Range
45.25 - 47.03
Vol / Avg.
8.3K/12.5K
Div / Yield
0.75/1.63%
52 Wk
36.2 - 58.01
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
17.75
Open
45.25
P/E
11.02
EPS
1.24
Shares
55.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Rush Enterprises is the only publicly traded, standalone commercial truck dealer in North America. With 120 locations, it sells 5.6% of new class 8 trucks as the largest truck dealer on the continent. Vehicle sales include class 4-8 new trucks as well as range of used commercial vehicles. Aftermarket parts and service are key drivers of profitability as they generate approximately 30% of revenue and 65% of gross profit. Rush's class 8 customers include large fleets (32%), mid-size fleets (16%), vocational customers (40%), and owner-operators (12%). In 2019, Rush generated $5.8 billion in revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.180
REV1.312B

Analyst Ratings

Rush Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rush Enterprises's (RUSHB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rush Enterprises

Q

Current Stock Price for Rush Enterprises (RUSHB)?

A

The stock price for Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHB) is $46.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) pay a dividend?

A

The next Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) reporting earnings?

A

Rush Enterprises’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rush Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) operate in?

A

Rush Enterprises is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.