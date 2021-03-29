 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 10:18am   Comments
Share:

 

Monday's morning session saw 201 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).
  • Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 54.42% to reach a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) stock made a new 52-week high of $380.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $305.55. The stock traded down 0.37% on the session.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.94 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.
  • Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) shares reached a new 52-week high of $219.40 on Monday morning, moving up 0.19%.
  • Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $223.34 with a daily change of down 0.13%.
  • Linde (NYSE:LIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $282.15 on Monday morning, moving down 0.37%.
  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) shares set a new 52-week high of $192.90 on Monday, moving down 0.65%.
  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $137.05 with a daily change of up 0.44%.
  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $195.86 with a daily change of up 0.27%.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $201.95 with a daily change of down 0.51%.
  • Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) shares were up 0.56% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $376.81 for a change of up 0.56%.
  • CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) stock made a new 52-week high of $98.08 Monday. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
  • Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $228.54. Shares traded down 0.1%.
  • Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) shares broke to $273.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.06%.
  • Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) stock set a new 52-week high of $768.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.07%.
  • Waste Management (NYSE:WM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $130.78. Shares traded up 0.58%.
  • General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $184.04 on Monday morning, moving up 1.23%.
  • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) shares were up 1.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.92.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.56 on Monday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $169.47. Shares traded up 0.15%.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.93 Monday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.98 on Monday, moving up 3.06%.
  • PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $155.38 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%.
  • Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) shares were up 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.48.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares hit $509.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.
  • Corning (NYSE:GLW) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.44%.
  • Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares were down 0.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $159.75.
  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $203.31 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) shares set a new yearly high of $91.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
  • Lennar (NYSE:LEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.53 Monday. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares broke to $190.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.3%.
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares set a new 52-week high of $275.41 on Monday, moving up 0.54%.
  • AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1,426.15. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
  • McKesson (NYSE:MCK) shares hit $195.96 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.
  • Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares were up 1.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $70.67 for a change of up 1.42%.
  • AMETEK (NYSE:AME) shares reached a new 52-week high of $127.64 on Monday morning, moving down 0.19%.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $238.39 on Monday morning, moving up 0.16%.
  • Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $116.23. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
  • Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) stock hit a yearly high price of $401.81. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
  • Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $82.76 with a daily change of up 4.08%.
  • AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) shares set a new 52-week high of $119.67 on Monday, moving up 0.29%.
  • United Rentals (NYSE:URI) stock hit a yearly high price of $335.59. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.
  • CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) stock made a new 52-week high of $168.96 Monday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
  • POSCO (NYSE:PKX) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.60 Monday. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.
  • CarMax (NYSE:KMX) shares broke to $136.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.68%.
  • Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.47. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.
  • Fortis (NYSE:FTS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.63. Shares traded up 0.07%.
  • Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares hit $140.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.03%.
  • Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) stock hit a yearly high price of $149.73. The stock was down 0.97% for the day.
  • KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.72 on Monday morning, moving up 0.33%.
  • Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.54 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) stock set a new 52-week high of $108.34 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $32.37. Shares traded down 0.65%.
  • JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) stock made a new 52-week high of $168.52 Monday. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
  • Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) shares hit $32.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%.
  • NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.58. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $128.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.02%.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares hit a yearly high of $38.98. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
  • Masco (NYSE:MAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.81. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
  • WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares were up 0.99% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.43 for a change of up 0.99%.
  • Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) shares were down 0.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $225.50 for a change of down 0.34%.
  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) shares hit a yearly high of $184.47. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.
  • PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $53.65. Shares traded down 0.21%.
  • F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares set a new 52-week high of $215.91 on Monday, moving up 2.03%.
  • Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) stock set a new 52-week high of $94.97 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%.
  • Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) shares hit a yearly high of $233.75. The stock traded up 1.7% on the session.
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) stock made a new 52-week high of $187.91 Monday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
  • Lennox International (NYSE:LII) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $326.83. Shares traded up 1.18%.
  • RH (NYSE:RH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $610.00 on Monday morning, moving up 1.14%.
  • Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) shares set a new yearly high of $128.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.08% on the session.
  • Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.91 on Monday, moving up 0.71%.
  • A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) shares hit a yearly high of $70.11. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares hit a yearly high of $52.00. The stock traded up 2.88% on the session.
  • Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shares were up 1.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.93.
  • Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) shares set a new 52-week high of $191.30 on Monday, moving up 0.58%.
  • Watsco (NYSE:WSO) stock hit a yearly high price of $266.07. The stock was up 2.19% for the day.
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) shares were up 1.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $158.60.
  • Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) shares were up 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.90.
  • AECOM (NYSE:ACM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.41. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.
  • AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) shares broke to $145.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.54%.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares hit $17.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.06%.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) stock made a new 52-week high of $169.51 Monday. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.
  • Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $111.86. The stock traded up 1.96% on the session.
  • Genpact (NYSE:G) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.83 Monday. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.
  • Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $221.29 with a daily change of up 1.45%.
  • Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.56. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.
  • ITT (NYSE:ITT) shares hit a yearly high of $91.67. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.
  • AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares hit $96.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.71%.
  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares set a new yearly high of $52.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.
  • Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares were up 5.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.07.
  • Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) stock set a new 52-week high of $148.47 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.55%.
  • BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $86.32. The stock traded up 3.56% on the session.
  • Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.33%.
  • Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) shares broke to $108.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%.
  • Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.27. Shares traded up 1.16%.
  • United States Steel (NYSE:X) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.76 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.85%.
  • Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shares hit a yearly high of $153.55. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session.
  • Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $170.83 on Monday, moving up 0.23%.
  • Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) shares were up 0.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.76.
  • Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.53%.
  • BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) shares were up 1.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $65.82.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.47 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.98%.
  • SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.21 on Monday, moving up 0.67%.
  • Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $230.89 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.
  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $30.73. Shares traded up 0.66%.
  • Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) shares hit a yearly high of $121.28. The stock traded down 0.98% on the session.
  • Maximus (NYSE:MMS) shares were up 1.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.21 for a change of up 1.38%.
  • EQT (NYSE:EQT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.36. Shares traded up 0.05%.
  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.35. The stock traded up 2.13% on the session.
  • Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $148.64 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.03%.
  • Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) shares hit $98.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.
  • MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.27 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%.
  • Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.47 on Monday, moving up 1.37%.
  • Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) shares were up 1.97% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.19.
  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) shares broke to $32.70 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.15%.
  • Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ:SLGN) shares were up 0.84% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.58 for a change of up 0.84%.
  • TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $103.30. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares hit a yearly high of $51.06. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.
  • Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.01 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.68%.
  • UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $74.97 with a daily change of up 0.38%.
  • PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) stock hit a yearly high price of $161.17. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.
  • Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) shares broke to $154.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.29%.
  • Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.01%.
  • Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) shares set a new 52-week high of $204.10 on Monday, moving up 1.92%.
  • Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.43 on Monday morning, moving up 1.89%.
  • Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $131.02 with a daily change of up 0.58%.
  • Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.30 on Monday morning, moving up 1.37%.
  • LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares hit a yearly high of $153.76. The stock traded down 0.52% on the session.
  • CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) shares hit a yearly high of $15.88. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.
  • H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $64.63. Shares traded up 0.83%.
  • Avista (NYSE:AVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.71. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.50 on Monday morning, moving up 0.86%.
  • NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) shares set a new yearly high of $65.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.
  • Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) shares were up 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.93.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares set a new 52-week high of $95.98 on Monday, moving up 0.31%.
  • Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) shares hit a yearly high of $57.95. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
  • Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) shares were up 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.30.
  • Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) shares set a new yearly high of $51.86 this morning. The stock was up 1.42% on the session.
  • Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares hit a yearly high of $44.93. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.
  • Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $7.65 with a daily change of up 4.1%.
  • Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.91. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.
  • O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) shares were up 2.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.95.
  • Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.89. The stock was down 0.56% for the day.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares hit $18.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.16%.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares broke to $13.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.22%.
  • Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) shares were down 0.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.67 for a change of down 0.48%.
  • Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $78.76. Shares traded up 2.06%.
  • M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.70 on Monday morning, moving down 0.29%.
  • Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $32.25. Shares traded up 0.4%.
  • Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) shares were down 0.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.36 for a change of down 0.54%.
  • Tennant (NYSE:TNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $82.65 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.2%.
  • Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.66. The stock was up 4.21% for the day.
  • Universal (NYSE:UVV) shares broke to $59.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.18%.
  • Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.45 on Monday, moving up 0.31%.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.35.
  • Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.63 on Monday morning, moving up 1.27%.
  • Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 13.64%.
  • Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.55.
  • Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.66 Monday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
  • Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.21 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares were up 0.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.20 for a change of up 0.06%.
  • Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) shares were up 0.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.68.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.58 on Monday, moving up 21.24%.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.83 on Monday, moving up 0.91%.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.40 on Monday morning, moving down 0.78%.
  • PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.70 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.88. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.06%.
  • Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares broke to $8.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.86%.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.80 on Monday, moving up 1.72%.
  • Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.78. The stock was up 3.6% for the day.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.05 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.08%.
  • Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) shares set a new yearly high of $16.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.78. The stock traded up 5.8% on the session.
  • Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares were down 0.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.59.
  • New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE:SNR) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.52 on Monday, moving up 0.08%.
  • Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) shares were up 26.29% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.75.
  • Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.49. The stock was up 11.24% for the day.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) shares hit $19.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.
  • Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $76.56. The stock traded up 6.13% on the session.
  • Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) shares hit $18.41 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.22%.
  • Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.99. The stock traded up 5.7% on the session.
  • Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares were up 7.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.62.
  • Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) shares set a new yearly high of $5.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.87% on the session.
  • Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) shares broke to $18.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.3%.
  • Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) shares hit a yearly high of $9.72. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
  • HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) shares were up 4.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.32.
  • First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) shares hit $31.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.41%.
  • First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares hit a yearly high of $12.49. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
  • Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.74 on Monday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) shares were up 2.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.50 for a change of up 2.51%.
  • Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.72.
  • ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.60.
  • Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares hit a yearly high of $8.31. The stock traded up 9.56% on the session.
  • Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.19 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.9%.
  • inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.35. Shares traded up 2.34%.
  • Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.23. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
  • China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:CPHI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.63 on Monday morning, moving up 42.81%.
  • Voya International High (NYSE:IID) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.55 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%.
  • Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) shares were up 23.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.30.
  • Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) shares set a new yearly high of $6.29 this morning. The stock was up 54.42% on the session.

 

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.

 

Related Articles (NUE + NWE)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
A Look Into Nucor's Debt
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 23, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 19, 2021
Insider Sells Nucor's Shares
Jim Cramer Says 'Not Too Late' To Bet On These Reopening Plays
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com