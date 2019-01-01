QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
A leading American discount retailer, Dollar General operates over 17,000 stores in 46 states, selling branded and private-label products across a wide variety of categories. In fiscal 2020, more than 76% of net sales came from consumables (including paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items), 12% from seasonal merchandise (such as toys, greeting cards, decorations, and gardening supplies), 7% from home products (for example, kitchen supplies, small appliances, and cookware), and 5% from basic apparel. Stores average roughly 7,400 square feet, and about 75% of Dollar General locations are in towns of 20,000 or fewer people. The firm emphasizes value, with more than 80% of its items sold at everyday low prices of $5 or less.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0102.080 0.0700
REV8.490B8.518B28.000M

Dollar General Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dollar General (DG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dollar General (NYSE: DG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dollar General's (DG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dollar General (DG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dollar General (NYSE: DG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 225.00 expecting DG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.02% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dollar General (DG)?

A

The stock price for Dollar General (NYSE: DG) is $190.64 last updated Today at 6:40:24 PM.

Q

Does Dollar General (DG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022.

Q

When is Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reporting earnings?

A

Dollar General’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.

Q

Is Dollar General (DG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dollar General.

Q

What sector and industry does Dollar General (DG) operate in?

A

Dollar General is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.