Watford Holdings (ARCA:WTRE), Quotes and News Summary

Watford Holdings (ARCA: WTRE)
|Q1 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.050
|REV
|213.270M
|147.731M
|-65.539M
|Q4 2020
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.780
|3.080
|-0.7000
|REV
|166.290M
|227.681M
|61.391M
You can purchase shares of Watford Holdings (ARCA: WTRE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Watford Holdings’s space includes: BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW), Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI).
The latest price target for Watford Holdings (ARCA: WTRE) was reported by JMP Securities on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WTRE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Watford Holdings (ARCA: WTRE) is $18.925 last updated June 10, 2022, 7:06 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Watford Holdings.
Watford Holdings’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Monday, May 10, 2021.
There is no upcoming split for Watford Holdings.
Watford Holdings is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the ARCA.