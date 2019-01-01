A leading American discount retailer, Dollar General operates over 17,000 stores in 46 states, selling branded and private-label products across a wide variety of categories. In fiscal 2020, more than 76% of net sales came from consumables (including paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items), 12% from seasonal merchandise (such as toys, greeting cards, decorations, and gardening supplies), 7% from home products (for example, kitchen supplies, small appliances, and cookware), and 5% from basic apparel. Stores average roughly 7,400 square feet, and about 75% of Dollar General locations are in towns of 20,000 or fewer people. The firm emphasizes value, with more than 80% of its items sold at everyday low prices of $5 or less.