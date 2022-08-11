Earnings Scheduled For August 11, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Magic Software MGIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $131.70 million.

• Dingdong (Cayman) DDL is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Evelo Biosciences EVLO is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Affimed AFMD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $8.67 million.

• CorEnergy Infr Trust CORR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Six Flags Entertainment SIX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Where Food Comes From WFCF is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BurgerFi International BFI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Smith-Midland SMID is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Waldencast WALD is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Better Therapeutics BTTX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Evotec EVO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $146.59 million.

• Hudson Global HSON is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• RVL Pharmaceuticals RVLP is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Altimmune ALT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.96 million.

• Liquidia LQDA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $3.59 million.

• AYRO AYRO is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• OptiNose OPTN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• IMV IMV is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Trevena TRVN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Synthetic Biologics SYN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MSP Recovery MSPR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Momentus MNTS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ProPhase Labs PRPH is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Luna Innovations LUNA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $26.08 million.

• Energy Focus EFOI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.

• LiqTech Intl LIQT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.

• Cormedix CRMD is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Real Brokerage REAX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $23.09 million.

• BRC BRCC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $70.94 million.

• EQRx EQRX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• eMagin EMAN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bakkt Hldgs BKKT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $13.99 million.

• Winc WBEV is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Fast Radius FSRD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $6.40 million.

• Holley HLLY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $187.99 million.

• WAVE Life Sciences WVE is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Golar LNG GLNG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• UroGen Pharma URGN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Zevia ZVIA is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Docebo DCBO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $45.57 million.

• CION Invt CION is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $40.46 million.

• N-able NABL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $91.18 million.

• Marinus Pharma MRNS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.31 million.

• Sylvamo SLVM is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund FSZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $166.49 million.

• Alithya Group ALYA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Mogo MOGO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $13.82 million.

• Titan Medical TMDI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $3.56 million.

• Hut 8 Mining HUT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $48.82 million.

• Novan NOVN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $6.35 million.

• Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $34.24 million.

• Outbrain OB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $246.98 million.

• Synlogic SYBX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $150 thousand.

• Bioventus BVS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $138.33 million.

• MoneyLion ML is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $82.48 million.

• ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 TWM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $478.46 million.

• Latham Group SWIM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $219.84 million.

• Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $36.10 million.

• Warby Parker WRBY is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• WalkMe WKME is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Better Choice Co BTTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $15.08 million.

• Compx Intl CIX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $604.09 million.

• Cyxtera Technologies CYXT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $185.00 million.

• Radcom RDCM is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Olink Holding OLK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $26.85 million.

• Privia Health Group PRVA is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cellebrite DI CLBT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $69.00 million.

• Solo Brands DTC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $122.74 million.

• US Foods Hldg USFD is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $62.88 million.

• Virios Therapeutics VIRI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Primo Water PRMW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $704.30 million.

• Blackstone Secured BXSL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $184.36 million.

• Arhaus ARHS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $256.51 million.

• Veru VERU is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Utz Brands UTZ is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sotherly Hotels SOHO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

• Science 37 Hldgs SNCE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• National Vision Holdings EYE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $500.58 million.

• Home Point Capital HMPT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $113.31 million.

• Aegon AEG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $7.45 billion.

• Kelly Services KELYA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Acacia Research ACTG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $13.50 million.

• Carrols Restaurant Group TAST is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AerCap Holdings AER is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $854.00 million.

• Applied Industrial AIT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $977.43 million.

• Hanesbrands HBI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Cardinal Health CAH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $44.71 billion.

• Acasti Pharma ACST is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kelly Services KELYB is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Arrival ARVL is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Global Business Travel GBTG is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BK Technologies BKTI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Live Ventures LIVE is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Westwater Resources WWR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Oncolytics Biotech ONCY is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• P & F Industries PFIN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Super Group (SGHC) SGHC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Gogoro GGR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CI Financial CIXX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Modiv MDV is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Himax Technologies HIMX is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MIND C.T.I. MNDO is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ryan Specialty Holdings RYAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $460.46 million.

• Consolidated Water Co CWCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $19.25 million.

• Bridgeline Digital BLIN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.13 million.

• Fiesta Restaurant Gr FRGI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $96.74 million.

• VirTra VTSI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Strattec Security STRT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• cbdMD YCBD is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Applied DNA Sciences APDN is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• LogicMark LGMK is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Processa Pharma PCSA is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Avinger AVGR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• American Shared Hospital AMS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• FRP Holdings FRPH is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Actelis Networks ASNS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Surgepays SURG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Usio USIO is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Smith Micro Software SMSI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AgileThought AGIL is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Mind Medicine MNMD is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Relmada Therapeutics RLMD is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Geron GERN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $40 thousand.

• Celcuity CELC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $28.97 million.

• Eledon Pharma ELDN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Onconova Therapeutics ONTX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Unique Fabricating UFAB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $35.00 million.

• Valhi VHI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Quanergy Systems QNGY is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ATA Creativity Glb AACG is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PetVivo Hldgs PETV is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Trevi Therapeutics TRVI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Regulus Therapeutics RGLS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Intellicheck IDN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Innodata INOD is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• YPF YPF is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Good Times Restaurants GTIM is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• SenesTech SNES is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.51 million.

• HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.

• Bowman Consulting Group BWMN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $52.52 million.

• Viavi Solutions VIAV is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Leafly Holdings LFLY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $12.57 million.

• Acutus Medical AFIB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.84 million.

• Co-Diagnostics CODX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $20.50 million.

• ImmuCell ICCC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CS Disco LAW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $33.40 million.

• Vinci Partners Inv VINP is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ForgeRock FORG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $47.19 million.

• Snap One Holdings SNPO is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LifeMD LFMD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $31.96 million.

• Genasys GNSS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.47 million.

• Phunware PHUN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.79 million.

• Beyond Air XAIR is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• MedAvail Holdings MDVL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $9.52 million.

• Everspin Technologies MRAM is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PolarityTE PTE is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $610 thousand.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $7.76 million.

• Owlet OWLT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $3.68 million.

• KemPharm KMPH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.80 million.

• Super League Gaming SLGG is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kingstone Companies KINS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $31.16 million.

• Karat Packaging KRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $117.51 million.

• Williams Ind Servs WLMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $78.45 million.

• Oscar Health OSCR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Indie Semiconductor INDI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $3.50 million.

• Achieve Life Sciences ACHV is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vasta Platform VSTA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $36.11 million.

• Hippo Holdings HIPO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $29.74 million.

• Stepan SCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $285.05 million.

• Natura &Co Holding NTCO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Microvast Holdings MVST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $43.20 million.

• Rekor Systems REKR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.81 million.

• Sierra Metals SMTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $65.00 million.

• ESS Tech GWH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $450 thousand.

• Shapeways Hldgs SHPW is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Tenon Medical TNON is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Loma Negra Cia Industria LOMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $178.98 million.

• Loyalty Ventures LYLT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $157.11 million.

• Brickell Biotech BBI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Opiant Pharma OPNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.36 per share on revenue of $4.65 million.

• RiceBran Tech RIBT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• EzFill Holdings EZFL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.10 million.

• Pampa Energia PAM is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Forian FORA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• OpGen OPGN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Brilliant Earth Group BRLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $107.77 million.

• Aziyo Biologics AZYO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $11.58 million.

• One Stop Systems OSS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Pear Therapeutics PEAR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Mister Car Wash MCW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $219.71 million.

• Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $5.55 million.

• Arcadia Biosciences RKDA is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kore Group Holdings KORE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $65.99 million.

• Sight Sciences SGHT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $16.21 million.

• Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Harte-Hanks HHS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $48.60 million.

• Cadre Hldgs CDRE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $110.56 million.

• Xos XOS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $10.04 million.

• Core Scientific CORZ is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Expensify EXFY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $43.66 million.

• Viveve Medical VIVE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vermilion Energy VET is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $550 thousand.

• AvePoint AVPT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $55.12 million.

• Olo OLO is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PDF Solutions PDFS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sientra SIEN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Neovasc NVCN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• StoneMor STON is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sasol SSL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $460 thousand.

• Sandstorm Gold SAND is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ProFrac Holding PFHC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Xponential Fitness XPOF is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BioTelemetry BEAT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vtex VTEX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $38.24 million.

• AVITA Medical RCEL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $7.15 million.

• Silvercorp Metals SVM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• P10 PX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $43.75 million.

• Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $4.42 million.

• Reed's REED is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Motus GI Hldgs MOTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.01 per share on revenue of $190 thousand.

• NeuroPace NPCE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $11.08 million.

• Dave DAVE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $49.42 million.

• Markforged Holding MKFG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $22.46 million.

• Wheaton Precious Metals WPM is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Joby Aviation JOBY is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LegalZoom.com LZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $161.60 million.

• Rigetti Computing RGTI is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Apollo Tactical Income AIF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $200.77 million.

• Wheels Up Experience UP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $309.24 million.

• Embark Technology EMBK is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• System1 SST is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Algonquin Power AQN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $760.31 million.

• Poshmark POSH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $87.38 million.

• Rocket Lab USA RKLB is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Direct Digital Holdings DRCT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $14.36 million.

• SmartRent SMRT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $51.50 million.

• Eastside Distilling EAST is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.32 million.

• Apyx Medical APYX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $10.56 million.

• Airgain AIRG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $19.26 million.

• Capstone Green Energy CGRN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $18.70 million.

• Biolase BIOL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $10.63 million.

• Boxlight BOXL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $54.02 million.

• Agile Therapeutics AGRX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Adtalem Glb Education ATGE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $348.90 million.

• Payoneer Global PAYO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $131.48 million.

• Flowers Foods FLO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Athersys ATHX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Toast TOST is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sierra Wireless SWIR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $78.37 million.

• Illumina ILMN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Credicorp BAP is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ResMed RMD is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Rivian Automotive RIVN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Safeguard Scientifics SFE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Forge Global Holdings FRGE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CEA Industries CEAD is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BSQUARE BSQR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Adecoagro AGRO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Histogen HSTO is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• KLX Energy Services Hldgs KLXE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Addvantage Technologies AEY is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SoundHound AI SOUN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.