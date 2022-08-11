Earnings Scheduled For August 11, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Magic Software MGIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $131.70 million.
• Dingdong (Cayman) DDL is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Evelo Biosciences EVLO is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Affimed AFMD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $8.67 million.
• CorEnergy Infr Trust CORR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Six Flags Entertainment SIX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Where Food Comes From WFCF is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• BurgerFi International BFI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Smith-Midland SMID is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Waldencast WALD is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Better Therapeutics BTTX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Evotec EVO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $146.59 million.
• Hudson Global HSON is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• RVL Pharmaceuticals RVLP is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Altimmune ALT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.96 million.
• Liquidia LQDA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $3.59 million.
• AYRO AYRO is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• OptiNose OPTN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• IMV IMV is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Trevena TRVN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Synthetic Biologics SYN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• MSP Recovery MSPR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Momentus MNTS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• ProPhase Labs PRPH is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Luna Innovations LUNA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $26.08 million.
• Energy Focus EFOI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.
• LiqTech Intl LIQT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.
• Cormedix CRMD is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Real Brokerage REAX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $23.09 million.
• BRC BRCC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $70.94 million.
• EQRx EQRX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• eMagin EMAN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Bakkt Hldgs BKKT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $13.99 million.
• Winc WBEV is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Fast Radius FSRD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $6.40 million.
• Holley HLLY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $187.99 million.
• WAVE Life Sciences WVE is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Golar LNG GLNG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• UroGen Pharma URGN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Zevia ZVIA is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Docebo DCBO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $45.57 million.
• CION Invt CION is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $40.46 million.
• N-able NABL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $91.18 million.
• Marinus Pharma MRNS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.31 million.
• Sylvamo SLVM is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund FSZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $166.49 million.
• Alithya Group ALYA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Mogo MOGO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $13.82 million.
• Titan Medical TMDI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $3.56 million.
• Hut 8 Mining HUT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $48.82 million.
• Novan NOVN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $6.35 million.
• Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $34.24 million.
• Outbrain OB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $246.98 million.
• Synlogic SYBX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $150 thousand.
• Bioventus BVS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $138.33 million.
• MoneyLion ML is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $82.48 million.
• ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 TWM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $478.46 million.
• Latham Group SWIM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $219.84 million.
• Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $36.10 million.
• Warby Parker WRBY is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• WalkMe WKME is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Better Choice Co BTTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $15.08 million.
• Compx Intl CIX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $604.09 million.
• Cyxtera Technologies CYXT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $185.00 million.
• Radcom RDCM is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Olink Holding OLK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $26.85 million.
• Privia Health Group PRVA is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Cellebrite DI CLBT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $69.00 million.
• Solo Brands DTC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $122.74 million.
• US Foods Hldg USFD is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $62.88 million.
• Virios Therapeutics VIRI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Primo Water PRMW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $704.30 million.
• Blackstone Secured BXSL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $184.36 million.
• Arhaus ARHS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $256.51 million.
• Veru VERU is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Utz Brands UTZ is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Sotherly Hotels SOHO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.
• Science 37 Hldgs SNCE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• National Vision Holdings EYE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $500.58 million.
• Home Point Capital HMPT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $113.31 million.
• Aegon AEG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $7.45 billion.
• Kelly Services KELYA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
• Acacia Research ACTG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $13.50 million.
• Carrols Restaurant Group TAST is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• AerCap Holdings AER is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $854.00 million.
• Applied Industrial AIT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $977.43 million.
• Hanesbrands HBI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
• Cardinal Health CAH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $44.71 billion.
• Acasti Pharma ACST is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Kelly Services KELYB is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Arrival ARVL is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Global Business Travel GBTG is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• BK Technologies BKTI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Live Ventures LIVE is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Westwater Resources WWR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Oncolytics Biotech ONCY is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• P & F Industries PFIN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Super Group (SGHC) SGHC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Gogoro GGR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• CI Financial CIXX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Modiv MDV is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Himax Technologies HIMX is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• MIND C.T.I. MNDO is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Ryan Specialty Holdings RYAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $460.46 million.
• Consolidated Water Co CWCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $19.25 million.
• Bridgeline Digital BLIN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.13 million.
• Fiesta Restaurant Gr FRGI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $96.74 million.
• VirTra VTSI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Strattec Security STRT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• cbdMD YCBD is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Applied DNA Sciences APDN is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• LogicMark LGMK is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Processa Pharma PCSA is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Avinger AVGR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• American Shared Hospital AMS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• FRP Holdings FRPH is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Actelis Networks ASNS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Surgepays SURG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Usio USIO is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Smith Micro Software SMSI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• AgileThought AGIL is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Mind Medicine MNMD is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Relmada Therapeutics RLMD is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Geron GERN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $40 thousand.
• Celcuity CELC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $28.97 million.
• Eledon Pharma ELDN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Onconova Therapeutics ONTX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Unique Fabricating UFAB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $35.00 million.
• Valhi VHI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Quanergy Systems QNGY is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• ATA Creativity Glb AACG is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• PetVivo Hldgs PETV is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Trevi Therapeutics TRVI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Regulus Therapeutics RGLS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Intellicheck IDN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Innodata INOD is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• YPF YPF is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Good Times Restaurants GTIM is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
• SenesTech SNES is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.51 million.
• HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.
• Bowman Consulting Group BWMN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $52.52 million.
• Viavi Solutions VIAV is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Leafly Holdings LFLY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $12.57 million.
• Acutus Medical AFIB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.84 million.
• Co-Diagnostics CODX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $20.50 million.
• ImmuCell ICCC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• CS Disco LAW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $33.40 million.
• Vinci Partners Inv VINP is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• ForgeRock FORG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $47.19 million.
• Snap One Holdings SNPO is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• LifeMD LFMD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $31.96 million.
• Genasys GNSS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.47 million.
• Phunware PHUN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.79 million.
• Beyond Air XAIR is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• MedAvail Holdings MDVL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $9.52 million.
• Everspin Technologies MRAM is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• PolarityTE PTE is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $610 thousand.
• Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $7.76 million.
• Owlet OWLT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $3.68 million.
• KemPharm KMPH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.80 million.
• Super League Gaming SLGG is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Kingstone Companies KINS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $31.16 million.
• Karat Packaging KRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $117.51 million.
• Williams Ind Servs WLMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $78.45 million.
• Oscar Health OSCR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Indie Semiconductor INDI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $3.50 million.
• Achieve Life Sciences ACHV is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Vasta Platform VSTA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $36.11 million.
• Hippo Holdings HIPO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $29.74 million.
• Stepan SCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $285.05 million.
• Natura &Co Holding NTCO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
• Microvast Holdings MVST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $43.20 million.
• Rekor Systems REKR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.81 million.
• Sierra Metals SMTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $65.00 million.
• ESS Tech GWH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $450 thousand.
• Shapeways Hldgs SHPW is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Tenon Medical TNON is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Loma Negra Cia Industria LOMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $178.98 million.
• Loyalty Ventures LYLT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $157.11 million.
• Brickell Biotech BBI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Opiant Pharma OPNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.36 per share on revenue of $4.65 million.
• RiceBran Tech RIBT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• EzFill Holdings EZFL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.10 million.
• Pampa Energia PAM is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Forian FORA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• OpGen OPGN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Brilliant Earth Group BRLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $107.77 million.
• Aziyo Biologics AZYO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $11.58 million.
• One Stop Systems OSS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Pear Therapeutics PEAR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Mister Car Wash MCW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $219.71 million.
• Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $5.55 million.
• Arcadia Biosciences RKDA is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Kore Group Holdings KORE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $65.99 million.
• Sight Sciences SGHT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $16.21 million.
• Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Harte-Hanks HHS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $48.60 million.
• Cadre Hldgs CDRE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $110.56 million.
• Xos XOS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $10.04 million.
• Core Scientific CORZ is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Expensify EXFY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $43.66 million.
• Viveve Medical VIVE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Vermilion Energy VET is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $550 thousand.
• AvePoint AVPT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $55.12 million.
• Olo OLO is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• PDF Solutions PDFS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Sientra SIEN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Neovasc NVCN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• StoneMor STON is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Sasol SSL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $460 thousand.
• Sandstorm Gold SAND is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• ProFrac Holding PFHC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Xponential Fitness XPOF is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• BioTelemetry BEAT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Vtex VTEX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $38.24 million.
• AVITA Medical RCEL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $7.15 million.
• Silvercorp Metals SVM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• P10 PX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $43.75 million.
• Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $4.42 million.
• Reed's REED is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Motus GI Hldgs MOTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.01 per share on revenue of $190 thousand.
• NeuroPace NPCE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $11.08 million.
• Dave DAVE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $49.42 million.
• Markforged Holding MKFG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $22.46 million.
• Wheaton Precious Metals WPM is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Joby Aviation JOBY is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• LegalZoom.com LZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $161.60 million.
• Rigetti Computing RGTI is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Apollo Tactical Income AIF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $200.77 million.
• Wheels Up Experience UP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $309.24 million.
• Embark Technology EMBK is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• System1 SST is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Algonquin Power AQN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $760.31 million.
• Poshmark POSH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $87.38 million.
• Rocket Lab USA RKLB is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Direct Digital Holdings DRCT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $14.36 million.
• SmartRent SMRT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $51.50 million.
• Eastside Distilling EAST is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.32 million.
• Apyx Medical APYX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $10.56 million.
• Airgain AIRG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $19.26 million.
• Capstone Green Energy CGRN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $18.70 million.
• Biolase BIOL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $10.63 million.
• Boxlight BOXL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $54.02 million.
• Agile Therapeutics AGRX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Adtalem Glb Education ATGE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $348.90 million.
• Payoneer Global PAYO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $131.48 million.
• Flowers Foods FLO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
• Athersys ATHX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Toast TOST is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Sierra Wireless SWIR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $78.37 million.
• Illumina ILMN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
• Credicorp BAP is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• ResMed RMD is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Rivian Automotive RIVN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Safeguard Scientifics SFE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Forge Global Holdings FRGE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• CEA Industries CEAD is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• BSQUARE BSQR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Adecoagro AGRO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Histogen HSTO is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• KLX Energy Services Hldgs KLXE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Addvantage Technologies AEY is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• SoundHound AI SOUN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
