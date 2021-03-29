Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Monday's morning session saw 201 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

(NYSE:UNH). Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) stock made a new 52-week high of $380.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.

(NASDAQ:DUOT) shares were up 23.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.30. Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) shares set a new yearly high of $6.29 this morning. The stock was up 54.42% on the session.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.