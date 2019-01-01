|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.290
|1.660
|-0.6300
|REV
|467.790M
|431.600M
|-36.190M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ubiquiti’s space includes: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) and F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV).
The latest price target for Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) was reported by BWS Financial on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 345.00 expecting UI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.14% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) is $242.72 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
Ubiquiti’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ubiquiti.
Ubiquiti is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.