monday morning, moving down 0.19%.
- Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $238.39 on Monday morning, moving up 0.16%.
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $116.23. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
- Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) stock hit a yearly high price of $401.81. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
- Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $82.76 with a daily change of up 4.08%.
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) shares set a new 52-week high of $119.67 on Monday, moving up 0.29%.
- United Rentals (NYSE:URI) stock hit a yearly high price of $335.59. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.
- CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) stock made a new 52-week high of $168.96 Monday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
- POSCO (NYSE:PKX) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.60 Monday. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.
- CarMax (NYSE:KMX) shares broke to $136.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.68%.
- Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.47. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.
- Fortis (NYSE:FTS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.63. Shares traded up 0.07%.
- Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares hit $140.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.03%.
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) stock hit a yearly high price of $149.73. The stock was down 0.97% for the day.
- KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.72 on Monday morning, moving up 0.33%.
- Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.54 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.
- Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) stock set a new 52-week high of $108.34 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.
- Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $32.37. Shares traded down 0.65%.
- JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) stock made a new 52-week high of $168.52 Monday. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
- Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) shares hit $32.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%.
- NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.58. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
- Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $128.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.02%.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares hit a yearly high of $38.98. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
- Masco (NYSE:MAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.81. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
- WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares were up 0.99% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.43 for a change of up 0.99%.
- Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) shares were down 0.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $225.50 for a change of down 0.34%.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) shares hit a yearly high of $184.47. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.
- PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $53.65. Shares traded down 0.21%.
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares set a new 52-week high of $215.91 on Monday, moving up 2.03%.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) stock set a new 52-week high of $94.97 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%.
- Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) shares hit a yearly high of $233.75. The stock traded up 1.7% on the session.
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) stock made a new 52-week high of $187.91 Monday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
- Lennox International (NYSE:LII) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $326.83. Shares traded up 1.18%.
- RH (NYSE:RH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $610.00 on Monday morning, moving up 1.14%.
- Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) shares set a new yearly high of $128.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.
- Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.91 on Monday, moving up 0.71%.
- A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) shares hit a yearly high of $70.11. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares hit a yearly high of $52.00. The stock traded up 2.88% on the session.
- Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shares were up 1.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.93.
- Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) shares set a new 52-week high of $191.30 on Monday, moving up 0.58%.
- Watsco (NYSE:WSO) stock hit a yearly high price of $266.07. The stock was up 2.19% for the day.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) shares were up 1.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $158.60.
- Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) shares were up 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.90.
- AECOM (NYSE:ACM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.41. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.
- AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares broke to $145.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.54%.
- AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares hit $17.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.06%.
- Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) stock made a new 52-week high of $169.51 Monday. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.
- Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $111.86. The stock traded up 1.96% on the session.
- Genpact (NYSE:G) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.83 Monday. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.
- Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $221.29 with a daily change of up 1.45%.
- Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.56. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.
- ITT (NYSE:ITT) shares hit a yearly high of $91.67. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.
- AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares hit $96.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.71%.
- Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares set a new yearly high of $52.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.
- Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares were up 5.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.07.
- Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) stock set a new 52-week high of $148.47 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.55%.
- BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $86.32. The stock traded up 3.56% on the session.
- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.33%.
- Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) shares broke to $108.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%.
- Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.27. Shares traded up 1.16%.
- United States Steel (NYSE:X) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.76 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.85%.
- Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shares hit a yearly high of $153.55. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session.
- Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $170.83 on Monday, moving up 0.23%.
- Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) shares were up 0.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.76.
- Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.53%.
- BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) shares were up 1.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $65.82.
- First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.47 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.98%.
- SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.21 on Monday, moving up 0.67%.
- Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $230.89 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $30.73. Shares traded up 0.66%.
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) shares hit a yearly high of $121.28. The stock traded down 0.98% on the session.
- Maximus (NYSE:MMS) shares were up 1.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.21 for a change of up 1.38%.
- EQT (NYSE:EQT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.36. Shares traded up 0.05%.
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.35. The stock traded up 2.13% on the session.
- Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $148.64 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.03%.
- Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) shares hit $98.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.
- MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.27 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%.
- Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.47 on Monday, moving up 1.37%.
- Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) shares were up 1.97% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.19.
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) shares broke to $32.70 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.15%.
- Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ:SLGN) shares were up 0.84% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.58 for a change of up 0.84%.
- TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $103.30. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.
- National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares hit a yearly high of $51.06. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.
- Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.01 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.68%.
- UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $74.97 with a daily change of up 0.38%.
- PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) stock hit a yearly high price of $161.17. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.
- Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) shares broke to $154.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.29%.
- Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.01%.
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) shares set a new 52-week high of $204.10 on Monday, moving up 1.92%.
- Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.43 on Monday morning, moving up 1.89%.
- Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $131.02 with a daily change of up 0.58%.
- Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.30 on Monday morning, moving up 1.37%.
- LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares hit a yearly high of $153.76. The stock traded down 0.52% on the session.
- CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) shares hit a yearly high of $15.88. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.
- H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $64.63. Shares traded up 0.83%.
- Avista (NYSE:AVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.71. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.
- Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.50 on Monday morning, moving up 0.86%.
- NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) shares set a new yearly high of $65.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.
- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) shares were up 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.93.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares set a new 52-week high of $95.98 on Monday, moving up 0.31%.
- Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) shares hit a yearly high of $57.95. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
- Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) shares were up 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.30.
- Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) shares set a new yearly high of $51.86 this morning. The stock was up 1.42% on the session.
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares hit a yearly high of $44.93. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $7.65 with a daily change of up 4.1%.
- Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.91. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.
- O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) shares were up 2.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.95.
- Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.89. The stock was down 0.56% for the day.
- Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares hit $18.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.16%.
- COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares broke to $13.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.22%.
- Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) shares were down 0.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.67 for a change of down 0.48%.
- Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $78.76. Shares traded up 2.06%.
- M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.70 on Monday morning, moving down 0.29%.
- Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $32.25. Shares traded up 0.4%.
- Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) shares were down 0.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.36 for a change of down 0.54%.
- Tennant (NYSE:TNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $82.65 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.2%.
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.66. The stock was up 4.21% for the day.
- Universal (NYSE:UVV) shares broke to $59.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.18%.
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.45 on Monday, moving up 0.31%.
- Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.35.
- Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.63 on Monday morning, moving up 1.27%.
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 13.64%.
- Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.55.
- Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.66 Monday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
- Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.21 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares were up 0.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.20 for a change of up 0.06%.
- Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) shares were up 0.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.68.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.58 on Monday, moving up 21.24%.
- CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.83 on Monday, moving up 0.91%.
- United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.40 on Monday morning, moving down 0.78%.
- PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.70 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.88. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
- Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.06%.
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares broke to $8.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.86%.
- HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.80 on Monday, moving up 1.72%.
- Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.78. The stock was up 3.6% for the day.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.05 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.08%.
- Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) shares set a new yearly high of $16.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.78. The stock traded up 5.8% on the session.
- Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares were down 0.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.59.
- New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE:SNR) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.52 on Monday, moving up 0.08%.
- Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) shares were up 26.29% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.75.
- Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.49. The stock was up 11.24% for the day.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) shares hit $19.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $76.56. The stock traded up 6.13% on the session.
- Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) shares hit $18.41 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.22%.
- Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.99. The stock traded up 5.7% on the session.
- Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares were up 7.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.62.
- Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) shares set a new yearly high of $5.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.87% on the session.
- Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) shares broke to $18.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.3%.
- Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) shares hit a yearly high of $9.72. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
- HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) shares were up 4.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.32.
- First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) shares hit $31.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.41%.
- First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares hit a yearly high of $12.49. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
- Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.74 on Monday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) shares were up 2.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.50 for a change of up 2.51%.
- Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.72.
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.60.
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares hit a yearly high of $8.31. The stock traded up 9.56% on the session.
- Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.19 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.9%.
- inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.35. Shares traded up 2.34%.
- Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.23. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:CPHI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.63 on Monday morning, moving up 42.81%.
- Voya International High (NYSE:IID) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.55 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%.
- Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) shares were up 23.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.30.
- Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) shares set a new yearly high of $6.29 this morning. The stock was up 54.42% on the session.
