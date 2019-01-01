QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Ubiquiti Inc is a wireless and wireline network equipment provider for small Internet service providers and small- and midsize-business integrators. Its product is based on two primary categories namely Service Provider Technology and Enterprise Technology. The company generates maximum revenue from Enterprise Technology. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific and South America.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.2901.660 -0.6300
REV467.790M431.600M-36.190M

Ubiquiti Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ubiquiti (UI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ubiquiti's (UI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ubiquiti (UI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) was reported by BWS Financial on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 345.00 expecting UI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.14% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ubiquiti (UI)?

A

The stock price for Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) is $242.72 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ubiquiti (UI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) reporting earnings?

A

Ubiquiti’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Ubiquiti (UI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ubiquiti.

Q

What sector and industry does Ubiquiti (UI) operate in?

A

Ubiquiti is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.