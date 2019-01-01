|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.010
|2.080
|0.0700
|REV
|8.490B
|8.518B
|28.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Dollar General (NYSE: DG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Dollar General’s space includes: Target (NYSE:TGT), Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) and Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG).
The latest price target for Dollar General (NYSE: DG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 225.00 expecting DG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.02% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Dollar General (NYSE: DG) is $190.64 last updated Today at 6:40:24 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022.
Dollar General’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Dollar General.
Dollar General is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.