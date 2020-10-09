Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

This morning 221 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG).

(NYSE: PG). Sanchez Midstream Partners LP Common Stock (AMEX: SNMP) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday are the following:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) shares broke to $142.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.43%.

(NYSE: PG) shares broke to $142.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.43%. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $326.44. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session.

(NYSE: UNH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $326.44. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $460.90. Shares traded up 1.43%.

(NYSE: TMO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $460.90. Shares traded up 1.43%. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares were up 0.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $367.50 for a change of up 0.43%.

(NASDAQ: COST) shares were up 0.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $367.50 for a change of up 0.43%. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares hit $303.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.

(NYSE: NEE) shares hit $303.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%. Unilever (NYSE: UN) shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.23.

(NYSE: UN) shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.23. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock made a new 52-week high of $125.88 Friday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.

(NASDAQ: QCOM) stock made a new 52-week high of $125.88 Friday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day. Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $206.14 on Friday morning, moving up 0.58%.

(NYSE: UNP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $206.14 on Friday morning, moving up 0.58%. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $151.22 on Friday morning, moving up 1.42%.

(NASDAQ: TXN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $151.22 on Friday morning, moving up 1.42%. Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares hit $173.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%.

(NYSE: LOW) shares hit $173.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares broke to $509.22 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.38%.

(NYSE: NOW) shares broke to $509.22 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.38%. BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares set a new yearly high of $612.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.

(NYSE: BLK) shares set a new yearly high of $612.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session. Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) shares set a new yearly high of $158.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.

(NYSE: CAT) shares set a new yearly high of $158.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.76% on the session. Target (NYSE: TGT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $163.60. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.

(NYSE: TGT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $163.60. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session. Square (NYSE: SQ) shares were up 0.49% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $185.50 for a change of up 0.49%.

(NYSE: SQ) shares were up 0.49% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $185.50 for a change of up 0.49%. Deere (NYSE: DE) shares were up 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $237.01 for a change of up 0.38%.

(NYSE: DE) shares were up 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $237.01 for a change of up 0.38%. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares hit a yearly high of $274.96. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.

(NYSE: FDX) shares hit a yearly high of $274.96. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $204.77. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.

(NYSE: ITW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $204.77. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session. Infosys (NYSE: INFY) shares were up 1.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.99 for a change of up 1.05%.

(NYSE: INFY) shares were up 1.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.99 for a change of up 1.05%. Progressive (NYSE: PGR) shares broke to $98.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.02%.

(NYSE: PGR) shares broke to $98.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.02%. ABB (NYSE: ABB) shares were up 0.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.72.

(NYSE: ABB) shares were up 0.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.72. Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $221.42.

(NYSE: DG) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $221.42. Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $69.44. Shares traded up 0.53%.

(NYSE: DELL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $69.44. Shares traded up 0.53%. Eaton Corp (NYSE: ETN) shares were up 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $109.19.

(NYSE: ETN) shares were up 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $109.19. Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares hit $307.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.28%.

(NYSE: TWLO) shares hit $307.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.28%. Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) stock set a new 52-week high of $316.96 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.

(NYSE: CP) stock set a new 52-week high of $316.96 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%. Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ: CTSH) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.05 on Friday, moving up 1.43%.

(NASDAQ: CTSH) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.05 on Friday, moving up 1.43%. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares set a new yearly high of $145.15 this morning. The stock was up 4.35% on the session.

(NASDAQ: NXPI) shares set a new yearly high of $145.15 this morning. The stock was up 4.35% on the session. TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) shares broke to $109.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.87%.

(NYSE: TEL) shares broke to $109.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.87%. Amphenol (NYSE: APH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $115.25 on Friday morning, moving up 0.89%.

(NYSE: APH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $115.25 on Friday morning, moving up 0.89%. Cummins (NYSE: CMI) stock set a new 52-week high of $224.39 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.19%.

(NYSE: CMI) stock set a new 52-week high of $224.39 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.19%. Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares broke to $105.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.

(NYSE: A) shares broke to $105.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%. PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $136.88 on Friday morning, moving down 0.08%.

(NYSE: PPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $136.88 on Friday morning, moving down 0.08%. Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $131.52. Shares traded up 0.47%.

(NYSE: TT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $131.52. Shares traded up 0.47%. Wipro (NYSE: WIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.83%.

(NYSE: WIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.83%. STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.75. The stock traded up 3.35% on the session.

(NYSE: STM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.75. The stock traded up 3.35% on the session. Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares were up 13.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $123.78.

(NASDAQ: XLNX) shares were up 13.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $123.78. Ball (NYSE: BLL) shares were up 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $89.79 for a change of up 0.66%.

(NYSE: BLL) shares were up 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $89.79 for a change of up 0.66%. Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $44.20 with a daily change of up 2.51%.

(NASDAQ: MRVL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $44.20 with a daily change of up 2.51%. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.55 Friday. The stock was up 3.25% for the day.

(NASDAQ: MCHP) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.55 Friday. The stock was up 3.25% for the day. D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares hit $78.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%.

(NYSE: DHI) shares hit $78.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%. Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) shares set a new yearly high of $220.69 this morning. The stock was up 1.21% on the session.

(NYSE: PH) shares set a new yearly high of $220.69 this morning. The stock was up 1.21% on the session. Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) shares were up 1.07% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $245.90 for a change of up 1.07%.

(NYSE: ROK) shares were up 1.07% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $245.90 for a change of up 1.07%. American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $156.42 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.25%.

(NYSE: AWK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $156.42 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.25%. Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $617.29.

(NASDAQ: TTD) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $617.29. Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.18. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.

(NYSE: ADM) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.18. The stock was up 0.58% for the day. Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) shares set a new yearly high of $176.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.2% on the session.

(NYSE: SWK) shares set a new yearly high of $176.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.2% on the session. Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares were up 0.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $115.16 for a change of up 0.69%.

(NASDAQ: CPRT) shares were up 0.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $115.16 for a change of up 0.69%. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares were up 0.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $147.78.

(NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares were up 0.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $147.78. New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $168.92 on Friday morning, latermoving down 0.32%.

(NYSE: EDU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $168.92 on Friday morning, latermoving down 0.32%. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares set a new yearly high of $154.83 this morning. The stock was up 1.81% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SWKS) shares set a new yearly high of $154.83 this morning. The stock was up 1.81% on the session. AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $108.20.

(NYSE: AME) shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $108.20. Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares broke to $365.78 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%.

(NYSE: PAYC) shares broke to $365.78 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%. W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) stock hit a yearly high price of $392.35. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.

(NYSE: GWW) stock hit a yearly high price of $392.35. The stock was up 1.3% for the day. Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) shares set a new yearly high of $73.69 this morning. The stock was up 2.7% on the session.

(NASDAQ: MXIM) shares set a new yearly high of $73.69 this morning. The stock was up 2.7% on the session. Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.49 on Friday morning, moving up 0.21%.

(NYSE: ROL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.49 on Friday morning, moving up 0.21%. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares set a new 52-week high of $555.00 on Friday, moving up 0.35%.

(NYSE: BIO) shares set a new 52-week high of $555.00 on Friday, moving up 0.35%. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares broke to $59.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.28%.

(NASDAQ: STNE) shares broke to $59.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.28%. NVR (NYSE: NVR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4,428.10. Shares traded up 1.77%.

(NYSE: NVR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4,428.10. Shares traded up 1.77%. Xylem (NYSE: XYL) shares were up 0.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $91.27.

(NYSE: XYL) shares were up 0.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $91.27. Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $252.74 on Friday morning, moving down 0.63%.

(NASDAQ: PODD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $252.74 on Friday morning, moving down 0.63%. Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $84.53 with a daily change of up 0.68%.

(NASDAQ: HZNP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $84.53 with a daily change of up 0.68%. Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares were up 3.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $140.69.

(NASDAQ: QRVO) shares were up 3.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $140.69. Steris (NYSE: STE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $188.51 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.

(NYSE: STE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $188.51 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%. Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $384.45 with a daily change of up 0.42%.

(NYSE: TYL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $384.45 with a daily change of up 0.42%. MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) stock set a new 52-week high of $261.40 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.03%.

(NASDAQ: MDB) stock set a new 52-week high of $261.40 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.03%. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $152.49 on Friday morning, latermoving down 1.24%.

(NASDAQ: TXG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $152.49 on Friday morning, latermoving down 1.24%. United Rentals (NYSE: URI) shares set a new yearly high of $203.57 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.

(NYSE: URI) shares set a new yearly high of $203.57 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session. IDEX (NYSE: IEX) stock hit a yearly high price of $191.36. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.

(NYSE: IEX) stock hit a yearly high price of $191.36. The stock was down 0.03% for the day. Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) shares hit $24.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.43%.

(NYSE: AVTR) shares hit $24.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.43%. SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $276.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%.

(NASDAQ: SIVB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $276.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%. Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $349.86. The stock traded up 1.81% on the session.

(NASDAQ: POOL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $349.86. The stock traded up 1.81% on the session. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $312.70 Friday. The stock was up 2.16% for the day.

(NASDAQ: MPWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $312.70 Friday. The stock was up 2.16% for the day. Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.27 on Friday, moving up 3.21%.

(NYSE: ELAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.27 on Friday, moving up 3.21%. PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares broke to $49.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.

(NYSE: PHM) shares broke to $49.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%. NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $133.23 with a daily change of up 1.14%.

(NASDAQ: NVCR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $133.23 with a daily change of up 1.14%. Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.59 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.9%.

(NYSE: FSLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.59 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.9%. Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $204.62 on Friday, moving up 1.81%.

(NYSE: WHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $204.62 on Friday, moving up 1.81%. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $110.24 on Friday, moving up 2.14%.

(NYSE: ZEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $110.24 on Friday, moving up 2.14%. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares were up 0.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.26 for a change of up 0.88%.

(NYSE: FBHS) shares were up 0.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.26 for a change of up 0.88%. Autohome (NYSE: ATHM) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.57 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%.

(NYSE: ATHM) stock set a new 52-week high of $100.57 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%. Charles River (NYSE: CRL) shares were up 1.49% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $240.74.

(NYSE: CRL) shares were up 1.49% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $240.74. Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $86.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.67%.

(NYSE: EMN) stock set a new 52-week high of $86.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.67%. Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares hit a yearly high of $149.12. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.

(NYSE: AVLR) shares hit a yearly high of $149.12. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session. Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $83.41 with a daily change of up 0.75%.

(NASDAQ: ENTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $83.41 with a daily change of up 0.75%. Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $83.12 with a daily change of up 0.44%.

(NYSE: CCK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $83.12 with a daily change of up 0.44%. Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $210.83. Shares traded up 0.53%.

(NASDAQ: ICLR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $210.83. Shares traded up 0.53%. Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) shares hit a yearly high of $115.50. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.

(NYSE: PKG) shares hit a yearly high of $115.50. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session. Graco (NYSE: GGG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $64.51. Shares traded up 0.55%.

(NYSE: GGG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $64.51. Shares traded up 0.55%. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) shares were down 0.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.45 for a change of down 0.88%.

(NASDAQ: ON) shares were down 0.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.45 for a change of down 0.88%. Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares broke to $184.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.05%.

(NASDAQ: PCTY) shares broke to $184.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.05%. Toro (NYSE: TTC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $88.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.26%.

(NYSE: TTC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $88.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.26%. A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.32 Friday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.

(NYSE: AOS) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.32 Friday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.30 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.

(NYSE: AMH) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.30 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%. Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $168.19. The stock traded up 2.23% on the session.

(NASDAQ: RGEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $168.19. The stock traded up 2.23% on the session. Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $81.68. Shares traded up 2.54%.

(NYSE: FND) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $81.68. Shares traded up 2.54%. Pentair (NYSE: PNR) shares were up 1.59% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.65.

(NYSE: PNR) shares were up 1.59% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.65. Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) shares hit a yearly high of $112.96. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.

(NYSE: BILL) shares hit a yearly high of $112.96. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session. Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) shares broke to $59.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high.

(NYSE: PWR) shares broke to $59.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high. Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) shares hit a yearly high of $181.20. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session.

(NASDAQ: MORN) shares hit a yearly high of $181.20. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session. IAA (NYSE: IAA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $57.57 with a daily change of up 0.81%.

(NYSE: IAA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $57.57 with a daily change of up 0.81%. LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) shares were up 0.93% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $223.99.

(NASDAQ: LHCG) shares were up 0.93% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $223.99. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.82. The stock traded up 1.34% on the session.

(NYSE: RBA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $64.82. The stock traded up 1.34% on the session. HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ: HDS) shares hit $43.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%.

(NASDAQ: HDS) shares hit $43.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%. Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) shares set a new 52-week high of $248.81 on Friday, moving up 1.44%.

(NYSE: DECK) shares set a new 52-week high of $248.81 on Friday, moving up 1.44%. Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $93.66. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $93.66. The stock traded up 1.38% on the session. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares were down 0.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.23.

(NYSE: EV) shares were down 0.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.23. Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $41.95. Shares traded up 2.59%.

(NYSE: DAR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $41.95. Shares traded up 2.59%. iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $249.95. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.

(NASDAQ: IRTC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $249.95. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session. Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.36 on Friday morning, latermoving down 0.1%.

(NYSE: SEE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.36 on Friday morning, latermoving down 0.1%. Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) shares set a new yearly high of $53.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.

(NYSE: NVTA) shares set a new yearly high of $53.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.76% on the session. Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $101.86.

(NASDAQ: MANH) shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $101.86. TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $186.79. Shares traded up 1.17%.

(NYSE: BLD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $186.79. Shares traded up 1.17%. Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $116.35 with a daily change of up 0.4%.

(NASDAQ: XLRN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $116.35 with a daily change of up 0.4%. Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.23%.

(NYSE: CWEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.23%. Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.49 Friday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.

(NYSE: ARES) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.49 Friday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day. EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares were up 0.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.04 for a change of up 0.1%.

(NYSE: EGP) shares were up 0.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.04 for a change of up 0.1%. MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $144.00 Friday.

(NYSE: MSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $144.00 Friday. AutoNation (NYSE: AN) shares were down 0.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.05.

(NYSE: AN) shares were down 0.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.05. Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) shares were up 0.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.17.

(NASDAQ: WEN) shares were up 0.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.17. Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $76.64. Shares traded up 3.46%.

(NASDAQ: APPN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $76.64. Shares traded up 3.46%. Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares hit $149.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.1%.

(NYSE: NVRO) shares hit $149.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.1%. BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares hit $58.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%.

(NASDAQ: DOOO) shares hit $58.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%. Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $27.51. Shares traded up 1.08%.

(NYSE: JHG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $27.51. Shares traded up 1.08%. PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.65 Friday. The stock was up 3.2% for the day.

(NYSE: PFSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.65 Friday. The stock was up 3.2% for the day. Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.12.

(NYSE: WMS) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.12. Timken (NYSE: TKR) shares set a new yearly high of $61.08 this morning. The stock was up 1.49% on the session.

(NYSE: TKR) shares set a new yearly high of $61.08 this morning. The stock was up 1.49% on the session. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares hit a yearly high of $35.16. The stock traded up 7.17% on the session.

(NASDAQ: LSCC) shares hit a yearly high of $35.16. The stock traded up 7.17% on the session. Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) shares set a new 52-week high of $56.03 on Friday, moving up 0.32%.

(NYSE: PAG) shares set a new 52-week high of $56.03 on Friday, moving up 0.32%. NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%.

(NYSE: NEP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%. Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.25 on Friday, moving up 1.79%.

(NASDAQ: DNLI) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.25 on Friday, moving up 1.79%. Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $103.55. Shares traded up 3.46%.

(NASDAQ: TPTX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $103.55. Shares traded up 3.46%. TFI International (NYSE: TFII) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.14 on Friday, moving up 1.95%.

(NYSE: TFII) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.14 on Friday, moving up 1.95%. KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares broke to $41.44 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.72%.

(NYSE: KBH) shares broke to $41.44 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.72%. Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $34.47. Shares traded up 1.0%.

(NASDAQ: BLDR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $34.47. Shares traded up 1.0%. Chemours (NYSE: CC) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.91 on Friday, moving down 0.36%.

(NYSE: CC) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.91 on Friday, moving down 0.36%. eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $57.62 with a daily change of up 5.75%.

(NASDAQ: EXPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $57.62 with a daily change of up 5.75%. Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $144.64. Shares traded up 1.53%.

(NASDAQ: SAIA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $144.64. Shares traded up 1.53%. Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.21. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.

(NASDAQ: INSM) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.21. The stock was up 0.82% for the day. TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.6%.

(NASDAQ: TGTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.6%. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.70 Friday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day.

(NASDAQ: FATE) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.70 Friday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day. Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $116.44 on Friday morning, moving up 2.12%.

(NYSE: IBP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $116.44 on Friday morning, moving up 2.12%. Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.57. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.

(NYSE: APAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.57. The stock was up 1.46% for the day. Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.05%.

(NASDAQ: DIOD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $63.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.05%. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.34 on Friday morning, moving up 2.24%.

(NASDAQ: SFIX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.34 on Friday morning, moving up 2.24%. M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE: MDC) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.41. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.

(NYSE: MDC) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.41. The stock was up 1.21% for the day. Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) stock hit a yearly high price of $90.01. The stock was up 2.91% for the day.

(NASDAQ: TRUP) stock hit a yearly high price of $90.01. The stock was up 2.91% for the day. Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.28 on Friday, moving up 2.23%.

(NASDAQ: IMVT) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.28 on Friday, moving up 2.23%. SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.76 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.66%.

(NASDAQ: SPSC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.76 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.66%. Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.88 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.13%.

(NASDAQ: FELE) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.88 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.13%. Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.00.

(NASDAQ: CWST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.00. Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares hit $68.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.23%.

(NASDAQ: KRNT) shares hit $68.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.23%. Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $48.38. Shares traded up 0.69%.

(NYSE: WOR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $48.38. Shares traded up 0.69%. Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) shares were up 0.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.34 for a change of up 0.09%.

(NYSE: NNI) shares were up 0.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.34 for a change of up 0.09%. PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.86.

(NYSE: PJT) shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.86. iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $89.64 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.62%.

(NASDAQ: IRBT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $89.64 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.62%. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.81 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.94%.

(NASDAQ: SWAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.81 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.94%. Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.87. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ROCK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.87. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session. SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $56.45. Shares traded up 6.0%.

(NASDAQ: SWTX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $56.45. Shares traded up 6.0%. Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.69 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.48%.

(NASDAQ: SPT) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.69 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.48%. CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares were up 4.41% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.18 for a change of up 4.41%.

(NASDAQ: CDNA) shares were up 4.41% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.18 for a change of up 4.41%. Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) shares were up 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $128.67.

(NYSE: GPI) shares were up 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $128.67. Matson (NYSE: MATX) shares were up 16.36% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.78.

(NYSE: MATX) shares were up 16.36% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.78. Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.05. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.

(NYSE: FIX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.05. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session. Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares set a new yearly high of $70.96 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session.

(NYSE: BMI) shares set a new yearly high of $70.96 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session. Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.29 on Friday, moving up 0.85%.

(NASDAQ: VCYT) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.29 on Friday, moving up 0.85%. AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.48.

(NASDAQ: AHCO) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.48. Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE: CTB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.55 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.99%.

(NYSE: CTB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.55 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.99%. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $25.99 with a daily change of up 7.98%.

(NASDAQ: NIU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $25.99 with a daily change of up 7.98%. Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%.

(NASDAQ: RUSHB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%. Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.66. The stock traded up 1.86% on the session.

(NASDAQ: RCII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.66. The stock traded up 1.86% on the session. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.63 on Friday morning, moving up 1.31%.

(NASDAQ: AAWW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.63 on Friday morning, moving up 1.31%. Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) shares were down 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.75.

(NYSE: OMI) shares were down 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.75. Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) shares were up 0.42% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.70 for a change of up 0.42%.

(NYSE: AVYA) shares were up 0.42% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.70 for a change of up 0.42%. St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $26.89. Shares traded up 2.16%.

(NYSE: JOE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $26.89. Shares traded up 2.16%. Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.20. The stock was up 2.65% for the day.

(NYSE: CCS) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.20. The stock was up 2.65% for the day. Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $28.39. Shares traded up 1.96%.

(NASDAQ: PRPL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $28.39. Shares traded up 1.96%. TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.36 on Friday, moving up 1.74%.

(NASDAQ: TTGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.36 on Friday, moving up 1.74%. Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.26%.

(NASDAQ: QTRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.26%. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.82. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.

(NASDAQ: LOB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.82. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session. CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) stock set a new 52-week high of $86.10 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.5%.

(NASDAQ: CSWI) stock set a new 52-week high of $86.10 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.5%. Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ: MLAB) stock set a new 52-week high of $281.11 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.16%.

(NASDAQ: MLAB) stock set a new 52-week high of $281.11 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.16%. Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) shares set a new yearly high of $157.60 this morning. The stock was up 1.77% on the session.

(NASDAQ: VRTS) shares set a new yearly high of $157.60 this morning. The stock was up 1.77% on the session. BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.10 on Friday, moving up 0.89%.

(NYSE: BSIG) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.10 on Friday, moving up 0.89%. Applied Molecular (NASDAQ: AMTI) shares were up 6.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.45.

(NASDAQ: AMTI) shares were up 6.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.45. Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.49. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.

(NYSE: GBX) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.49. The stock was up 1.32% for the day. e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.09 on Friday morning, moving up 3.97%.

(NYSE: ELF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.09 on Friday morning, moving up 3.97%. GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares were up 4.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.65.

(NASDAQ: GPRO) shares were up 4.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.65. Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares set a new yearly high of $19.80 this morning. The stock was up 5.41% on the session.

(NASDAQ: GRBK) shares set a new yearly high of $19.80 this morning. The stock was up 5.41% on the session. Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $21.96. Shares traded up 1.96%.

(NASDAQ: VCEL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $21.96. Shares traded up 1.96%. ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.02 on Friday morning, moving up 0.21%.

(NASDAQ: ARCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.02 on Friday morning, moving up 0.21%. Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares hit a yearly high of $52.36. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.

(NASDAQ: HIBB) shares hit a yearly high of $52.36. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session. AllianzGI Artificial (NYSE: AIO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.40. Shares traded up 0.35%.

(NYSE: AIO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.40. Shares traded up 0.35%. Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.00. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.

(NASDAQ: TCX) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.00. The stock was up 0.77% for the day. Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) shares were up 1.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.49.

(NASDAQ: ECHO) shares were up 1.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.49. Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.21 with a daily change of up 2.07%.

(NASDAQ: CAMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.21 with a daily change of up 2.07%. MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.97 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.55%.

(NASDAQ: MYRG) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.97 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.55%. Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares hit a yearly high of $11.70. The stock traded down 0.98% on the session.

(NASDAQ: OCUL) shares hit a yearly high of $11.70. The stock traded down 0.98% on the session. Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.73 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.

(NYSE: CLW) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.73 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%. Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) shares were up 5.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.50 for a change of up 5.59%.

(NYSE: NLS) shares were up 5.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.50 for a change of up 5.59%. Watford Holdings (NASDAQ: WTRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.27 on Friday morning, moving up 6.7%.

(NASDAQ: WTRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.27 on Friday morning, moving up 6.7%. Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.10 Friday. The stock was up 4.24% for the day.

(NASDAQ: ATEC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.10 Friday. The stock was up 4.24% for the day. Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.59 Friday. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.

(NASDAQ: CCD) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.59 Friday. The stock was up 1.03% for the day. Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.45%.

(NASDAQ: MITK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.45%. CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.20. The stock was up 4.87% for the day.

(NASDAQ: CBAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.20. The stock was up 4.87% for the day. Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares were down 2.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.95.

(NASDAQ: BCLI) shares were down 2.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.95. eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%.

(NASDAQ: EGAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%. Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.36 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.33%.

(NYSE: RFP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.36 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.33%. Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE: HVT) shares were up 1.18% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.76 for a change of up 1.18%.

(NYSE: HVT) shares were up 1.18% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.76 for a change of up 1.18%. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) shares hit $11.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.27%.

(NASDAQ: LQDT) shares hit $11.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.27%. TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.00. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session.

(NASDAQ: TFFP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.00. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session. Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ: GRIF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $62.00. Shares traded up 3.38%.

(NASDAQ: GRIF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $62.00. Shares traded up 3.38%. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.35. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.

(NASDAQ: AMRK) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.35. The stock was up 0.39% for the day. Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.72 on Friday morning, moving up 1.21%.

(NASDAQ: CRDF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.72 on Friday morning, moving up 1.21%. Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE: HOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.18 on Friday, moving up 2.66%.

(NYSE: HOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.18 on Friday, moving up 2.66%. Vivopower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $19.39. Shares traded up 61.55%.

(NASDAQ: VVPR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $19.39. Shares traded up 61.55%. TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.86. The stock traded up 3.94% on the session.

(NASDAQ: TA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.86. The stock traded up 3.94% on the session. Leaf Group (NYSE: LEAF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.25. The stock traded up 6.4% on the session.

(NYSE: LEAF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.25. The stock traded up 6.4% on the session. Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.53. The stock traded up 6.75% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ACRS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.53. The stock traded up 6.75% on the session. O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ: OIIM) shares set a new yearly high of $5.43 this morning. The stock was up 8.86% on the session.

(NASDAQ: OIIM) shares set a new yearly high of $5.43 this morning. The stock was up 8.86% on the session. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP Common Stock (AMEX: SNMP) shares hit $1.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 203.36%.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.