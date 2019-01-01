ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Watford Holdings
(ARCA:WTRE)
18.925
-0.415[-2.15%]
At close: Jun 10
Day High/Low18.89 - 18.97
52 Week High/Low18.75 - 35.1
Open / Close18.92 / 18.89
Float / Outstanding17.4M / 19.9M
Vol / Avg.5.6K / 11.9K
Mkt Cap377.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price20.24
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.06
Total Float-

Watford Holdings (ARCA:WTRE), Quotes and News Summary

Watford Holdings (ARCA: WTRE)

Day High/Low18.89 - 18.97
52 Week High/Low18.75 - 35.1
Open / Close18.92 / 18.89
Float / Outstanding17.4M / 19.9M
Vol / Avg.5.6K / 11.9K
Mkt Cap377.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price20.24
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.06
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Watford Holdings Ltd is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. Its line of business includes casualty reinsurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, other specialty reinsurance, and insurance programs and coinsurance. The company generates a majority of its revenue in the form of premiums from casualty reinsurance division.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.050
REV213.270M147.731M-65.539M
Q4 2020Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.7803.080 -0.7000
REV166.290M227.681M61.391M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Watford Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Watford Holdings (WTRE) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Watford Holdings (ARCA: WTRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Watford Holdings's (WTRE) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Watford Holdings (WTRE) stock?
A

The latest price target for Watford Holdings (ARCA: WTRE) was reported by JMP Securities on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WTRE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Watford Holdings (WTRE)?
A

The stock price for Watford Holdings (ARCA: WTRE) is $18.925 last updated June 10, 2022, 7:06 PM UTC.

Q
Does Watford Holdings (WTRE) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Watford Holdings.

Q
When is Watford Holdings (ARCA:WTRE) reporting earnings?
A

Watford Holdings’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, May 10, 2021.

Q
Is Watford Holdings (WTRE) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Watford Holdings.

Q
What sector and industry does Watford Holdings (WTRE) operate in?
A

Watford Holdings is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the ARCA.