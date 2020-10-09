Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
This morning 221 companies reached new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Points:
- The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG).
- Sanchez Midstream Partners LP Common Stock (AMEX: SNMP) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday are the following:
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) shares broke to $142.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.43%.
- UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $326.44. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $460.90. Shares traded up 1.43%.
- Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares were up 0.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $367.50 for a change of up 0.43%.
- NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares hit $303.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.
- Unilever (NYSE: UN) shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.23.
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock made a new 52-week high of $125.88 Friday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
- Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $206.14 on Friday morning, moving up 0.58%.
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $151.22 on Friday morning, moving up 1.42%.
- Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares hit $173.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%.
- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares broke to $509.22 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.38%.
- BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares set a new yearly high of $612.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.
- Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) shares set a new yearly high of $158.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.
- Target (NYSE: TGT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $163.60. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
- Square (NYSE: SQ) shares were up 0.49% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $185.50 for a change of up 0.49%.
- Deere (NYSE: DE) shares were up 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $237.01 for a change of up 0.38%.
- FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares hit a yearly high of $274.96. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
- Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $204.77. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.
- Infosys (NYSE: INFY) shares were up 1.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.99 for a change of up 1.05%.
- Progressive (NYSE: PGR) shares broke to $98.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.02%.
- ABB (NYSE: ABB) shares were up 0.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.72.
- Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $221.42.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $69.44. Shares traded up 0.53%.
- Eaton Corp (NYSE: ETN) shares were up 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $109.19.
- Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares hit $307.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.28%.
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) stock set a new 52-week high of $316.96 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.
- Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ: CTSH) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.05 on Friday, moving up 1.43%.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares set a new yearly high of $145.15 this morning. The stock was up 4.35% on the session.
- TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) shares broke to $109.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.87%.
- Amphenol (NYSE: APH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $115.25 on Friday morning, moving up 0.89%.
- Cummins (NYSE: CMI) stock set a new 52-week high of $224.39 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.19%.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares broke to $105.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.
- PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $136.88 on Friday morning, moving down 0.08%.
- Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $131.52. Shares traded up 0.47%.
- Wipro (NYSE: WIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.83%.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.75. The stock traded up 3.35% on the session.
- Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares were up 13.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $123.78.
- Ball (NYSE: BLL) shares were up 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $89.79 for a change of up 0.66%.
- Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $44.20 with a daily change of up 2.51%.
- Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.55 Friday. The stock was up 3.25% for the day.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares hit $78.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%.
- Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) shares set a new yearly high of $220.69 this morning. The stock was up 1.21% on the session.
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) shares were up 1.07% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $245.90 for a change of up 1.07%.
- American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $156.42 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.25%.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $617.29.
- Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.18. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) shares set a new yearly high of $176.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.2% on the session.
- Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares were up 0.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $115.16 for a change of up 0.69%.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares were up 0.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $147.78.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $168.92 on Friday morning, latermoving down 0.32%.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares set a new yearly high of $154.83 this morning. The stock was up 1.81% on the session.
- AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $108.20.
- Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares broke to $365.78 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%.
- W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) stock hit a yearly high price of $392.35. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.
- Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) shares set a new yearly high of $73.69 this morning. The stock was up 2.7% on the session.
- Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.49 on Friday morning, moving up 0.21%.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares set a new 52-week high of $555.00 on Friday, moving up 0.35%.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares broke to $59.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.28%.
- NVR (NYSE: NVR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4,428.10. Shares traded up 1.77%.
- Xylem (NYSE: XYL) shares were up 0.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $91.27.
- Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $252.74 on Friday morning, moving down 0.63%.
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $84.53 with a daily change of up 0.68%.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares were up 3.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $140.69.
- Steris (NYSE: STE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $188.51 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $384.45 with a daily change of up 0.42%.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) stock set a new 52-week high of $261.40 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.03%.
- 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $152.49 on Friday morning, latermoving down 1.24%.
- United Rentals (NYSE: URI) shares set a new yearly high of $203.57 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.
- IDEX (NYSE: IEX) stock hit a yearly high price of $191.36. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
- Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) shares hit $24.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.43%.
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $276.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%.
- Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $349.86. The stock traded up 1.81% on the session.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $312.70 Friday. The stock was up 2.16% for the day.
- Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.27 on Friday, moving up 3.21%.
- PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares broke to $49.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.
- NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $133.23 with a daily change of up 1.14%.
- Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.59 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.9%.
- Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $204.62 on Friday, moving up 1.81%.
- Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $110.24 on Friday, moving up 2.14%.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares were up 0.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.26 for a change of up 0.88%.
- Autohome (NYSE: ATHM) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.57 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%.
- Charles River (NYSE: CRL) shares were up 1.49% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $240.74.
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $86.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.67%.
- Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares hit a yearly high of $149.12. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.
- Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $83.41 with a daily change of up 0.75%.
- Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $83.12 with a daily change of up 0.44%.
- Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $210.83. Shares traded up 0.53%.
- Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) shares hit a yearly high of $115.50. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.
- Graco (NYSE: GGG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $64.51. Shares traded up 0.55%.
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) shares were down 0.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.45 for a change of down 0.88%.
- Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares broke to $184.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.05%.
- Toro (NYSE: TTC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $88.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.26%.
- A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.32 Friday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.30 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.
- Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $168.19. The stock traded up 2.23% on the session.
- Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $81.68. Shares traded up 2.54%.
- Pentair (NYSE: PNR) shares were up 1.59% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.65.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) shares hit a yearly high of $112.96. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.
- Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) shares broke to $59.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high.
- Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) shares hit a yearly high of $181.20. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session.
- IAA (NYSE: IAA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $57.57 with a daily change of up 0.81%.
- LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) shares were up 0.93% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $223.99.
- Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.82. The stock traded up 1.34% on the session.
- HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ: HDS) shares hit $43.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) shares set a new 52-week high of $248.81 on Friday, moving up 1.44%.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $93.66. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares were down 0.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.23.
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $41.95. Shares traded up 2.59%.
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $249.95. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.
- Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.36 on Friday morning, latermoving down 0.1%.
- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) shares set a new yearly high of $53.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.
- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $101.86.
- TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $186.79. Shares traded up 1.17%.
- Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $116.35 with a daily change of up 0.4%.
- Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.23%.
- Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.49 Friday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
- EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares were up 0.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.04 for a change of up 0.1%.
- MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $144.00 Friday.
- AutoNation (NYSE: AN) shares were down 0.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.05.
- Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) shares were up 0.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.17.
- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $76.64. Shares traded up 3.46%.
- Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares hit $149.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.1%.
- BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares hit $58.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%.
- Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $27.51. Shares traded up 1.08%.
- PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.65 Friday. The stock was up 3.2% for the day.
- Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.12.
- Timken (NYSE: TKR) shares set a new yearly high of $61.08 this morning. The stock was up 1.49% on the session.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares hit a yearly high of $35.16. The stock traded up 7.17% on the session.
- Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) shares set a new 52-week high of $56.03 on Friday, moving up 0.32%.
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%.
- Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.25 on Friday, moving up 1.79%.
- Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $103.55. Shares traded up 3.46%.
- TFI International (NYSE: TFII) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.14 on Friday, moving up 1.95%.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares broke to $41.44 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.72%.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $34.47. Shares traded up 1.0%.
- Chemours (NYSE: CC) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.91 on Friday, moving down 0.36%.
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $57.62 with a daily change of up 5.75%.
- Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $144.64. Shares traded up 1.53%.
- Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.21. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.6%.
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.70 Friday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day.
- Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $116.44 on Friday morning, moving up 2.12%.
- Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.57. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.
- Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.05%.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.34 on Friday morning, moving up 2.24%.
- M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE: MDC) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.41. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) stock hit a yearly high price of $90.01. The stock was up 2.91% for the day.
- Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.28 on Friday, moving up 2.23%.
- SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.76 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.66%.
- Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.88 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.13%.
- Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.00.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares hit $68.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.23%.
- Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $48.38. Shares traded up 0.69%.
- Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) shares were up 0.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.34 for a change of up 0.09%.
- PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.86.
- iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $89.64 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.62%.
- ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.81 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.94%.
- Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.87. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $56.45. Shares traded up 6.0%.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.69 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.48%.
- CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares were up 4.41% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.18 for a change of up 4.41%.
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) shares were up 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $128.67.
- Matson (NYSE: MATX) shares were up 16.36% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.78.
- Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.05. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
- Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares set a new yearly high of $70.96 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session.
- Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.29 on Friday, moving up 0.85%.
- AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.48.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE: CTB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.55 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.99%.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $25.99 with a daily change of up 7.98%.
- Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%.
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.66. The stock traded up 1.86% on the session.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.63 on Friday morning, moving up 1.31%.
- Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) shares were down 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.75.
- Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) shares were up 0.42% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.70 for a change of up 0.42%.
- St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $26.89. Shares traded up 2.16%.
- Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.20. The stock was up 2.65% for the day.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $28.39. Shares traded up 1.96%.
- TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.36 on Friday, moving up 1.74%.
- Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.26%.
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.82. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.
- CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) stock set a new 52-week high of $86.10 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.5%.
- Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ: MLAB) stock set a new 52-week high of $281.11 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.16%.
- Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) shares set a new yearly high of $157.60 this morning. The stock was up 1.77% on the session.
- BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.10 on Friday, moving up 0.89%.
- Applied Molecular (NASDAQ: AMTI) shares were up 6.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.45.
- Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.49. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.
- e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.09 on Friday morning, moving up 3.97%.
- GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares were up 4.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.65.
- Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares set a new yearly high of $19.80 this morning. The stock was up 5.41% on the session.
- Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $21.96. Shares traded up 1.96%.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.02 on Friday morning, moving up 0.21%.
- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares hit a yearly high of $52.36. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.
- AllianzGI Artificial (NYSE: AIO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.40. Shares traded up 0.35%.
- Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.00. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
- Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) shares were up 1.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.49.
- Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.21 with a daily change of up 2.07%.
- MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.97 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.55%.
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares hit a yearly high of $11.70. The stock traded down 0.98% on the session.
- Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.73 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.
- Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) shares were up 5.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.50 for a change of up 5.59%.
- Watford Holdings (NASDAQ: WTRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.27 on Friday morning, moving up 6.7%.
- Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.10 Friday. The stock was up 4.24% for the day.
- Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.59 Friday. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.45%.
- CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.20. The stock was up 4.87% for the day.
- Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares were down 2.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.95.
- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%.
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.36 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.33%.
- Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE: HVT) shares were up 1.18% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.76 for a change of up 1.18%.
- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) shares hit $11.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.27%.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.00. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session.
- Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ: GRIF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $62.00. Shares traded up 3.38%.
- A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.35. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.72 on Friday morning, moving up 1.21%.
- Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.18 on Friday, moving up 2.66%.
- Vivopower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $19.39. Shares traded up 61.55%.
- TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.86. The stock traded up 3.94% on the session.
- Leaf Group (NYSE: LEAF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.25. The stock traded up 6.4% on the session.
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.53. The stock traded up 6.75% on the session.
- O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ: OIIM) shares set a new yearly high of $5.43 this morning. The stock was up 8.86% on the session.
- Sanchez Midstream Partners LP Common Stock (AMEX: SNMP) shares hit $1.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 203.36%.
Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas